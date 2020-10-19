What is flat roof insurance?

Flat roof insurance provides buildings cover for homes with flat roofs, so that you’d be protected if anything were to happen to your home.

Why do I need flat roof insurance?

If you have a roof that has a slope that is less than 10 degrees, it's considered to be a flat roof. Insurers view flat roofs as a form of non standard construction, which are more prone to collect water and thus more vulnerable to leaks and water damage.

Given the UK’s climate with high levels of rainfall, and heavy snow in some areas, many insurers are reluctant to offer standard home insurance policies for homes with flat roofs and require you to get specialist flat roof insurance.

What to know before getting a flat roof insurance policy

Before you get a quote for flat roof insurance, one of the things you’ll need to know how much of your roof is flat.

If less than 30% of your roof is flat, you should be able to get standard home insurance. Anything above that's likely to require flat roof insurance.

Some insurers may have you choose between set categories such as:

0%

Up to 30%

30% to 50% of it

More than 50% of it.

How do I know how much of my roof is flat?

Working out how much of your roof is flat can be a tricky exercise, but there are a few ways to go about it:

Home buyer's survey : This gives you precise measurements of your property, which you can use to calculate what percentage of your roof is flat.

Builder, or surveyor : You could hire a builder or surveyor to calculate exactly how much of your roof is flat. Although this will cost you, it may be worth it as an incorrect calculation may end up in the insurer not paying out if you happen to make a claim.

Google Earth: Although this is an imprecise method, it does provide an aerial view and 3D rendering of your property so you can visualise how much your home has a flat roof.

Why does flat roof insurance cost more?

As a specialist form of insurance, flat roof insurance is likely to cost more than a standard home insurance policy. That’s because flat roofs tend to post more risks such as:

More prone to weather damage

Flat roofs are more prone to collect water rather than sliding off during rains or storms. Flat roofs are thus more likely to leak or deteriorate faster and need regular maintenance. This increases the chance of you to make a claim on your home insurance policy, so providers charge more.

Easy access for burglars

Flat roofs are easier to climb and provide easier access for thieves to break into your home. This means that insurance providers are likely to charge a higher premium for contents insurance because there is a higher chance that you’d file a claim.

Other factors that can affect the cost of your flat insurance include: