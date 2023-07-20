Our broker partner, Mojo mortgages can help you to compare Halifax mortgages and make a successful application - as well as making sure you don't miss out on a better offer from elsewhere...
Halifax emerged from the West Yorkshire town of the same name, starting life as a building society in 1853. Over the past 150 years it went on to become a leading British bank and one of the UK’s biggest mortgage lenders. Operating as a trading division of Bank of Scotland, it is now part of the Lloyds Banking Group.
Halifax offers a wide range of mortgage products for a wide range of needs including:
First-time buyer mortgages at up to 95% LTV
Home mover mortgages at up to 95% LTV
Remortgages at up to 90% LTV
Buy-to-let mortgages at up to 75% LTV
Variable-rate mortgages (Halifax offer tracker mortgages and standard variable rate mortgages)
Although all products won’t be available in all circumstances, Halifax is also able to offer:
There’s no minimum term for a Halifax mortgage, and they offer a maximum term length of 40 years
There is no minimum loan size, but have a minimum property value of £40,000
It’s possible to choose capital repayment or interest-only repayments
They do not have a minimum income requirement
For joint mortgage applications they will accept up to four applicants per mortgage, however, they will only consider the income of two of them
Halifax mortgages are portable, subject to criteria
Minimum age on application is 18
Maximum age at end of mortgage term 80 years (70 for interest-only)
To get the best Halifax mortgage interest rates you'll need a large deposit and strong credit history, although this is true of any lender.
Certain mortgage products are only available through Halifax intermediaries, so these rates won't necessarily be visible on their website or in store. That's why using a broker is not only helpful, but essential in some cases.
Whether you’re an existing customer or are considering a mortgage with them, it’s important to compare all Halifax mortgage deals to see which one best suits your needs.
It's equally as important to compare mortgages in Halifax's range with those available from other lenders. Even if you bank with Halifax or already hold a mortgage with them, it won't guarantee you their best rate, or even that they'll approve your application.
There are so many mortgage lenders in the UK, each with criteria specific to each of their products - Halifax alone have over 400 products.
The most efficient way to compare Halifax mortgages with other deals on the market is therefore by using an experienced mortgage broker - like our award winning online mortgage broker partners at Mojo mortgages.
Another good gauge of whether to choose a lender or not is to look at their reputation. Checking out feedback from their existing mortgage customers on sites like Trustpilot or Which can give you a good feel for their performance.
They currently have a Which review score of 68%.
You can apply online for most of Halifax’s mortgages or by calling 0345 850 3705, but some can only be accessed through an intermediary.
You can also apply through our broker partner Mojo mortgages, who will provide you with tailored advice and help you to make a successful application.
Lenders don’t generally like to quote mortgage approval times, as they can vary quite a lot depending on the type of mortgage you take, the property you’re buying and your personal circumstances.
Their website quotes a fairly open timescale of up to three months, although the average length of time is generally around two to eight weeks.
This sort of information is not usually openly available, but Halifax may re-look at your credit report after the offer has been issued.
At the mortgage agreement in principle stage, however, they may be happy to do a soft search (which doesn’t show on your credit file).
Halifax allows mortgage overpayments of up to 10% of your remaining mortgage balance per year without paying an Early Repayment Charge (ERC) as standard.
If you're thinking of remortgaging with Halifax, for product transfers, they are usually happy to waive ERCs for the last three months of your existing deal as a thank you for staying with them.
If you switch mortgages to another lender at any time before the deal ends, or attempt to do a product transfer more than three months in advance of the end date, you will have to pay ERCs.
There is not strictly such a thing as a self-employed mortgage, but Halifax can serve self-employed applicants, so long as they meet their criteria.
Usually, in addition to standard information, self-employed applicants would need to provide:
Two years’ evidence of a regular income and account statements
SA302 forms or a tax-year overview for the past three years
Evidence of profits or dividends if you own a business
Evidence of upcoming work or business if you work as a trader or contractor
You may also be asked to provide proof of accounts certified by a registered accountant
Halifax mortgage offers are typically valid for 90 -180 days, but a longer duration is often given for new-build properties.
It’s not possible to extend a mortgage offer with Halifax, however, so once the offer expires you’ll need to reapply.
High street mortgage lenders such as Halifax will typically reject an application that doesn’t fully meet their lending criteria. However, Halifax can potentially cater for milder bad credit mortgage customers, such as those with defaults or CCJs.
It’s difficult to accurately collect reason for rejection data for each lender, but some of the reasons you may not meet their criteria could be:
Deposit too small
Bad credit is beyond their accepted level
Not long enough period of self-employment (usually less than 12 months of accounts in unacceptable)
Unable to afford the loan size desired - Halifax caps their lending at a maximum of 5.5 times income for residential mortgages, but this is figure is typically for high income professionals. A more typical income maximum is around 4.5 - 4.75 times your income
Property not acceptable - Halifax are more flexible than many lenders with the property types they accept, considering both flats over retail premises and Grade 1 listed properties - which many lenders rule out. However, there are still some types they will not lend on - such as freehold flats and maisonettes
If you’re unable to meet the criteria of a high street lender, such as Halifax, a mortgage broker will be able to help you look at specialist lenders, who are typically more flexible with their criteria.
Potentially, but it depends on the level of bad credit. Halifax may consider defaults and CCJs, although they'll want further details before making a decision.
If you have a more serious debt issue, such as having a current DMP or IVA in place, Halifax won’t be able to help you. You’ll likely need to look at specialist lenders.
