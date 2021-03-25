Why are you looking for a mortgage?
Repayment mortgage of £238,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.9%. Repayments: 27 months of £978.92 at 1.74% (fixed), then 273 months of £1,272.70 at 4.34% (variable). Total amount payable £375,376.94 which includes interest of £135,877.94. Product Fee (£1,499) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Max age at term end: 75 years
Minimum income £15,000
Available via brokers only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £238,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.3%. Repayments: 27 months of £978.92 at 1.74% (fixed), then 273 months of £1,172.92 at 3.5% (variable). Total amount payable £348,138.00 which includes interest of £108,638.00. Product Fee (£1,500) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Northern Ireland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Max age at term end: 80 years
Minimum income £16,000
Remortgage only.
Available via brokers only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £238,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 4.9%. Repayments: 24 months of £980.06 at 1.75% (discount), then 36 months of £1,263.75 at 4.24% (discount), then 240 months of £1,450.44 at 5.89% (variable). Total amount payable £417,821.04 which includes interest of £179,122.04. Arrangement Fee (£199) paid upfront. Completion Fee (£500) with an option to add to the loan. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Available Direct.
Max age at application: 80 years
Max age at term end: 85 years
Minimum income £10,000
Remortgage only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £238,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 4%. Repayments: 25 months of £980.06 at 1.75% (fixed), then 36 months of £1,232.50 at 3.99% (discount), then 239 months of £1,286.57 at 4.49% (variable). Total amount payable £377,360.73 which includes interest of £138,361.73. Product Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Available Direct.
Max age at term end: 75 years
Remortgage only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £238,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.3%. Repayments: 27 months of £983.48 at 1.78% (fixed), then 273 months of £1,183.85 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £350,744.01 which includes interest of £111,745.01. Product Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Northern Ireland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Available Direct.
Max age at term end: 70 years
Remortgage only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £238,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.9%. Repayments: 27 months of £984.62 at 1.79% (fixed), then 273 months of £1,273.31 at 4.34% (variable). Total amount payable £375,193.37 which includes interest of £136,198.37. Product Fee (£995) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Northern Ireland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Available Direct.
Max age at application: 68 years
Max age at term end: 75 years
Remortgage only.
Available on an interest only or repayment basis. For residential interest only and part and part loans there is a minimum combined gross income requirement of £75,000.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £238,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.9%. Repayments: 27 months of £984.62 at 1.79% (fixed), then 273 months of £1,273.31 at 4.34% (variable). Total amount payable £375,197.37 which includes interest of £136,198.37. Product Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Max age at term end: 75 years
Minimum income £15,000
Available via brokers only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £238,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.1%. Repayments: 26 months of £991.48 at 1.85% (fixed), then 274 months of £1,157.39 at 3.35% (variable). Total amount payable £343,902.34 which includes interest of £104,903.34. Product Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Northern Ireland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Available Direct.
Max age at term end: 75 years
Remortgage only.
Additional criteria may apply.
85% LTV mortgage are on the higher end of the loan-to-value mortgage scale, but that are far more common than 95% or 100% LTV mortgages, but how do they work and what should you be aware of?
An 85% loan-to-value mortgage means your total borrowing is 85% of your property value. The remaining 15% is the deposit you put forward.
A higher loan-to-value ration typically means higher interest rates, as the lender takes on a greater risk.
It is also more expensive for the borrower over the lifetime of the mortgage as not only is the interest rate higher, but the total amount to be paid back is also higher.
Therefore an 85% mortgage will usually be more expensive than an 80% mortgage of the same amount, but cheaper than a 90% mortgage.
What you can afford from a mortgage is largely determined by what you can afford to put forward as a deposit and what you can afford to pay back each month, but not exclusively.
When taking out a mortgage you should always leave yourself some wiggle room – typically 5% to 10% is advised – to account for extra and unexpected costs.
For instance, if you property is over the threshold you will have to pay stamp duty. There are also solicitor and mortgage arrangement fees to consider, as well any potential repairs you may have to undertake (such as repairing a boiler or a leaky roof).
