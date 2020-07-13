A Choice is an insurance broker based in Wolverhampton, West Midlands. It is part of the Premium Choice group and was established in 1999.
Fairer Finance rating: 1/5 stars
There’s a one-star rating (out of five) for A Choice’s car insurance offering from Fairer Finance, which marks it down for not providing an uninsured driver promise or a courtesy car. It ranks 28th out of 55 providers.
Trustpilot rating: 4.3/5 stars
TrustPilot has given A Choice a rating of 4.3 out of five based on 1,587 reviews. Some reviewers have commented on the overall ease of signing up and getting a quote, while others have posted negative reviews regarding the poor customer experience.
A Choice works with a panel of around 40 insurers to help customers find the most suitable car insurance policy.
It provides quotes for both car and van insurance and specialises in providing cover for learner and young drivers, as well as convicted and high-risk motorists.
The website has clear sections for both car and van insurance, as well as a designated ‘help station’.
No 'black box insurance' policies – where a device is fitted to your car to measure how carefully you drive – are offered. Instead, the company says it can offer competitive quotes for young and learner drivers without the need to install a telematics box.
A Choice provides quotes for three types of cover for both car and van insurance:
Comprehensive
Third party fire & theft
Third party only
Van insurance can also cover commercial vans, trucks and pickups.
A Choice car insurance also covers policyholders for:
Social, domestic and pleasure use: normal day-to-day driving visiting friends or going on day trips
Commuting: covers the above as well as driving to and from one fixed place of work
Business class 1: covers social, domestic and pleasure use, driving to and from a fixed place of work, and short business trips between different places of work
Business class 2: all of the above, but the policy covers the named driver for travelling to different places of work
Business class 3 cover – which includes commercial travel such as door-to-door sales and delivery parcels – is not provided.
A Choice does not provide telematics insurance, multi-car insurance, temporary insurance black box or telematics insurance. However, its policies are designed to help young, less experienced drivers find suitable insurance and help convicted drivers who may struggle to get cover.
The exact benefits A Choice will offer as standard with comprehensive car insurance will depend on the insurance company you receive a quote from. As an example, the following benefits are included as standard with Ageas policies:
24/7 UK based claims helpline
New car benefit – if your car cannot be repaired and it’s less than a year old and the mileage at the time of purchase was under 250, it will be replaced with one of the same make and model
Windscreen/glass replacement – limited to £150 unless you use the insurer’s approved repair company
Replacement lock and keys – provides cover up to £750 if your car keys or other device used to unlock your car are lost or stolen
Child car seat cover – replaces child seats if damaged as a result of an accident, fire or theft
Audio cover – for loss or damage to car stereo or sat nav (unless they are not permanently fitted)
European cover – you or anyone else can drive the car in the European Union
Yes, as well as the standard package of benefits mentioned above, you can also choose from a range of add-ons or optional extras for an additional premium.
Provided by Autohome, European breakdown cover is an annual policy providing breakdown assistance in the UK and Europe.
In the UK it covers:
Breakdown road assistance
Nationwide recovery
Recovery home or to local repairer
Transportation of driver and up to five passengers
Home assistance – should you require breakdown assistance at home
In Europe it covers:
Roadside assistance or recovery to a local repairer
Emergency hotel accommodation
Spare part location and dispatch
European onward travel
Vehicle hire
You can also choose breakdown cover in the UK only which is provided by Hadleigh Breakdown. It covers:
Roadside assistance
Recovery to nearest repairer
Phoning someone to inform them of what’s happened
Misfuelling
Onward travel
Vehicle hire/ public transport/ overnight accommodation
Home assistance
Vehicles under 16 years old
This will pay for the cost of hiring a replacement vehicle or provide you with a temporary replacement vehicle if yours is either stolen or undriveable following attempted theft, arson or criminal damage or due to an accident.
If you are involved in an accident that is not your fault, legal protection covers the legal costs and expenses up to £50,000 of claims for personal injury and compensation.
Excess protection insurance allows you to claim back your excess on your motor insurance policy. There are four different levels of cover and limits range from £300 to £1,000.
A Choice car insurance prides itself on offering a wide range of insurance policies for those who may find it harder to get a competitive premium elsewhere. It provides cover for most vehicles less than 16 years old.
A Choice car insurance may be suitable if you:
Are a learner driver
Are a younger, less experienced driver
Have a conviction
Are a ‘higher risk’ driver
A Choice has raised more than £40,000 for charities – staff have climbed Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis and Snowdon to help raise money for Birmingham Heartlands Hospital, Dementia UK and CALM, a men’s suicide prevention charity.
The Financial Ombudsman Service received fewer than 10 car insurance complaints about Premium Choice, owners of the A Choice brand (that could have been a single complaint). To put that in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.
