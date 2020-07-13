While fuel crises have come and gone since then, the Fiesta has retained its appeal to drivers who want a reliable, comfortable car that is economical to run.

Following the 1973 oil crisis, car manufacturers saw a need to produce smaller and more fuel-efficient cars. Compact engines were seen as the way to go – hence the Fiesta Mk1 launched with 0.9-litre and 1.1-litre engines.

Ford Fiesta models

The Ford Fiesta comes as both a two-door and five-door hatchback. The models include the Fiesta Trend; the Titanium, Titanium X; Fiesta Active Edition, Active X Edition, ST Line Edition, ST Line X Edition, ST-2; ST-3 and Vignale Edition. Performance and trim levels are dependent on model.

Ford Fiesta engine models and fuel consumption

Ford offers both petrol and diesel engine options to drivers and has introduced mild-hybrid tech to the Fiesta range. The 48v system is available on the 1.0-litre 122bhp and 153bhp petrol engines, helping to boost fuel economy and reduce emissions.

According to Auto Express, the most economic model is the 1.5 TDCi Trend 3dr while the fastest is the 1.5 EcoBoost ST-2 Navigation 3dr.

With regards to fuel consumption the Fiesta 1.5 TDCi Trend offers 81 miles per gallon with 112 CO2 emissions; at the opposite end of the scale the Fiesta 1.5T EcoBoost ST 2 200PS offers 50 miles per gallon and CO2 emissions of 158.

Ford Fiesta Euro NCAP safety ratings

The Ford Fiesta scored well in tests and is one of the safest small cars on the market, receiving a five-star Euro NCAP rating. It currently sits 13th in the Euro NCAP list of safest family cars. It’s safety score:

Adult: 87%

Child: 84%

Pedestrian: 64%

Ford Fiesta insurance group

Insurance premiums on a Ford Fiesta can vary – not just in relation to age and driving history but also to the insurance group rating. The Association of British Insurers and Lloyd’s of London set your car’s insurance group from 1 to 50. In theory, the higher the insurance group, the greater your insurance premium will be.

Insurance groups are decided based on factors such as a new car’s value, the cost of repairs and parts, the length of repair times, and the performance, safety and security of the vehicle. High-performance cars or those with poor safety and security features will cost more to insure because they will be at higher risk of a claim.

Ford Fiesta cars range from the cheapest to insure in group 2 to the most expensive (Ford Fiesta ST Performance) to insure in group 30.

How can I save on my Ford Fiesta car insurance premiums?

If you want to lower your Ford Fiesta insurance premiums there are a number of steps you can take:

Pay annually: Paying for your car insurance premiums in one go each year will work out cheaper than paying in monthly instalments when interest is usually added.

Increase your car’s security: If your Ford Fiesta doesn’t already have them, consider fitting security features such as an alarm or immobiliser.

Park safely: If you can, leave your Ford Fiesta parked in a garage or on your driveway overnight rather than on the street.

Reduce your annual mileage: Driving less each year lowers your risk of an accident and will therefore reduce your premiums.

Shop around at renewal: Never simply accept your renewal quote. Always shop around and compare car insurance quotes to ensure you’re getting the best deal.

Ford Fiesta facts

The Fiesta is the highest-selling new car of the last decade after topping Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) new car registration sales figures in January 2020 for eleven consecutive years.

The new Ford Fiesta ST was named the Top Gear Magazine Car of the Year and Parkers Car of the Year in 2018 and the Fiesta figures in the top 10 selling cars in the UK for 2020 – according to the independent Parkers car guide – currently in second place behind the Vauxhall Corsa.