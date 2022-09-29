Video game value

With the global gaming market set to reach $268 billion by 2025, we set out to identify the games and developers that are making the most money. From the most expensive franchises to own, top-selling video games, highest-earning esports players and developers, this report details everything you want to know about video games. If you are an avid gamer, then finding the fibre broadband is crucial to ensuring the smooth running of your favourite online games and downloading bigger titles straight onto your console. Be sure to find the best best broadband deals to suit your gaming needs. The most expensive video game franchises to own Have you ever wondered how much it would cost to own every game and its downloadable content (DLC) in your favourite video game franchise series? By combining the number and cost of all games and DLC currently available within each of 25 biggest gaming franchises, this report has calculated which franchises are the most expensive to own if you purchased every release.

1. Call of Duty Series start year - 2003 Total games and DLC currently available - 276 Total cost - £6,432 Fortunately for Call of Duty fans, this series currently offers the biggest choice of games and DLC on this list, with 276 titles and extras for sale. Unfortunately for Call of Duty fans, owning all 276 of these related products would cost a whopping £6,432. This first-person shooter was originally set during the events of World War II, however, as the series has evolved, more recent titles have seen stories set during modern events, such as the Cold War and even outer space. 2. Lego Series start year - 1997 Total games and DLC currently available - 215 Total cost - £4,242 The Lego franchise comes in second as the most expensive franchise to purchase in its entirety. The 215 titles and DLC for the Lego franchise currently on offer sum up to a whopping total of £4,242. Lego benefits from its ability to jump onto any other franchise. Be it Harry Potter, Marvel, Indiana Jones, or Batman, you can be sure Lego will look to create a cross-over game for its franchise. The most recent game is Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. 3. Assassin's Creed Series start year - 2007 Total games and DLC currently available - 127 Total cost - £3,917 Assassin's Creed games have been a hit with fans and critics alike since its conception in 2007. There are 127 titles and extras currently available across consoles, coming to a staggering £3,917 total cost. Assassin's Creed is a mix of historical and science fiction and captures the millennial-long struggle for freedom and control between the Assassins and the religious order of the Knights Templar. There are three main storylines to play through over ten main titles.

Rank Franchise Series start year Total Games and DLC Currently Available Total Cost 1 Call of Duty 2003 276 £6,432 2 Lego 1997 215 £4,242 3 Assassin's Creed 2007 127 £3,917 4 Marvel 1982 179 £3,687 5 Tom Clancy 1997 137 £3,029 6 Sims 2000 131 £2,319 7 Battlefield 2002 101 £2,295 8 FIFA 1993 76 £2,206 9 Star Wars 1983 120 £1,755 10 Sonic 1991 76 £1,550 11 WWE/WWF/Wrestlemania 1987 57 £1,550 12 Need for Speed 1994 60 £1,156 13 Pokémon 1999 43 £1,093 14 DC 1986 60 £1,057 15 Formula 1 1992 31 £1,048 16 PGA Tour Golf 1990 23 £728 17 Crash Bandicoot 1996 21 £691 18 Forza 2005 47 £675 19 Zelda 1987 26 £651 20 Grand Theft Auto 1997 27 £647 21 Tomb Raider 1996 53 £621 22 Mario 1987 29 £483 23 Halo 2001 20 £419 24 Harry Potter 2001 7 £219 25 Skylanders 2011 9 £152

The top-selling video games of the last decade The 2010s was an excellent decade for gamers, with some massive titles being released. But which of our most trending games of the last ten years have been the most successful, selling the most copies since their release?

Grand Theft Auto 5, or GTA V, takes the top spot as the best-selling game of the last decade. Released in September 2013, GTA V has racked up an astounding 165 million sales globally. Despite releasing in 2013, GTA V’s top-selling year was 2020, when the title sold over 20 million copies, likely due to global lockdown restrictions. During the month of May 2020, the title was also free for a limited time, adding to the total downloads that year. GTA V has received tremendous fan and critical acclaim since its release, solidifying it as one of the greatest games of current times. Its online component still regularly receives updates from Rockstar Games and the title has survived three generations of consoles, which is no mean feat. In second place is Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds which has sold 75 million copies since its release in December 2017, making it the second best-selling title in the last 10 years. PUBG is a huge draw for Steam, and the game peaked at almost 3.24 million concurrent players in January 2018. Considered the first major Battle Royale game, PUBG sees up to 100 players parachute onto an island to scavenge weapons and equipment in order to kill all other players (or teams) on the island. PUBG is the best-selling video game on both PC and Xbox One and the second best-selling video game across all platforms of the last 10 years. MK8 Deluxe's total lifetime sales reached a massive 45.33 million at the end of 2021. Combined with sales of the original Mario Kart 8, this game has sold 53.79 million copies to date and is the third highest-selling video game of the last ten years. Mario Kart 8 was the first Mario game developed for the Nintendo Switch and has proved to be one of the most popular games of the last decade. The deluxe version of the game adds several additional characters and courses, as well as even more options for Battle Mode.

Rank The top-selling games released in the last decade Sales to date (millions) 1 GTA V 165 2 PUBG: Battlegrounds 75 3 Mario Kart 8 / Deluxe 53.79 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 44 5 The Witcher 3 / Hearts of Stone / Blood and Wine 40 6 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 38.64 7 FIFA 21 31 8 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered 30.78 9 Human: Fall Flat 30 10 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 27.4 11 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 26.55 12 Borderlands 2 26 13 Pokémon Sun / Moon + Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon 25.37 14 Pokémon Sword / Shield 24.27 15 Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 24.2 16 Super Mario Odyssey 23.5 17 Sims 4 20 18 Call of Duty: Ghosts 19 19 FIFA 15 18.03 20 FIFA 14 17.31 21 FIFA 17 17.02 22 FIFA 18 16.92 23 FIFA 16 15.82 24 FIFA 13 15.36 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 15 25 Battlefield 1 15 27 Call of Duty: WWII 13.4 28 FIFA 19 12.22 29 Assassin's Creed III 12

The highest-earning video game companies of 2021 It’s estimated that over 2.5 billion people play video games worldwide, and that number continues to rise. Therefore, you can rightly expect that the biggest video game companies make some serious cash off this industry. But which of them are currently making the most?

1. Tencent 2021 revenue from gaming - $27 billion Revenue per second - $856 Revenue per minute - $51,370 Revenue per hour - $3,082,192 The video game company which generated the highest revenue last year was Tencent. Currently estimated at a $395.31 billion market cap, Tencent produces iconic games such as Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds, League of Legends, and DOTA 2. Tencent generated $27 billion in revenue from its video game investments over 2021. This equates to an impressive $856 in revenue earned every second during 2021 for Tencent, or $3,082,192 every hour! 2. Sony 2021 revenue from gaming - $24.87 billion Revenue per second - $789 Revenue per minute - $47,317 Revenue per hour - $2,839,041 In runner-up position for highest revenue generated from video games is Sony, who earned $24.87 billion in revenue last year. This means that during 2021, Sony generated $47,317 every minute and $789 every second. Sony’s market cap currently stands at $105.88 billion, meaning much more of its revenue comes from video games compared to others on this list. Sony is responsible for popular titles such as Uncharted, God of War, Gran Turismo, and The Last Of Us. 3. Microsoft 2021 revenue from gaming - $16.28 billion Revenue per second - $516 Revenue per minute - $30,974 Revenue per hour - $1,858,447 Microsoft, one of the biggest companies in the world with a market cap of $1.883 trillion, is the producer of titles such as Halo, Gears of War, and Forza Motorsport. Microsoft made $16.28 billion in revenue over 2021, making it the company generating the third-highest revenue from video games. Every hour, Microsoft generated a whopping $1,858,447 in revenue.

Rank Company 2021 Gaming Revenue 1 Tencent $27.00bn 2 Sony $24.87bn 3 Microsoft $16.28bn 4 Nintendo $15.30bn 5 Sea $9.95bn 6 NetEase $9.30bn 7 Activision Blizz $8.80bn 8 Electronic Arts $5.63bn 9 Take 2 Interact $3.37bn 10 Roblox $1.90bn

Esports earnings Esports is a rapidly growing organised gaming competition, and the best professional players in each game can make some serious cash via winning in competitive events. Esports sees a massive audience of around 456 million people every year. Fancy yourself a top-of-your-game gamer? Here are the players making the most money in esports and the games offering the most prize money to the highest-earning players over the last year. The highest earning players in esports

1. Yatoro Total earned - $3,691,356 Game - Dota 2 The highest esports earner of the last year is player Yatoro, who has earned an incredible $3.6 million from winning competitions on Dota 2. Yatoro plays for Russian Esports organization Team Spirit and holds several Dota 2 records. 2. Collapse, Miposhka, and TORONTOTOKYO Total earned - $3,691,300 each Game - Dota 2 Collapse, Miposhka, and TORONTOTOKYO earn joint runner-up positions for most earned on esports, each earning a whopping $3,691,300, just $56 behind Yatoro. All three are also members of Team Spirit. 3. Mira Total earned - $3,686,940 Game - Dota 2 In third place comes Mira, another Ukrainian Dota 2 player, who has earned $3,686,940 in prize money over the last 365 days. Mira managed to get in as the last player to be added to the ‘The International 2021’ tournament-winning roster of Team Spirit.

Rank Player ID Total Earnings Highest Paying Game 1 Yatoro $3,691,356 Dota 2 2 TORONTOTOKYO $3,691,300 Dota 2 2 Miposhka $3,691,300 Dota 2 2 Collapse $3,691,300 Dota 2 5 Mira $3,686,940 Dota 2 6 kakip $1,228,552 Shadowverse 7 y` $1,138,780 Dota 2 7 XinQ $1,138,780 Dota 2 7 Faith_bian $1,138,780 Dota 2 7 Ame $1,138,780 Dota 2 11 NothingToSay $1,098,880 Dota 2 12 Zai $744,080 Dota 2 12 Matumbaman $744,080 Dota 2 14 YapzOr $741,292 Dota 2 14 Puppey $741,292 Dota 2 14 Nisha $741,292 Dota 2 17 s1mple $726,533 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive 18 B1t $725,883 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive 18 Perfecto $725,883 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive 18 electroNic $725,883 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

The most profitable esports games of the last year Analysing earnings of the current top 500 esports players and the most profitable esports games for players have been revealed.

1. Dota 2 Total earned - $42,943,344 No. Players - 84 Unsurprisingly, Dota 2 ranks highest as the most profitable game for professional players. Of the 451 highest-earning players, 84 made their winnings on Dota 2 and earned an incredible combined total of $42.9 million. The multiplayer online battle arena, Dota 2, was released in 2013 and has since become one of the biggest esports games out there. Dota 2 sees teams from all around the world play in various competitive professional leagues and tournaments. 2. Arena of Valor Total Earned - $12,470,869 No. Players - 57 Arena of Valor ranks as the second most profitable game for esports players, the top 57 of which have earned $12.4 million playing this game competitively. Arena of Valor was one of six esports games to feature at the 2018 Asian and 2019 Southeast Asian Games, as well as 2021’s Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games and SEA Games. This multiplayer online battle arena game was first developed for mobile. 3. PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Mobile Total Earned - $12,130,560 No. Players - 67 The third most profitable game is PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Mobile, where 67 of the top players have earned $12.1 million. Interestingly, this is much more than the 19 players of PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS have earned ($3,658,113). This free-to-play battle royale video game is a mobile adaptation of PUBG: Battlegrounds, the second most sold game of the last decade. PUBG Mobile also breaks records as the fourth highest-grossing mobile game, grossing over $8.42 billion.

Rank Game Total Earned No. Players From Top 500 1 Dota 2 $42,943,344 84 2 Arena of Valor $12,470,869 57 3 PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Mobile $12,130,560 67 4 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive $8,396,889 34 5 Fortnite $8,140,150 53 6 PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS $3,658,113 19 7 Rocket League $2,644,301 22 8 Rainbow Six Siege $2,334,932 19 9 League of Legends $2,061,715 19 10 Shadowverse $1,965,682 4 11 League of Legends: Wild Rift $1,393,943 11 12 Apex Legends $1,314,918 10 13 VALORANT $1,303,841 15 14 StarCraft II $660,319 5 15 Naraka: Bladepoint $612,000 3 16 Free Fire $521,661 5 17 Overwatch $438,333 3 18 Hearthstone $431,325 3 19 Brawl Stars $400,000 4 20 FIFA 22 $350,000 2 21 Magic: The Gathering Arena $301,500 3 22 Call of Duty: Warzone $291,051 3 23 F1 2021 $263,813 3 24 Teamfight Tactics $182,700 1 25 iRacing.com $108,550 1 26 Summoners War: Sky Arena $100,000 1 Total $105,420,509 451

The most profitable esports games of all time All time prize money earnings have also been revealed. Here are the games that have handed out the most prize money since their entrance into esports.

1. Dota 2 Total prize money awarded - $289,160,497 Players won - 4,400 Tournaments - 1,666 Dota 2 ranks highest as the most profitable game for professional players, not just for this last year, but of all time. Since it began in 2013 Dota 2 competitions have dished out a staggering $289 million to professional players all over the world. 2. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Total prize money awarded - $138,112,918 Players won - 15,028 Tournaments - 6,308 The second most profitable esports game is Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, which saw professional players earn a whopping $138 million. The fourth game in the Counter-Strike series, Global Offensive was released in 2012. 3. Fortnite Total prize money awarded - $131,764,516 Players won - 5,192 Tournaments - 811 Fortnite rounds off the top three most profitable games of all time, with 5,192 professional players earning $131 million between them. Released in 2017, Fortnite was a massive hit and is catching up with the top games in this list after just a few years.

Rank Game Total Prize Money Players Won Tournaments 1 Dota 2 $289,160,497 4,400 1,666 2 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive $138,112,918 15,028 6,308 3 Fortnite $131,764,516 5,192 811 4 League of Legends $93,369,164 8,296 2,707 5 Arena of Valor $53,415,549 1,168 110 6 PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Mobile $47,196,435 2,874 177 7 PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS $46,404,580 3,258 470 8 StarCraft II $37,540,353 2,144 6,509 9 Overwatch $34,313,671 3,818 821 10 Hearthstone $28,485,783 2,884 1,000 11 Rainbow Six Siege $25,460,467 2,324 420 12 Rocket League $21,615,728 2,147 2,084 13 Heroes of the Storm $18,325,648 1,278 479 14 Counter-Strike $13,559,672 4,225 1,018 15 Apex Legends $12,692,980 1,637 462 16 VALORANT $12,690,325 4,088 734 17 CrossFire $12,232,163 750 324 18 Free Fire $11,459,174 1,239 61 19 Call of Duty: Warzone $9,434,532 1,157 323 20 SMITE $9,250,113 542 97

Gaming price changes over time Investigating 20 of the best-selling games of the last decade, the franchises which have increased in price the most have been revealed. Using the magic of the Wayback Machine, this report has recorded the price of the oldest game released in each franchise within the last ten years. Comparing this to the price of the latest release today, the percentage increase in game prices for these big franchises has been uncovered.

1. Pokemon 2012 release - Pokemon Black & White 2 cost - £27.99 Latest release - Pokémon Legends: Arceus cost - £49.99 Percentage change - 79% The oldest game in the Pokemon franchise within the last ten years is Pokémon Black & White 2, which was released worldwide on the 12 October 2012 for £27.99. More recently, Pokémon Legends: Arceus was released on 28 January 2022 with a price tag of £49.99. Pokemon demonstrates a 79% increase in its game’s cost over the last ten years. 2. Need for Speed 2012 release - Need for Speed: Most Wanted cost - £37.99 Latest release - Need for Speed Heat (2019) cost - £59.99 Percentage change - 58% Need for Speed: Most Wanted was released on October 30th, 2012, at a price of £37.99. The 2019 version of Need for Speed Heat, released on October 17th 2019, cost gamers £59.99 to own. This is a 58% increase from 2012 to 2019. 3. Formula 1 2012 release - F1 2012 cost - £34.99 Latest release - F1 22 cost - £54.99 Percentage change - 57% Formula 1 released F1 2012 on the 18th of September 2012 and charged gamers £34.99. By the time F1 22 was released some 10 years later on the 28th of June 2022, the franchise was charging gamers £54.99 for its latest game. Formula demonstrates a 57% increase in prices.

Rank Franchise Oldest Game Within the Last 10 Years Cost Newest Game Cost % Difference 1 Pokemon Pokémon Black & White 2 £27.99 Pokémon Legends: Arceus £49.99 78.60% 2 Need for Speed Need for Speed: Most Wanted £37.99 Need for Speed Heat (2019) £59.99 57.90% 3 Formula 1 F1 2012 £34.99 F1 22 £54.99 57.20% 4 Mario New Super Mario Bros. 2 £29.99 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury £44.99 50.00% 5 DC Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes £34.99 LEGO DC Super-Villains £49.99 42.90% 5 Lego Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes £34.99 LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga (2021) £49.99 42.90% 7 FIFA FIFA 13 £42.99 FIFA 22 £59.99 39.50% 8 Forza Forza Horizon £39.99 Forza Horizon 5 £54.99 37.50% 8 Halo Halo 4 £39.99 Halo Infinite £54.99 37.50% 10 Crash Bandicoot Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy £29.99 Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time £39.99 33.30% 11 Tom Clancy Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Future Soldier £44.99 The Division 2 £59.99 33.30% 11 Call of Duty Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 £44.99 Call of Duty: Vanguard £59.99 33.30% 13 Sonic Sonic Lost World £34.99 Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 £44.99 28.60% 14 PGA Tour Golf Tiger Woods PGA Tour 13 £39.99 PGA Tour 2K21 £49.99 25.00% 15 Assassin's Creed Assassin's Creed III £47.99 Assassin's Creed Valhalla £59.99 25.00% 16 Star Wars Star Wars Battlefront £44.99 LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga (2021) £49.99 11.10% 17 Marvel The Amazing Spider-Man £39.99 Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy £42.99 7.50% 18 Zelda The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD £44.99 The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD £44.99 0.00% 19 WWE/WWF/Wrestlemania WWE '13 £37.99 WWE 2K22 £32.99 -13.20% 20 Battlefield Battlefield 4 £49.99 Battlefield 2042 £42.99 -14.00%

Most expensive popular retro games Despite the rise in exceptional games, immersive experiences, and the sheer diversity of choice in the current gaming market, sometimes, the classics are still the best. For many of us, old retro games hold tremendous sentimental value, and this paired with their increasing rarity means some of these titles can command massive prices. We took a list of the 30 most popular retro games to find which were currently the most expensive.

1. Duck Hunt - $11,243 Duck Hunt, released in 1984, is a shooter game on the Nintendo Entertainment System. A retro copy of Duck Hunt for the NES will set you back a staggering $11,243, and it is the only game on this list that will run you a five-figure cost. Players shoot ducks that appear one or two at a time. You get three chances to shoot them down and receive points for shooting each duck. Shoot the required number of ducks to progress to the next round, otherwise, it's game over. 2. Contra - $8,500 Contra, also developed for the Nintendo Entertainment System, will cost you around $8,500 to purchase today. In the US, Contra was one of the four highest-grossing arcade games of 1987. Contra is a run-and-gun shooter video game allowing two people to play simultaneously. Players lose lives if their character is hit by enemies or their missiles, they fail to complete a base stage within the time limit, or they fall into a bottomless pit. 3. Metroid - $6,519 Metroid will cost you a whopping $6,519 to purchase today on the Nintendo Entertainment System, making it the third most expensive retro game out of our 30 most popular games. Well known for its isolated atmosphere, featuring few non-player characters, this action-adventure game you play as a bounty hunter defending the galaxy from Space Pirates and other malevolent forces.

Rank Retro Game Highest Price System 1 Duck Hunt $11,243 Nintendo Entertainment System 2 Contra $8,500 Nintendo Entertainment System 3 Metroid $6,519 Nintendo Entertainment System 4 The Legend of Zelda $5,481 Nintendo Entertainment System 5 Super Mario Bros. $3,726 Nintendo Entertainment System 6 Tecmo Bowl $2,134 Nintendo Entertainment System 7 Excitebike $2,083 Nintendo Entertainment System 8 Mega Man 2 $1,909 PAL Super Nintendo 9 Super Mario Bros. 3 $1,880 PAL NES 10 Mortal Kombat II $1,777 Super Nintendo 11 Super Street Fighter II $1,764 Super Nintendo 12 Punch-Out!! $1,424 PAL NES 13 Contra: Hard Corps $1,255 JP Sega Mega Drive 14 Kid Icarus $1,076 Nintendo Entertainment System 15 Adventure Island II $1,044 Super Nintendo 16 Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse $984 Nintendo Entertainment System 17 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 $886 Sega Genesis 18 Dr. Mario $850 JP GameBoy 19 Streets of Rage 2 $667 PAL Sega Master System 20 Phantasy Star IV $625 PAL Sega Mega Drive 21 Gunstar Heroes $600 JP Playstation 2 22 Ecco the Dolphin $456 Sega Genesis 23 Shining Force II $440 Sega Genesis 24 Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master $411 PAL Sega Mega Drive 25 Beyond Oasis $406 Sega Genesis 26 Castlevania: Bloodlines $295 Sega Genesis 27 Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine $263 PAL Sega Master System 28 A Boy and His Blob: Trouble on Blobolonia $195 Nintendo Entertainment System 29 Toejam and Earl $127 Sega Genesis

FAQ's What is the best gaming broadband? When enjoying online games, you’ll need a broadband connection which gives you a minimum download speed of 3Mbps. BT broadband offers the highest consistency and overall reliability, where download and upload speeds often go above those advertised. BT’s latency and packet loss statistics are some of the best out there according to Ofcom. What is the best gaming streaming service? The best game streaming service will depend on which console you own, as most are available for specific devices. The most popular gaming streaming services include Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Nvidia GeForce Now, PlayStation Plus and Google Stadia. Xbox Game Pass has options for both Xbox and PC users with a healthy amount of titles included. PlayStation Now has recently been incorporated into PlayStation Plus and is ideal for PS users who are looking for a pre-built library of hundreds of games but are not bothered about owning any long-term. Nvidia GeForce Now is the best service if you already have an extensive library of games (for example, on Steam, Uplay or Epic Games) and Google Stadia is the best game streaming service for gamers who simply want to buy their games at their own convenience, one at a time. What broadband speed do I need for gaming? Many console manufacturers recommend download speeds of at least 3 Mbps (megabits per second) and upload speeds of 0.5 Mbps to 1 Mbps. However, the number of devices connected to your network will impact your experience when your network is strained. Households with multiple users and at least one gamer would definitely benefit from ultrafast broadband speeds of 100 Mbps and up.

Methodology and sources The most expensive video game franchises to own The most expensive video game data was calculated by totalling the cost of every game and downloadable content within each series from Steam, Playstation Store, Xbox Store, and Nintendo Store. The initial list of the biggest franchises which were investigated was taken from GFK as the top-selling computer games in the UK since 1995. Prices were calculated as original prices on each store (current sale prices were not included). This covers main series titles, spin-off games, and DLC (downloadable content) such as map packs, cosmetics, and in-game currency. The top-selling video games of the last decade The top-selling games of the last decade were analysed using a variety of sources which can be found here. Games were only included if they were released on or after January 2012. The highest-earning video game companies of 2021 A list of the 10 biggest video game companies by market cap was retrieved from CompaniesMarketCap. These companies were then analysed on how much revenue they earned from video games over 2021 to form the list of highest-earning video game companies of 2021. Sources can be found here. Esports earnings and biggest games Esports player earnings were recorded from esportsearnings.com as the top 500 highest-earning players of the last 365 days (data retrieved on the 21st of June 2022). From this data, players whose total earnings came from more than one game were removed, resulting in a final list of 451 players. Total earnings and number of top players for each game were then totalled from this list of 451 players. Gaming price changes over time Gaming price increases over time were recorded by investigating the oldest game released for each franchise in the last 10 years. The cost of these games was found by searching the Game.co.uk snapshots on the Wayback Machine. The cost of the most recent game in each franchise was recorded directly from today’s Game.co.uk. Most expensive popular retro games To find the most expensive popular retro games, we first made a list of the 30 biggest retro games on the Sega Genesis and Nintendo Entertainment System. The current prices of these games were then retrieved from PriceCharting. All data was retrieved on or before Wednesday 27th June 2022.