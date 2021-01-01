SIM only Cyber Monday deals 2020

Cyber Monday is here! The deals have started to come in and we've already got some excellent SIM only offers from big networks like Vodafone, EE, Three, O2 and more.

Cyber Monday SIM only deals

Cyber Monday isn’t just about storming the shops and walking away with a big box item, you can get some fantastic deals on essentials, like a SIM only deal, without leaving your home.

We’ll have all the SIM only Cyber Monday Deals we can find on this page as soon as they’re live, so make sure you keep checking back to find yourself a sweet new SIM-only deal.

Eager to increase your data for social streaming? Want more minutes and texts to chat and message? Cyber Monday savings can see discounts of 50% and even more on data, minutes and everything SIM only, so you really can save big.

Whatever kind of SIM only deal you're after, we have plenty to choose form. Compare offers from all the major networks today

EE Cyber Monday SIM only deals

All the networks and retailers are busy preparing their Cyber Monday SIM-only deals, so as soon as we have them we’ll update you with all the details. get huge data deals at big discounts from all your favourite providers and stores.

Vodafone Cyber Monday SIM only deals

Vodafone is one of the UK’s most popular networks. And considering its offering, it’s not difficult to see why. Depending on what plan you choose, Vodafone offers a lot of great incentives, including roaming, 5G and access to its excellent VeryMe rewards app.

And right now, Vodafone has some great Cyber Monday offers.

Vodafone SIM only Cyber Monday 3GB for £6

This fantastic deal is perfect for someone who wants a cheap-as-you-can-get deal without the need for a huge amount of data. If you’re a light smartphone user, this could be the deal for you. Or perhaps you just need to set a loved one up with a SIM so you can get in touch easily. Either way, at just £6 a month, you won’t find many deals cheaper than this.

Get this Vodafone deal for £6

Three Cyber Monday SIM only deals

One of the UK's biggest networks, Three offers decent speeds, excellent roaming options and some excellent benefits. And right now, Three has some great Black Friday deals on offer.

Three SIM only Cyber Monday deal- unlimited data for £16 a month

This Three SIM only deal is a real bargain with unlimited data for just £16. It's a 5G plan too, so if you've got a 5G smartphone you can enjoy 5G speeds on your mobile.

Get unlimited data for £16 on Three

BT Mobile Cyber Monday SIM only deals

BT Mobile has a lot of excellent deals lined up for Cyber Monday, so take a look at these SIM only offers.

Sky Mobile Cyber Monday SIM only deals

Sky Mobile offer some great perks on their SIM-only deals. See what savings you can get on a Sky Mobile SIM this Cyber Monday.

When is Cyber Monday 2020?

Cyber Monday is on Monday 30 November.

Our best SIM only Cyber Monday deals

Save on your bills and switch to SIM only this Cyber Monday. You don’t need to pay extra when you can get a cheap data deal and keep using that handset you know and love. SIM only deals are usually much better value, and with Black Friday discounts on top you can save even more money.

BT Mobile SIM only 30GB for £15

Want a load of data for not a lot of money? Well, 30GB for £15 is a cheap Cyber Monday deal that you can’t miss. You need to be an existing BT Broadband customer to claim this offer.

Get the BT Mobile 30GB deal

Cyber Monday O2 SIM only deals

O2 offers all sorts of great SIM only deals, and this Cyber Monday you can grab one for less. Whether you want a big data deal or are looking to cut down your costs, you'll be sure to find the ideal deal.

