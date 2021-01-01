The highlights

The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G is here to kick off the new decade with a stunning new smartphone - super camera, dazzling screen, this 5G phone has it all.

At a glance:

6.2-inch Quad HD Infinity-O display

12MP + 12MP + 64MP triple lens camera

Wireless power sharing

128 GB internal storage

5G connectivity

Available in Black, Grey

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G camera?

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is being hailed as the ‘smartphone camera to end all cameras’, and with such great features it’s easy to see why.

The triple camera array on the back (housed in an iPhone 11-style rectangle) that features a 64MP Telephoto Camera, 10MP Front Camera and 12MP Wide Camera. With a trio like this upfront you’ll be scoring all the photography goals. From group shots to zoom shots to portrait wins.

On the front, your selfies are shaping up to be showstoppers thanks to a tiny 10MP punch-hole camera that barely even registers on the screen.

Switch to video and be amazed by the S20’s 8K UHD recording. Capture moments in quality that will stand the test of time and be watchable for years to come - even on a big screen.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G display?

Get ready to dive into the Galaxy S20’s 6.2-inch Quad HD Infinity-O display. This crystal clear screen brings all your favourite content to life. From streaming shows to all your top curated social clips, see everything in glorious high definition.

And with the edge-to-edge screen that's interrupted by the tiniest of punch-hole selfie cameras, so you’ve got practically the whole screen to play with.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G compatible?

As the name suggests, the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G is indeed 5G compatible. So as long as you’re signed up to a 5G data plan (and live in a 5G connected area) then you’re all set to get the fastest mobile speeds we’ve ever seen.

You won’t believe how fast you can download a HD movie, or how seamless a 4K YouTube video loads up without a glimpse of buffering. And if you’re into gaming, its a revelation There’ll be no stuttering, no lag, and the smoothest mobile gameplay you’ve ever seen. Your competitors won’t stand a chance.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G battery?

The Samsung Galaxy S20 comes with a 4000 mAh battery, which packs in enough power to keep you going for the whole day. And don’t worry about being tethered to a charger when you run out of juice - Super Fast Charging tops that battery bar in a flash so you can get back to life in moments.

Got a friend with a dying phone? The Galaxy S20 5G doubles up as a portable power pack thanks to its wireless charging capabilities. So if you’re feeling charitable, you can donate a bit of power to a whole range of devices.

When is the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G out?

The Galaxy S20 5G is available now has just been announced, and we've got loads of great deals to choose from.

Choose from a range of deals and find the perfect plan, and you’ll soon have the latest and greatest Samsung smartphone winging its way to you.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G cost?

As you’d expect for the newest and best smartphones, the S20 5G is around the top end of the price spectrum. But at £899 at the time of release, it’s cheaper than some of the other premium smartphones out there, and with specs this good it’s definitely worth your money.