What is motorbike insurance?

Motorbike insurance protects you financially if you're involved in a motorcycle accident, or if your bike is stolen or damaged.

It’s a legal requirement for anyone driving a motorcycle, scooter, or moped on the road to have at least third party insurance. While this type of policy covers injury or damage to other people and other vehicles, it won't cover the costs if something happens to your own bike.

However, other policy types - such as third-party fire and theft, or comprehensive - provide more robust protection. Which option you choose will depend on your budget and overall needs as a driver.