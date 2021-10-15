Get paid to watch 30 seasons of Top Gear

For the discerning car buyer and motoring enthusiast, the multi-award-winning TV show Top Gear is a must watch. With its combination of expertise and friendly banter it’s the perfect way to find out about the latest models, new tech and which cars offer the best performance, enjoyment and value for money.

Uswitch are digging deeper into the show, to find out the most featured model of car… and what better way to do it than to offer one super fan the chance to find out - whilst getting paid!

If you’re an over 18 UK resident, and are free between the 18th of October and 18th of November, then this one might just be for you! You’ll help us discover which car brand has been featured the most throughout 30 seasons of the TV show by keeping count of cars featured in each episode.

Don’t worry, all 236 episodes are available on the BBC iPlayer and the job will take place over a three-month period, so put your feet up and get ready for the ride.

What will you get?

£1,000 payment

Exclusive Top Gear merchandise

How to apply

It’s simple to enter, all you need to do is fill out the form below and wait to find out if you're the lucky winner (Terms & Conditions apply).