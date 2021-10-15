Get paid to watch 30 seasons of Top Gear

Enter our competition for the chance to win getting paid £1000 to watch 30 seasons of Top Gear. T&Cs apply.
For the discerning car buyer and motoring enthusiast, the multi-award-winning TV show Top Gear is a must watch. With its combination of expertise and friendly banter it’s the perfect way to find out about the latest models, new tech and which cars offer the best performance, enjoyment and value for money.
Uswitch are digging deeper into the show, to find out the most featured model of car… and what better way to do it than to offer one super fan the chance to find out - whilst getting paid!
If you’re an over 18 UK resident, and are free between the 18th of October and 18th of November, then this one might just be for you! You’ll help us discover which car brand has been featured the most throughout 30 seasons of the TV show by keeping count of cars featured in each episode.
Don’t worry, all 236 episodes are available on the BBC iPlayer and the job will take place over a three-month period, so put your feet up and get ready for the ride.
£1,000 payment
Exclusive Top Gear merchandise
It’s simple to enter, all you need to do is fill out the form below and wait to find out if you're the lucky winner (Terms & Conditions apply).
Uswitch strongly advises not to imitate any driving scenes shown on Top Gear, and to drive safely sticking to the UK road laws. It’s also a good idea to check your car insurance and check your MOT before heading out on a journey.
The Promoter of this prize draw is Uswitch Limited of The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London, SE1 2LH.
The prize draw is open to all UK residents aged 18 years and over
The opening date for entries is 12:01am on Monday 18th October 2021. The closing date of the prize draw is 11:59pm on Thursday 18th November 2021. Entries received after this time will not be accepted.
Uswitch Limited reserves the right at its sole discretion to disqualify any person it finds to be tampering or to have tampered with the operation of the promotion or the Uswitch.com website, or to be acting in violation of these terms and conditions or the terms and conditions of the Uswitch.com website.
One winner will be chosen by random draw performed by a computer process on Friday 22nd November 2021.
The winner will receive a prize of £1000 and Top Gear merchandise
The prize is non-exchangeable, non-transferable and no alternative is offered. Uswitch Limited reserves the right to replace the prize with an alternative Prize of equal or higher value at its sole discretion.
The winners will be notified by email (using details provided at entry) before Thursday 18th November. The winner will be required to provide proof of address. If a winner does not respond to Uswitch Limited within 28 days of being notified by Uswitch Limited or if proof of address is not provided, then the Prize will be forfeited and Uswitch Limited will be entitled to select another winner in accordance with the process described above. Once the winner has replied to Uswitch Limited’s email notification with the required information the Prize will be paid to the winner within 30 days via bank transfer as a one-time payment.
The decision of Uswitch Limited regarding any aspect of the prize draw is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into about it.
Participants are deemed to have accepted and agreed to be bound by these terms and conditions and by any other requirements set out in the promotional material, upon entry. Uswitch Limited reserves the right to refuse entry or refuse to award the Prize to anyone in breach of these terms and conditions.
In the event of fraud, abuse, and/or an error affecting the proper operation of this prize draw, Uswitch Limited reserves the right to end or suspend the prize draw; amend these terms and conditions; declare void the notification of winner.
The winner may be required to participate in publicity related to the prize draw which may include the publication of their name and photograph in any media.
Entrants’ data will be collected, stored, and processed for the purposes of the prize draw, in line with Uswitch Limited’s privacy policy (https://www.uswitch.com/about-us/privacy-policy/). By entering the prize draw, you agree to receive correspondence from Uswitch Limited in relation to the prize draw only.
The prize draw will be governed by English law and entrants to the prize draw submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.
The competition is in no way endorsed or affiliated with the BBC or Top Gear and is for research purposes only.