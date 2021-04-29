How to get the best gaming PC UK

In a world of PS5s and Xbox Series Xs, the sometimes-overlooked gaming PC still offers gamers the ultimate gaming experience. And it has far more options available in terms of hardware and future upgrades. While you could find or build a gaming PC for a similar price as a new console, the real value of customising your gaming setup will often come with a higher price tag.

Therefore, it’s important to take the time and figure out what you want from your device, both in terms of current gameplay and possible future upgrades.

Whether you choose to buy or build your gaming PC, it’s still a significant investment. Depending on what your favourite games are and what your budget is, you can choose how you customise your gaming PC in order to get the best gaming experience for your money. An advantage of a gaming PC over a console like the PlayStation5 or the Xbox Series X, is your ability to upgrade components of your PC as they become available.

Another added advantage of investing in a new gaming PC is that, unlike a flashy new PS5, it can function as more than just a gaming rig. High-performance gaming PCs can be used for things like graphic design, video and animation work, as well as streaming TV and movies in 4K.

As long as you have a good broadband connection, you can use your gaming PC for almost anything.

What is a gaming PC?

In simple terms, a gaming PC is like any other computer, with a CPU (Central Processing Unit), RAM for temporary storage space and a hard drive/SSD for permanent storage space. It connects to a monitor, mouse, keyboard and speakers just like a regular computer, but there are of course a few key differences which are described in detail below.

What makes a good gaming PC?

1. Processing power

Gaming is one of the most resource-intensive uses for your computer. It not only requires rendering of high-quality video files but it must also have a fast response time, upload speed and latency in order to facilitate smooth gameplay.

2. Graphics card

Also known as a video card, video adapter, video board or display adapter, a graphics card is an additional component that can be added to your gaming PC’s motherboard. Quite simply, a video card is a piece of hardware dedicated to processing video and images.

These are tasks that, in a regular computer, would be handled by the CPU, and give your gaming PC added processing power and video RAM in order to run PC games more efficiently.

3. RAM

RAM (Random Access Memory) stores short-term data that a PC requires in order to operate. RAM only stores this data when it has power, meaning it resets every time your gaming PC is rebooted.

A gaming PC, like all computers, needs access to temporary data in order to run programs and function properly.

PC games are temporarily loaded into RAM while in use, but then are stored on permanent storage until deleted. These games need to rapidly retrieve assets and to read and write data to RAM, as it’s much faster than accessing data on the PC’s permanent storage.

How much RAM do I need for gaming?

For PC gaming, 8GB of RAM is considered the baseline for more AAA titles, but there are plenty of games being released that require more and more RAM. For example, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Half-Life: Alyx both recommend 12GB of RAM for optimal performance. And it’s probably not far-fetched to expect upcoming releases to require 16GB of RAM if you want the best experience from your gaming PC.

If you plan to use your gaming PC to multitask while gaming, such as live-streaming or group-chatting on Discord or running YouTube or Twitch while you game, you should consider opting for 32GB of RAM.