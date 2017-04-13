The G6 is the best smartphone from LG for some time. And brings with it some genuinely unique features that you won't find on other handsets.

Perhaps the key one is split-screen multi-tasking, which works really well. Made possible because the G6's 5.7" QHD+ FullVision Display is as wide as it's tall, you can have one window open running a video, while on another you can take care of emails.

The G6's camera has got something extra too. Like many top-end phones, it's a dual lens camera with two 13-megapixel lenses and allows you to get a real sense of depth in your photos.

But what it's got that other phones don't have is a 125-degree wide-angle view. The result is some really superb panoramic shots. And it's got a special 'food' mode that comes in very handy if you're the sort of person who likes to share pictures of their dinner on Instagram.

For the first time in an LG phone, the G6 is water-resistant. With an IP68 rating, the G6 can withstand immersion in up to 1.5 metres of in water for up to half an hour.

The G6 also features a rear fingerprint scanner that means it'll only unlock with your fingerprint. And in a very welcome development in the wake of reports of some rival smartphones exploding, it's got a special heat management system that draws heat away from key components, so you don't have to worry about the phone burning up.