The Most Popular Cars on TikTok

You probably know it best for viral dances and challenges, but did you know that there are also thousands of car videos on the app too? What’s more, these videos have racked up billions of views, but which makes and models are the most popular on TikTok?

The most popular vehicle brands on TikTok

1. BMW - 17.6 billion views

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, more commonly known by those three famous initials of BMW, is one of the biggest luxury vehicle brands in the world, producing over 2.2 million vehicles a year, while also maintaining a strong presence in the world of motorsport.

They’re seemingly the dominant brand when it comes to social media too, with an incredible 17.6 billion views on TikTok. BMW as a brand has also been quick to embrace the platform, creating their own hashtag challenges to promote their vehicles.

2. Mercedes-Benz - 9.1 billion views

Taking second place is Mercedes-Benz, although with almost half as many views as its German rival BMW, at 9.1 billion.

And like BMW, Mercedes has also made great use of TikTok through viral challenges such as the #MBStarChallenge. Some of the vehicles which racked up the most views for the brand include the S-Class, G-Class and CLA-Class.

3. Lamborghini - 8.3 billion views

Unsurprisingly, the majority of the most viewed motoring videos on TikTok involve vehicles that most mere mortals could only dream of owning, so it’s no surprise to see the Italian luxury sports car maker Lamborghini sat in third place, with over 8.3 billion views.

Lambo was the first supercar brand to arrive on TikTok and it seems that we clearly can’t get enough of taking a peek at the exclusive lifestyles of those lucky enough to drive one of these luxurious rides, with the brand also being frequently mentioned in popular songs on the platform, such as Rockstar by DaBaby and Roddy Ricch.

The most popular vehicle models on TikTok

1. Ford Mustang - 3.9 billion views

Looking at the specific models which have received the most views on TikTok, there was a clear winner, with 3.9 billion people watching clips featuring the iconic Ford Mustang.

The longest-serving car in Ford’s lineup, the Mustang has been a mainstay since 1964 and is clearly still as popular today as it ever was, proving to be a hit on social media.

2. Nissan GT-R - 2.8 billion views

There were actually two cars tied for second place, with both sitting on 2.8 billion views, the first being Nissan’s legendary GT-R supercar.

Notable videos featuring the GT-R on the platform show drivers using their GT-R to ‘drift’ around the streets Fast & Furious style, including one which caught viewers out with a remote-controlled version!

2. Toyota Supra - 2.8 billion views

The second vehicle to achieve 2.8 billion TikTok views is the Toyota Supra, a sports car that returned to Toyota’s lineup in 2019 after a 17-year absence.

Like the GT-R, the Supra is a staple of Japanese sports car culture, and since its return it has clearly been hugely popular on social media!

Feeling inspired by these TikTok videos? Check out our guide to buying a new car and compare car insurance quotes with our helpful comparison tools today.

Methodology

We sourced the number of views on videos using hashtags mentioning each car and brand on TikTok, with all view counts correct as of 31 March 2021.

In some instances, the hashtag counts might include anomalies.