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Why compare worldwide travel insurance with Uswitch?
Comparing worldwide travel insurance with Uswitch helps you find the right cover for long-haul and international trips quickly by showing a range of policies in one place.
You can easily compare prices and what’s included, without having to check multiple insurers individually.
It can also help you find better value for worldwide travel, whether you need single-trip cover or annual multi-trip insurance.
What is worldwide travel insurance?
Worldwide travel insurance is a type of cover that protects you when you travel outside the UK and Europe. It helps cover unexpected costs during your trip, such as emergency medical treatment abroad or financial losses if your travel plans are disrupted.
When choosing a policy, you’ll usually need to select the worldwide cover level based on your destination.
What does worldwide travel insurance cover?
A typical worldwide travel insurance policy includes protection for key travel risks, such as:
- Emergency medical treatment abroad
If you become ill or are injured while travelling, helping cover the often high cost of overseas healthcare.
- Repatriation back to the UK
If you need to be medically transported home due to serious illness or injury.
- Lost, stolen, or delayed baggage
Helping cover the cost of replacing essential items, including personal belongings and cash where included.
- Cancellation or curtailment
If your trip is cancelled or cut short due to unforeseen events such as illness, injury, or bereavement
Does worldwide travel insurance include the USA and Canada?
Yes - but only if your policy includes those destinations. Worldwide cover is typically offered in two tiers:
- Worldwide (excluding the USA, Canada, the Caribbean and Mexico) - suitable for most long-haul destinations, but does not cover travel to these regions
- Worldwide (including the USA, Canada, the Caribbean and Mexico) - required if you are visiting these destinations, where higher healthcare and travel costs mean a different level of risk and pricing
You should choose the option that includes all countries in your itinerary, as cover only applies to destinations specified in your policy.
"For those planning multiple trips throughout the year, an annual multi-trip worldwide policy can often be more cost-effective than buying several single-trip policies. However, be mindful of the maximum duration you can spend away on any single trip, as this is typically capped and differs between providers."
Why should I get worldwide travel insurance?
Worldwide travel insurance is designed for trips that take you beyond Europe, across multiple countries, or over long distances. Here are a few key reasons it may be right for you:
You're travelling outside Europe
If you're visiting destinations such as the USA, Canada, Asia, Australia, or Africa, you'll need worldwide travel insurance. European policies usually won't cover these destinations.
Healthcare costs can also be significantly higher in some countries, particularly the USA, making travel insurance an important safeguard against unexpected medical expenses.
You're visiting multiple countries on one trip
If your itinerary includes several countries or regions, worldwide cover can protect your entire journey under a single policy.
This can make planning simpler and help ensure you remain covered throughout your trip, even when travelling between different destinations.
You want cover for your long-haul trip
Worldwide travel insurance ensures you're covered for your long-haul trip, where costs and risks can be higher due to longer distances, more complex itineraries, and increased travel disruption risk.
It provides protection for unexpected events such as medical emergencies, cancellations, and lost or stolen belongings while you're abroad.
How much does worldwide travel insurance cost?
The cost of worldwide travel insurance depends on a range of factors, including your age, destination, trip length, medical history, level of cover, and the activities you plan to take part in while travelling.
Because prices vary based on personal circumstances, the best way to find out how much worldwide travel insurance will cost for you is to get a travel insurance quote with Uswitch.
There are also a few ways you may be able to help keep costs down:
- Increase your voluntary excess - choosing a higher excess can reduce your premium, but make sure you can afford to pay the excess if you need to make a claim
- Choose an annual multi-trip policy if you travel regularly - this can often work out more cost-effective than buying separate policies for each trip
- Ensure all information provided is accurate - incorrect or incomplete information can affect both the price of your policy and the validity of your cover
Single-trip vs annual worldwide travel insurance
Worldwide travel insurance is typically available as either a single-trip policy or an annual multi-trip policy, depending on how often you travel and how long you plan to be away.
Let's compare the two:
Single-trip worldwide travel insurance
A single-trip travel insurance policy covers one holiday or journey for a set duration. Cover begins on the start date of your trip and ends when you return home. This type of policy is often best suited to occasional travellers or those planning a one-off holiday, gap year trip, cruise, or extended overseas break.
Single-trip policies can provide flexibility because the cover is tailored to one specific journey, including your chosen destination and travel dates.
Annual multi-trip worldwide travel insurance
An annual multi-trip travel insurance policy provides cover for multiple trips within a 12-month period. These policies usually include a maximum trip duration limit, such as 31, 45, or 90 days per trip, depending on the insurer and level of cover selected.
Annual policies are often more suitable for frequent travellers, business travellers, or anyone planning two or more trips per year. In many cases, they can work out more cost-effective than purchasing separate single-trip policies for each holiday.
What is typically not covered by a worldwide policy?
While cover varies between insurers, common exclusions often include:
- Pre-existing medical conditions not declared to the insurer - you need to declare them when getting a quote
- Travel against Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advice - cover may not apply if you travel to destinations where the FCDO advises against all or essential travel
- Illegal or reckless behaviour, including self-inflicted injuries or incidents involving alcohol or drug use - claims may be refused if the incident involves illegal activity, reckless behaviour, or substance misuse
- Travel to excluded destinations, such as areas affected by conflict or other restrictions set out in the policy terms - travel to destinations listed as excluded in your policy will not be covered
- High-risk activities or sports, unless you’ve added the appropriate optional cover - certain sports and activities are excluded unless you have selected the relevant add-ons when getting a quote
Always check your policy wording carefully, as exclusions can vary between insurers and levels of cover.
Optional add-ons you may need
Some activities and circumstances aren't included as standard but can often be covered by adding optional extras to your policy.
Common add-ons that may be relevant to your worldwide trip include:
- Cruise cover - for missed port departures, cabin confinement, itinerary changes, and other cruise-specific risks.
- Winter sports cover - for activities such as skiing and snowboarding.
- Adventure and sports cover - for higher-risk activities such as scuba diving, trekking, or watersports.
- Gadget cover - for items such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and cameras.
- Business travel cover - for work-related trips and business equipment.
Can I get worldwide travel insurance with pre-existing medical conditions?
Yes, you can still get worldwide travel insurance if you have pre-existing medical conditions. Many insurers are able to provide cover for a wide range of conditions, so you can still find suitable protection for your trip.
It’s important to declare any pre-existing medical conditions when getting a quote. If you don’t, your policy could be invalidated, and claims related to your condition may not be covered.
Declaring a condition is straightforward. When you request a quote, we’ll ask whether you have any pre-existing medical conditions. Once you’ve provided details, we’ll only show you policies from insurers that can offer the cover you need.
Keep in mind that declaring a medical condition may increase the cost of your premium, depending on the condition and level of cover required.
Some common conditions that insurers may cover include:
- Diabetes
- Asthma
- High blood pressure
- Heart conditions
- Cancer
- Arthritis
Struggling to find suitable travel insurance with pre-existing medical conditions? MoneyHelper has a directory of insurers that offer cover tailored to those with pre-existing medical conditions.
What should I do if I need to make a claim?
For most claims
If you need to make a claim, follow the instructions provided by your insurer. While the exact process can vary between providers, most claims will involve the following steps:
- Contact your insurer as soon as possible
- Notify your insurer promptly and explain what has happened. They will advise you on the next steps and any information they require.
- Gather supporting documents
- Keep all relevant documents, receipts, invoices, booking confirmations, and any other evidence related to your claim. If your trip is cancelled, you'll usually need proof of cancellation and details of any associated costs.
- Report incidents where required
- If your belongings are lost or stolen, report the incident to the police or relevant local authority within 24 hours and request a written report. Your insurer may require this as part of your claim.
For medical emergencies abroad
If you need urgent medical treatment while travelling, contact your insurer's 24-hour emergency medical assistance helpline as soon as possible. This number can usually be found in your policy documents or insurer's app.
The emergency assistance team can help arrange treatment, liaise with medical providers, and explain what costs may be covered.
In many cases, insurers need to authorise treatment or hospital stays before they will cover the costs, so it's important to contact them before treatment whenever possible.
For more detailed guidance, see our guide on how to make a travel insurance claim.
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