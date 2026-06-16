Compare motorbike insurance
Save time and money with policies starting at £330* or less for motorbike insurance
*50% of customers paid £329.91 or less for their motorbike insurance between April-June 2026.
¹Correct as of June 2026.
In partnership with
What is motorbike insurance?
Motorbike insurance protects you financially if you're involved in a motorcycle accident, or if your bike is stolen or damaged.
It’s a legal requirement for anyone driving a motorcycle, scooter, or moped on the road to have at least third party insurance. While this type of policy covers injury or damage to other people and other vehicles, it won't cover the costs if something happens to your own bike.
However, other policy types - such as third-party fire and theft, or comprehensive - provide more robust protection. Which option you choose will depend on your budget and overall needs as a driver.
Motorbike insurance companies we partner with
We compare travel insurance from up to 45¹ UK motorbike insurance companies to find you our best deals.
What does motorcycle insurance cover?
What your motorbike insurance covers depends on the level of cover you opt for and the terms of your specific policy.
Most insurers will also give you the option to add optional extras to your policy for a fee. This could include things like breakdown cover, personal accident cover, and protection for your helmet and leathers.
In the UK, there are three different motorbike insurance types to choose from:
Third-party only
The most basic type of motorbike cover. This type of insurance pays out for damage to someone else or their property if an accident is deemed your fault. However, it doesn’t cover the cost of replacing or repairing your own vehicle.
Third-party fire and theft
This level provides the same cover for your motorcycle as third party insurance, but it will also cover the cost of repairing or replacing your bike if it's stolen, or damaged by fire.
Comprehensive
The top level of cover offered by insurers. It covers the same as third-party fire and theft insurance, and will protect you financially if you accidentally damage your bike.
What factors affect your motorbike insurance premium?
How much you pay for your motorbike insurance depends on how much of a risk your insurer deems you to be. When calculating the cost of your premium, they’ll take into account factors such as:
- Your job
Different types of job titles can affect the price you pay for your bike insurance.
- Your location
Where you live and where you drive will have a bearing on the likelihood of you having an accident or your bike being stolen.
- Security
Where you keep your bike when you are not riding it is a big factor. Is it secured in a garage or parked out on the street?
- Make and model
The more expensive your bike, the more it will cost to repair or replace.
- Your no claims bonus
If you have been driving safely for a few years you can build up a no claims bonus (NCB).
- The amount of voluntary excess
How much voluntary excess you agree to pay towards the first part of any claim will affect your annual premium.
"Your excess is a lever you can pull - but only if you're confident you could afford it in a claim. Set it too high and you could be left out of pocket when it matters most."
Classes of motorcycle use
How you use your motorbike - be it for work, pleasure, or for another purpose - will likely impact the price of your premium.
Insurers tend to group types of vehicle use into “classes” to help determine what a bike is being used for and how high risk the rider is. The main classes of motorbike use are:
- Social, Domestic and Pleasure (SDP) - For riders who use their bike for leisure, visiting friends, and other day-to-day use. It doesn’t cover regular commuting and is considered low risk.
- Commuting - If you use your bike to get to and from your place of work, you’ll fall under this category. Because traffic is usually heavier during typical commuting times, your premium may be higher.
- Business use - For riders whose work requires them to travel on their bike, whether that’s going between offices, or visiting clients at different locations. However, it doesn't cover delivery or courier work.
- Courier/delivery use - Work that involves delivering fast food, parcels, or other documents and goods falls under this category. This is often considered the highest risk out of all the classes.
- Other specified use - If the way you use your bike doesn’t fall into any of the classes outlined by your insurer, you’ll likely need to provide further details.
It’s also important to let your provider know if you plan on carrying a passenger, as you’ll need to add pillion cover.
Why use Uswitch for your motorbike insurance?
With Uswitch, you can compare motorbike insurance deals from the UK’s top motorbike providers in minutes. You’ll be able to filter and search for policies with specific features, helping you find the right cover at the right price.
The process is quick and simple, meaning you won’t have to contact insurers separately or flick through multiple tabs.
Plus, our quote comparison tool works on a ‘no obligation’ basis - so you can browse the top motorbike insurance policies without any commitment to buy.
How to get cheap motorbike insurance
The best way to ensure you’re not overpaying for your motorbike insurance is to use our comparison tool. That way, you can compare policies and easily find the right price that still gives you the cover you need.
It’s important to be honest with your insurer and provide the correct information, particularly when it comes to your annual mileage and details about your motorbike.
However, there are other things you can do to help reduce the overall cost of your premium. These include:
- Adding a named rider
Adding a named rider onto your policy can sometimes reduce the cost, particularly if you’re young or newly qualified.
- Increasing your voluntary excess
Agreeing to pay a higher amount if something happens and you need to make a claim typically results in lower premiums.
- Installing extra security
From GPS trackers, to alarms and high-quality disc locks, proving to insurers that you keep your bike secure can help curb costs.
- Opting to pay annually
While monthly payments help you avoid paying a lump sum, they often work out more expensive compared to paying annually.
- Considering switching providers
Insurers can update their deals and change their prices. So, it’s worth setting a reminder a few weeks before your policy renewal date to check you’re still getting a great deal.
FAQs
Can I add extras to a motorbike insurance policy?
Many insurers will allow you to add extra features on top of your chosen level of cover. In some cases, these extras might already be included in your policy.
Optional extras can include things such as cover for riding other bikes, riding abroad, breakdown assistance and cover for your helmet and leathers.
It’s important to note that while some insurance policies will include cover for pillion passengers, it’s not always included as standard. When running an insurance quote, you can choose whether to include cover for passengers.
Opting not to include insurance for passengers could cut the cost of your cover, but be aware that it’s a legal requirement to have such cover whenever you carry another person on your bike.
Can I get insurance if I modify my motorbike?
It depends. Most insurers understand that bikers might want to personalise their bikes. So, minor cosmetic changes are generally accepted - as are straight replacements of parts or tyres.
But, if you decide to change the engine set-up or modify the exhaust and get your bike dyno jetted, this will probably impact your insurance. In most cases, insurers will see you as a bigger risk and you may have to pay more for your premium.
What is a motorbike insurance excess?
If something happens and you need to make a claim, it’s likely your insurer will expect you to pay a certain amount towards it - this is called a compulsory excess. How much you’ll have to pay will be listed on your specific motorbike insurance quote.
Many insurers will also include a voluntary excess, which you can amend yourself. You may be able to reduce the cost of your motorbike insurance by paying a higher voluntary excess on top of the compulsory excess.
Generally speaking, the more you agree to pay in excess, the cheaper your premium will be. It's important to remember, though, that you will need to pay this amount in the event of a claim.
Can I transfer a car no-claims discount to my motorbike cover (or visa versa)?
In most cases, no, you can’t transfer the no-claims discount from your car to your motorbike.
Similar to car and van insurance, you build up a no-claims discount on your motorbike for every full year you’re insured but don’t claim. However, most insurers consider motorbike and car no claims as entirely separate, meaning they won’t transfer or give credit for one to another.
The motorbike insurance comparison service is powered by Vast Visibility Ltd who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under firm reference number 566973. Vast Visibility Ltd is registered in England & Wales No. 05866769 at office: 8 Princes Parade, Liverpool, L3 1DL. Uswitch.com is an intermediary and receives a flat commission if you decide to buy through our website.