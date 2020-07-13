About Dial Direct car insurance Dial Direct is an insurance broker and its policies are underwritten by a broad panel of insurers. Rated five stars on Defaqto, Moneyfacts and Fairer Finance for both its standard comprehensive car insurance and its premier car cover, Dial Direct is noted for offering an extensive range of features on its policies. Indeed, it is one of few insurers where RAC breakdown cover is offered as standard.

Get a car insurance quote See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch Compare car insurance

Contact Uswitch: 0800 688 8557 More about Dial Direct Dial Direct is owned by the BGL Group, which was founded as the Budget Insurance Company in Peterborough in 1992 by South African businessman Douw Steyn. The parent company now trades under the name BISL Limited. BISL is home to a number of iconic brands – aside from Dial Direct the company is parent to Budget Insurance, Beagle Street and it launched price comparison website Comparethemarket.com in 2005. As well as its car and premier car cover, Dial Direct also provides van and home insurance.

Dial Direct car insurance policies What types of car insurance cover does Dial Direct offer? Dial Direct offers three types of car insurance. Fully comprehensive

Third party fire & theft

Third party only Does Dial Direct offer black box or telematics insurance ? Dial Direct does not offer black box or telematics insurance. Does Dial Direct offer a multi-car insurance discount? Dial Direct does not offer multicar discounts. Taking out a multi-car insurance policy can help reduce your insurance costs: if you own more than one car

if you’re a family with more than one driver

if you’re a couple with more than one vehicle Does Dial Direct car insurance offer temporary insurance? Dial Direct does not offer temporary insurance. Get temporary insurance Compare a range of short-term insurance policies with Uswitch and money.co.uk* Compare quotes

Dial Direct standard car insurance cover What's included as standard? Dial Direct scores well on ratings websites because it offers an extensive range of benefits provided as standard on its fully comprehensive policies. Below is a list of what's covered. Damage Cover for any damage caused to the car, through vandalism, malicious damage, accident or fire.

Loss Cover if the car is stolen. Damage to glass Windscreens and other glass replacement cover. Uninsured driver If your vehicle is involved in an accident caused by an uninsured motorist, and excess you have to pay will be refunded. Child seat cover Contribution of up to £300 per claim towards the cost of replacing a child's car seat. RAC Breakdown cover Top-level breakdown cover comes as standard. European cover Cover for up to 60 days in any period of insurance. Courtesy car Keeps you on the road while an approved repairer mends your car. Personal belongings Up to £150 paid for replacement of personal belongings in the car. Medical expenses Up to £200 in medical expenses for each person injured in the car. Personal accident Up to £5,000 paid out in event of death, loss of sight or limbs. Audio equipment Cost of replacement of equipment fitted by the manufacturer.

Dial Direct additional car insurance cover options Does Dial Direct offer extra options? While the company offers a wide range of features that come as standard on its fullycomprehensive policies, it also has a number of optional extras that can be added to your policy for an additional premium. Motor legal protection This provides legal expenses to help you and your passengers claim compensation for uninsured losses, including injury, in an accident that was not your fault, or to defend you if you are facing prosecution. It covers up to £100,000 of legal expenses to pursue claims such as personal injury and loss of earnings following an accident, and up to £20,000 of legal expenses for your defence from prosecution. Personal accident cover If you are injured in an accident as a driver or passenger, this level of cover can pay to help support you and your family. This covers: £30,000 for death or permanent disability as the result of an accident

£50 a day for up to 80 days for any hospitalisation

Up to £22,500 for severe injuries such as loss of sight or hearing

Up to £750 for whiplash injuries Guaranteed replacement car A car of similar size will be made available for up to 60 days. Keycare cover This provides £1,000 worth of cover for your car, home and business keys should they be lost, damaged or locked in. The cover also provides access to a national network of locksmiths.

What is Dial Direct car insurance best for? Dial Direct stands out as being a provider of simple car insurance packed with benefits that come as standard. The company is a well-known brand and is highly rated by industry experts and consumers alike. In summary, here’s what Dial Direct does best Offers simple comprehensive, third party, fire and theft and third party only policies

RAC breakdown cover comes as standard on all Dial Direct policies

Customer services strongly rated on Trustpilot

Insurance policies underwritten by a leading panel of UK insurers Dial Direct in the news Dial Direct parent BGL Group was reported in July 2020 to be supporting the Charlie Gard Foundation, as part of its £1.5m campaign to help charities hit by the covid-19 pandemic. The Charlie Gard Foundation provides support to victims and families affected by mitochondrial disease. Complaints data The Financial Ombudsman Service received fewer than 10 car insurance complaints about Dial Direct, but the service is run by BISL, which received 76 complaints. To put that in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.