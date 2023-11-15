Not sure of the differences between a Mastercard and Visa credit card ? We compare both so you can make the best decision for your needs.

It is affiliated with many issuers and offers different charity and store cards.

Mastercard is accepted in millions of locations in more than 210 countries, making it the most widely received credit card.

But, both Mastercard and Visa are generally accepted everywhere in the UK.

Both Mastercard and Visa are universally accepted, although some countries favour one over the other, so it's worth checking in your guidebook or online first.

But, they are payment systems rather than actual credit cards, so they rely on providers to use their scheme.

The differences between Mastercard and Visa credit cards are minor. They are both global, multinational companies that manage credit cards.

Mastercard SecureCode

Mastercard SecureCode is a scheme that was introduced by Mastercard to tackle fraud when giving your details on the internet. It adds an extra layer of security when you pay with your card online.

This service protects your Mastercard details with a code when you buy from participating online shops.

Chip and PIN

In an attempt to reduce fraudulent card use, Chip and PIN (Personal Identification Number) technology was introduced in the UK in 2003.

This means that when you use your Mastercard credit or debit card, you will be asked to enter a PIN that matches the chip embedded in your card.

Both Mastercard and Visa offer contactless payment cards in the UK. Most debit and credit cards have this feature, but not all, so if you want a contactless card specifically you should check before applying for a card.

Contactless payment cards help to speed up paying for purchases at the checkout. You can pay for items of up to £100 by tapping your card on a payment terminal without entering your PIN.

You will be asked to enter your PIN the first time you use your contactless card and every so often you will be asked to enter your PIN again for security purposes.

If your PIN is entered incorrectly three times in a row, your card will be blocked. All providers should offer a money-back guarantee if you become a victim of card fraud.

Choosing the right credit card

