A Choice is an insurance broker based in Wolverhampton, West Midlands. It is part of the Premium Choice group and was established in 1999.

How good is A Choice car insurance?

Fairer Finance rating: 1/5 stars

There’s a one-star rating (out of five) for A Choice’s car insurance offering from Fairer Finance, which marks it down for not providing an uninsured driver promise or a courtesy car. It ranks 28th out of 55 providers.

Trustpilot rating: 4.3/5 stars

TrustPilot has given A Choice a rating of 4.3 out of five based on 1,587 reviews. Some reviewers have commented on the overall ease of signing up and getting a quote, while others have posted negative reviews regarding the poor customer experience.


About A Choice car insurance

A Choice works with a panel of around 40 insurers to help customers find the most suitable car insurance policy.

It provides quotes for both car and van insurance and specialises in providing cover for learner and young drivers, as well as convicted and high-risk motorists.

The website has clear sections for both car and van insurance, as well as a designated ‘help station’. 

No 'black box insurance' policies – where a device is fitted to your car to measure how carefully you drive – are offered. Instead, the company says it can offer competitive quotes for young and learner drivers without the need to install a telematics box. 

A Choice car insurance policies

A Choice provides quotes for three types of cover for both car and van insurance:

  • Comprehensive

  • Third party fire & theft

  • Third party only

Van insurance can also cover commercial vans, trucks and pickups. 

A Choice car insurance also covers policyholders for:

  • Social, domestic and pleasure use: normal day-to-day driving visiting friends or going on day trips

  • Commuting: covers the above as well as driving to and from one fixed place of work

  • Business class 1: covers social, domestic and pleasure use, driving to and from a fixed place of work, and short business trips between different places of work

  • Business class 2: all of the above, but the policy covers the named driver for travelling to different places of work

Business class 3 cover – which includes commercial travel such as door-to-door sales and delivery parcels – is not provided. 

A Choice does not provide telematics insurance, multi-car insurance, temporary insurance black box or telematics insurance. However, its policies are designed to help young, less experienced drivers find suitable insurance and help convicted drivers who may struggle to get cover.

A Choice standard car insurance cover

The exact benefits A Choice will offer as standard with comprehensive car insurance will depend on the insurance company you receive a quote from. As an example, the following benefits are included as standard with Ageas policies: 

  • 24/7 UK based claims helpline 

  • New car benefit – if your car cannot be repaired and it’s less than a year old and the mileage at the time of purchase was under 250, it will be replaced with one of the same make and model

  • Windscreen/glass replacement – limited to £150 unless you use the insurer’s approved repair company

  • Replacement lock and keys – provides cover up to £750 if your car keys or other device used to unlock your car are lost or stolen 

  • Child car seat cover – replaces child seats if damaged as a result of an accident, fire or theft

  • Audio cover – for loss or damage to car stereo or sat nav (unless they are not permanently fitted)

  • European cover – you or anyone else can drive the car in the European Union

A Choice additional car insurance cover options

Yes, as well as the standard package of benefits mentioned above, you can also choose from a range of add-ons or optional extras for an additional premium. 

Provided by Autohome, European breakdown cover is an annual policy providing breakdown assistance in the UK and Europe. 

In the UK it covers:

  • Breakdown road assistance

  • Nationwide recovery

  • Recovery home or to local repairer

  • Transportation of driver and up to five passengers

  • Home assistance – should you require breakdown assistance at home

In Europe it covers:

  • Roadside assistance or recovery to a local repairer

  • Emergency hotel accommodation

  • Spare part location and dispatch

  • European onward travel

  • Vehicle hire

You can also choose breakdown cover in the UK only which is provided by Hadleigh Breakdown. It covers:

  • Roadside assistance

  • Recovery to nearest repairer

  • Phoning someone to inform them of what’s happened

  • Misfuelling

  • Onward travel

  • Vehicle hire/ public transport/ overnight accommodation

  • Home assistance

  • Vehicles under 16 years old

This will pay for the cost of hiring a replacement vehicle or provide you with a temporary replacement vehicle if yours is either stolen or undriveable following attempted theft, arson or criminal damage or due to an accident.

If you are involved in an accident that is not your fault, legal protection covers the legal costs and expenses up to £50,000 of claims for personal injury and compensation.

Excess protection insurance allows you to claim back your excess on your motor insurance policy. There are four different levels of cover and limits range from £300 to £1,000.

What is A Choice car insurance best for?

A Choice car insurance prides itself on offering a wide range of insurance policies for those who may find it harder to get a competitive premium elsewhere. It provides cover for most vehicles less than 16 years old. 

A Choice car insurance may be suitable if you: 

  • Are a learner driver

  • Are a younger, less experienced driver

  • Have a conviction

  • Are a ‘higher risk’ driver

A Choice in the news

A Choice has raised more than £40,000 for charities – staff have climbed Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis and Snowdon to help raise money for Birmingham Heartlands Hospital, Dementia UK and CALM, a men’s suicide prevention charity.

Complaints data

The Financial Ombudsman Service received fewer than 10 car insurance complaints about Premium Choice, owners of the A Choice brand (that could have been a single complaint). To put that in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.

