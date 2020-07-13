About A Choice car insurance

A Choice works with a panel of around 40 insurers to help customers find the most suitable car insurance policy.

It provides quotes for both car and van insurance and specialises in providing cover for learner and young drivers, as well as convicted and high-risk motorists.

The website has clear sections for both car and van insurance, as well as a designated ‘help station’.

No 'black box insurance' policies – where a device is fitted to your car to measure how carefully you drive – are offered. Instead, the company says it can offer competitive quotes for young and learner drivers without the need to install a telematics box.