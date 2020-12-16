Find and compare musical instrument insurance online in just a few minutes
Whether you are a professional musician or you are just beginning, you can find insurance cover to protect you and your instrument from loss, theft, accidental damage and when you travel. If you are going to be using your instrument near to people, or if you are going to be performing in public, then you can also benefit from public liability insurance as well.
Even if you are just starting out learning to play an instrument, it can be costly if the item is lost or damaged.
For example, a basic violin can cost from £50 while more expensive models can set you back £800 and an antique model Stradivarius violin could cost anything from thousands to tens of thousands of pounds.
Likewise, an ordinary piano might cost £500, but a quality grand piano would cost several thousand pounds.
The quality of the instrument, its age and provenance, and the cost of replacing it all count towards the premium you will need to pay to insure it.
Depending on what type of musical instrument you have, it could cost you a lot of money to replace it. If your livelihood depends on having a functional musical instrument with you at all times, insurance can protect you for this.
You can make sure your valuable instrument is covered with musical instrument insurance.
Some home insurance policies will cover damage to your instruments while they are in your home but will not usually cover items away from home as standard.
You can cover most types of musical instruments including:
Pianos, acoustic and electric guitars, strings, drums and keyboards
Turntables, mixing desks, laptops, vinyl/CDs, and other studio equipment
Stage and club equipment including public address systems, lighting, speakers and special effects machines
Musical accessories including instrument cases, amplifiers, adaptors and pedals
If you are involved in creating electronic music, video and sound editing, or production, then you may be using laptops, iMacs, and specialist computer equipment which will also need to be protected. Check with your insurer whether this is covered under their policy. You may need DJ Insurance or Audio/Recording Studio Insurance for this particular type of insurance. Many of these specialist policies will also cover your music software and collection as standard.
Loss, theft or accidental damage: Most policies cover these events as standard.
Travel: If you are taking your musical instrument abroad some policies will cover you for a set number of days.
Personal accident coverage: If you are travelling to perform with your musical instrument you can be covered for death, disability, or loss of sight or limbs.
Public liability: If you are using your musical instrument around other people, such as students or a paying audience, the policy can cover you for any injuries they might suffer.
Different musical instrument policies may offer different coverage options. If you are not travelling or performing professionally you could take out a cheaper policy without all these extras.
However, if you are a professional musician and are moving around to gigs or concerts on a regular basis with your instrument, then you will need to ensure you are properly covered.
Some instruments are more difficult to move around than others – for example, transporting a double base or complete drum kit will require you to plan ahead when you are travelling. Drums take time to assemble and disassemble and there is more opportunity for smaller parts to be lost or stolen in the process.
Policies may offer a limit per instrument, or a total coverage limit for all instruments. Depending on how many musical instruments you wish to insure, estimate the right level of cover for you.
If you are a professional musician you may have a practice kit and a performance kit, and these may need to be insured for different risks. If you have any questions you can talk to your insurer about how and where you are covered.
Or you may have hire instruments that you lend to students if you are a music teacher. Again, lending out instruments to children or beginners carries different risks so you need to ensure that you have the right cover.
Some home insurance policies can cover contents including musical instruments. Depending on the value of the instrument, and the limits on contents in your home insurance policy, you may need a separate policy to be fully covered.
If you are a professional music performer or teacher this type of specialist insurance could be very beneficial both for your instrument and your livelihood.
Yes though you will need to take standard precautions to protect your instrument, such as securing it where appropriate.
Most policies will cover damage like dropping your instrument, provided it was new when you purchased the musical instrument, and the instrument is not older than a certain age.
Some policies may specify that you test your instrument regularly to ensure it works properly.
Compare quotes to cover your musical instrument especially if you're making a living with it.
