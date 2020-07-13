Carbon offsetting by changing your diet - can it be done?

As part of this and in the light of Veganuary, Uswitch have researched and calculated the effectiveness of going Vegan and its environmental impact on the planet. Survey insights and research Based on survey results, if meat eating Brit’s partook in Veganuary this year (31 days of going vegan) then they would collectively save 4.87 billion kgs of CO2 (4,870 tonnes) this year alone: That's around 541,100 flying hours on a Boeing 737-400 (164 passengers on board cruising at 780km/hr). More than 582,000 world wide signed up to Veganuary in 2021, compared with 400,350 in 2020. Data also states that the UK has the most amount of sign ups worldwide (compared with USA - second, India - third, Germany - 4th and Argentina - 5th)*.

Surprisingly, two-thirds of Brit's with New Year resolutions haven't considered reducing their CO2 footprint, and for the third of those who do, nearly half are students (45%). Our recent survey showed that almost half of the UK population are currently unaware that going vegan could reduce their carbon footprint. For those who had tried going vegan in the past, over half (54%) only managed to last up to two weeks. To add further context to our research and identify how an individual or household could make a difference, we created the Carbon Offsetting Calculator, which asks simple lifestyle questions related to transport, home appliances and communication. This calculator generates a summary which shows where the most CO2 is produced and how going vegan could help offset bad habits. Carbon Offsetting Calculator

Survey results further highlighted that 98% of Brits think they know how to reduce their carbon footprint, with only 34% actually actively attempting to do so. The data showed that those who were not attempting to reduce their carbon footprint didn't because they were not prepared to use less household appliances, heating, shorter showers/ less baths, change their diet, driving less and fly less. How can the UK population make a difference? By just partaking in Veganuary, the UK could collectively save around 4,870 tonnes of CO2.Uswitch decided to look at the bigger picture, and work out just how much CO2 the UK could save on average from swapping to a meat free or vegan diet for a year. Our survey results showed that 86% of participants eat meat or fish, 11% are vegetarian and 3% are vegan. When we apply these percentages to the UK population (66.65 million), on average this means 57.31million of us eat meat or fish as part of our diet. UK population diet split

Looking at the meat/fish eaters, they produce just over 117.4 billion kgs (117.4 million tonnes) of CO2 a year purely from their diet alone. If all the meat/fish eaters in the UK switched to a vegetarian diet for a year, they would save around 37.9 billion kgs (37,900 tonnes) of CO2. So what does this equate to exactly? The average energy consumption of 4,373 UK homes for a year.

Or 85,315,881 miles driven by an average car on the road, which is equal to driving around the world 3426 times (point to point).

It would take planting 568,519 tree seedlings and letting them grow for 10 years to be able to offset this. If all the meat/fish eaters in the UK switched to a vegan diet for a year, they would save around 57.1 billion kgs (57,100 tonnes) of CO2. So what does this equate to exactly? The average energy consumption of 5,977 UK homes for a year.

Or driving 128,536,591 miles by an average car, which is equal to driving around the world 5170 times (point to point).

It would take planting 856,528 tree seedlings and letting them grow for 10 years to be able to offset this. These shocking statistics are proof that going vegan,- even for just a few days a week - could make a huge difference to the planet. Differences in diet CO2 production per year