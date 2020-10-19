 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content

Compare flat roof insurance

Find and compare flat roof insurance online in just a few minutes

Powered by

How it works

Enter your details

Get personalised quotes in minutes by providing a few home details.

Compare quotes

Find home insurance that's right for you by exploring our best deals.

Apply and save

Start saving money and apply with your chosen provider.

What is flat roof insurance?

Flat roof insurance provides buildings cover for homes with flat roofs, so that you’d be protected if anything were to happen to your home.

Why do I need flat roof insurance?

If you have a roof that has a slope that is less than 10 degrees, it's considered to be a flat roof. Insurers view flat roofs as a form of non standard construction, which are more prone to collect water and thus more vulnerable to leaks and water damage. 

Given the UK’s climate with high levels of rainfall, and heavy snow in some areas, many insurers are reluctant to offer standard home insurance policies for homes with flat roofs and require you to get specialist flat roof insurance. 

What to know before getting a flat roof insurance policy

Before you get a quote for flat roof insurance, one of the things you’ll need to know how much of your roof is flat. 

If less than 30% of your roof is flat, you should be able to get standard home insurance. Anything above that's likely to require flat roof insurance. 

Some insurers may have you choose between set categories such as:

  • 0%

  • Up to 30% 

  • 30% to 50% of it

  • More than 50% of it.

How do I know how much of my roof is flat?

Working out how much of your roof is flat can be a tricky exercise, but there are a few ways to go about it:

  • Home buyer's survey: This gives you precise measurements of your property, which you can use to calculate what percentage of your roof is flat.

  • Builder, or surveyor: You could hire a builder or surveyor to calculate exactly how much of your roof is flat. Although this will cost you, it may be worth it as an incorrect calculation may end up in the insurer not paying out if you happen to make a claim. 

  • Google Earth: Although this is an imprecise method, it does provide an aerial view and 3D rendering of your property so you can visualise how much your home has a flat roof. 

Why does flat roof insurance cost more?

As a specialist form of insurance, flat roof insurance is likely to cost more than a standard home insurance policy. That’s because flat roofs tend to post more risks such as:

More prone to weather damage

Flat roofs are more prone to collect water rather than sliding off during rains or storms. Flat roofs are thus more likely to leak or deteriorate faster and need regular maintenance. This increases the chance of you to make a claim on your home insurance policy, so providers charge more. 

Easy access for burglars

Flat roofs are easier to climb and provide easier access for thieves to break into your home. This means that insurance providers are likely to charge a higher premium for contents insurance because there is a higher chance that you’d file a claim. 

Other factors that can affect the cost of your flat insurance include:

  • The last time your roof was repaired or inspected

  • The materials used in the construction of your roof

  • When your property was built

  • The rebuild cost of your home

  • History of flooding, structural movement, subsidence and underpinning

  • The value of the contents of your home

  • The security features you have in place in your home

How can I reduce the cost of flat roof insurance?

You can reduce how much you pay for your flat roof insurance policy by making sure:

  • your roof is waterproofed with drain pipes and guttering and ensure that water drainage is efficient

  • your roof has insulating material above the decking 

  • is constructed to resist sun damage and high winds.

How can I maintain my flat roof?

Maintaining your flat roof is the best way to keep you insurance costs down, and avoid having to make a claim.  

You can do this by carrying out regular checks to look out for any damage that can easily be repaired before it becomes a bigger problem. This is especially important after a stretch of wet weather. 

When look for signs of damage, keep an you out for:

  • Leaks in the attic often leave water stains

  • Sagging after heavy rains due to water collection 

  • Dark patches that are typically signs of rot

  • Blockages in the air vents 

  • Damaged, loose or missing roof tiles

  • Blocked gutters

  • Signs of moss or mould. 

Speak to a roofer if you find any sign of damage. It’s typically recommended to have a flat roof expert carry out an inspection every few years.

Be sure to keep any documentation if you do have an inspection so that you can provide your insurer proof of your efforts to maintain your flat roof.  

Home insurance Guides

Do I need pet insurance?

Home insurance - Do I need pet insurance?

Pet insurance can give you peace of mind and protection for your pet against unexpected vet bills, illness or accidents. Compare pet insurance policies to find out what works for your family. Our guide also looks at any alternatives that might be available.

Wardrobe cover: insuring your clothes

Wardrobe cover: insuring your clothes

Even if you don't own much designer gear, the cost of your clothes can add up. Could you afford to replace them all? Read our guide to wardrobe and clothing insurance.

New for old or contents indemnity cover

New for old or contents indemnity cover?

New for old insurance policies are designed to replace your stolen or damaged home contents, with new equivalent items, even for your older possessions.

coloured doors

Home Insurance for Unoccupied Property

Compare unoccupied house insurance and find out what it covers and how you'll be protected. Learn about how your home insurance policy can be affected if you're not around and your home is left unoccupied.

coloured doors

What is home insurance?

Home insurance will cover you if something happens to your home or its contents. Do you know what to include in your cover, or how much cover you even require? Read our guide to find out more.

Working from home insurance

Working from home insurance

Does your regular home insurance cover you for working from home? Read our guide and find out whether you need to consider working from home insurance.

Compare flat roof insurance

Compare quotes to cover your home and flat roof

Find the home insurance that’s right for you

Home insurance

Building insurance

Contents insurance

Contents insurance for tenants

Flat roof insurance

Flood insurance

High net worth insurance

Holiday home insurance

Holiday let insurance

Home insurance for listed buildings

Home renovation insurance

Musical instrument insurance

Non standard home insurance

Overseas property insurance

Second home insurance

Student contents insurance

Subsidence home insurance

Thatched roof insurance

Underpinned home insurance

Unlimited home insurance