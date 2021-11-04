Car Brand Earnings

Therefore, it’s no surprise that the world’s biggest car brands make some serious money, with an estimated 56 million vehicles sold globally last year (despite the effects of the coronavirus pandemic).

To try and put all of that into some perspective, the car insurance experts at Uswitch have taken a look at how much the world’s biggest car brands make every hour, minute, and second, and the results are quite something.

The world’s highest-earning car brands in 2020

1. Toyota

Annual revenue: £201bn

Hourly revenue: £23m

Revenue per minute: £382,996

Revenue per second: £6,383

Beating Volkswagen to the top spot is the Toyota Group, which primarily encompasses Toyota itself, and Lexus.

They made an incredible £201bn in 2020 making them one of the biggest automobile companies in the world.

Popular right across the world, and renowned for their reliability and affordability, Toyota’s revenue breaks down to £23m each hour, over £380,000 a minute, and over £6,000 every single second!

2. Volkswagen

Annual revenue: £186bn

Hourly revenue: £21.2m

Revenue per minute: £354,126

Revenue per second: £5,902

Not far behind Toyota is the Volkswagen Group, with annual revenue of £186bn. VW’s portfolio of brands is extensive and includes Audi, Škoda, Porsche, SEAT, Bentley, and Lamborghini.

Volkswagen also generates a significant amount of money from its commercial vans and other vehicles, as well as motorcycles under the Ducati brand, giving them an hourly revenue of £21.2m, and bringing in £354,126 each minute and £5,902 every second.

3. Daimler

Annual revenue: £129bn

Hourly revenue: £14.7m

Revenue per minute: £245,172

Revenue per second: £4,086

Daimler AG is the brand behind Mercedes-Benz and other smaller brands such as Smart Automobile and is worth £129bn a year.

Based in Germany, Daimler is amongst the biggest manufacturers in the world and generates revenue of £14.7 million an hour, just under a quarter of a million each minute and over £4,000 a second.