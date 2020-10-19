What is unlimited home insurance?

Protecting your home with an unlimited home insurance policy means that there will be no limit to the payout you can receive if you make a claim on your buildings insurance.

This would be useful if your home needs extensive or expensive repair work, or if it even needs to be rebuilt.

What are the benefits of unlimited home insurance?

Unlimited contents cover will protect the belongings you keep inside of your home. This means that if there is a fire, flood or other accident you should get a payout to replace or repair what has been damaged or destroyed — no matter the cost.

An unlimited home insurance policy also offers the added benefit of peace of mind, as you know you will not find yourself underinsured. This can be a huge weight off for anyone with a particularly expensive home, or one which is at risk of significant damage.

These benefits come at a cost, though. Unlimited home insurance is likely to be more expensive than a standard policy, as you are paying extra for the additional cover.

Do you need unlimited home insurance?

If your home is very valuable, unusually large or a registered listed building, your rebuild or repair costs may exceed the maximum payout of standard home insurance policies.

With unlimited home insurance cover, you will get comprehensive protection should you need to make a claim, though usually at a price significantly higher than standard cover.

If you are concerned about how much a potential claim will cost, unlimited home insurance can provide valuable cover. There would be no claim limit on your buildings insurance policy, so the cost of your claim should not get in the way of a payout.

If you are unlikely to make a significantly high claim, you may be able to find a standard policy that provides you with the cover you need to protect your home for a lower price.

So before you start your search for an unlimited home insurance policy, make sure to think about how much cover you will need.