Foxes and badgers were the next most at risk, with 120 and 108 reported incidents, followed by cats and dogs, with 50 and 44 reported roadkill incidents.

According to the data provided, there were 2,888 roadkill incidents where the species of the animal was not specified. Out of those which were specified, deer are the animal most likely to be hit on UK roads, with a reported 296 incidents between June 2019 and September 2020.

Splitting out the data for England by region, the North East saw the highest number of incidents, with a total of 843, followed by the North West with 779.

Where the species was reported, deer was the most at risk species in every region of England, with the South East reporting the highest number of incidents with 41. However, when looking at other species, there were some noticeable regional differences.

The East Midlands, West Midlands and South West all had badger as their second most at risk species, while the East and South East saw more incidents involving foxes. Further North, domestic animals proved to be more at risk, with dogs being the second most reported roadkill in the North East, and cats being the second most reported in the North West.