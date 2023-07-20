 Skip to main content

Halifax mortgages

Halifax emerged from the West Yorkshire town of the same name, starting life as a building society in 1853. Over the past 150 years it went on to become a leading British bank and one of the UK’s biggest mortgage lenders. Operating as a trading division of Bank of Scotland, it is now part of the Lloyds Banking Group.

What type of mortgages do Halifax offer?

Halifax offers a wide range of mortgage products for a wide range of needs including:

Interest rate types

Specific products

Although all products won’t be available in all circumstances, Halifax is also able to offer:

Good to know

  • There’s no minimum term for a Halifax mortgage, and they offer a maximum term length of 40 years

  • There is no minimum loan size, but have a minimum property value of £40,000

  • It’s possible to choose capital repayment or interest-only repayments

  • They do not have a minimum income requirement

  • For joint mortgage applications they will accept up to four applicants per mortgage, however, they will only consider the income of two of them

  • Halifax mortgages are portable, subject to criteria

  • Minimum age on application is 18

  • Maximum age at end of mortgage term 80 years (70 for interest-only)

Halifax mortgage rates

To get the best Halifax mortgage interest rates you'll need a large deposit and strong credit history, although this is true of any lender.

Certain mortgage products are only available through Halifax intermediaries, so these rates won't necessarily be visible on their website or in store. That's why using a broker is not only helpful, but essential in some cases.

How to compare Halifax mortgage deals

Whether you’re an existing customer or are considering a mortgage with them, it’s important to compare all Halifax mortgage deals to see which one best suits your needs.

It's equally as important to compare mortgages in Halifax's range with those available from other lenders. Even if you bank with Halifax or already hold a mortgage with them, it won't guarantee you their best rate, or even that they'll approve your application.

There are so many mortgage lenders in the UK, each with criteria specific to each of their products - Halifax alone have over 400 products.

The most efficient way to compare Halifax mortgages with other deals on the market is therefore by using an experienced mortgage broker - like our award winning online mortgage broker partners at Mojo mortgages.  

Halifax mortgage reviews

Another good gauge of whether to choose a lender or not is to look at their reputation. Checking out feedback from their existing mortgage customers on sites like Trustpilot or Which can give you a good feel for their performance. 

They currently have a Which review score of 68%.

How do I apply for a mortgage with Halifax?

You can apply online for most of Halifax’s mortgages or by calling 0345 850 3705, but some can only be accessed through an intermediary.

You can also apply through our broker partner Mojo mortgages, who will provide you with tailored advice and help you to make a successful application.

Halifax mortgage FAQS

