Are cashback mortgages worth it?

A cashback mortgage sounds great on paper as a way to receive a bonus sum of money when you are approved for a mortgage. However, it’s important to look carefully at the details to work out whether you’re really getting a good deal. You may be offered £1,000, but if you’re going to pay at least that, or more, in higher interest rates when compared to another mortgage, it’s not worth it. Here we look at exactly how they work and when you should consider one.

Cashback mortgages often come with high interest rates and extra restrictions on repaying early. However, they can be useful to those who could benefit from the extra money.

For many first-time buyers, having extra cash up front can be really useful in helping with the cost of moving home, including for removal vans and new furniture. But in the long run, many cashback mortgage deals fail to stack up against the best rates on the market, so it comes down to what works for you.

What are cashback mortgages?

Cashback mortgages, as the name suggests, are deals that pay you for taking out a home loan.

Most cashback mortgages give you the cash up front before you start making your monthly mortgage repayments.

How does the cash back from a mortgage work?

When applying for a cashback mortgage, your lender tells you how much cashback you will get. Once your application is approved, you receive the cashback to spend as you please, although some mortgage providers may not hand over the money until you have made your first monthly mortgage repayment.

However, there are some conditions to consider before taking out a cashback mortgage. These depend on the lender, but could involve it taking back a portion or the full amount of the cashback if you make an early repayment on your mortgage.

During the introductory offer period, which usually lasts between two and five years, you will probably have tighter restrictions on your mortgage overpayments (the market standard is around 10% of the mortgage value).

If this isn’t the case, you just need to watch out for early repayment penalties, which typically cost between 3% and 5% of the amount you overpay.

Similarly, early repayment penalties would apply if you decided to remortgage, which could also eat into (or maybe completely swallow) your cashback.

Before deciding whether a cashback mortgage is right for you, it’s worth looking at the pros and cons.