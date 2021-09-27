Spotify study reveals the ultimate commuting playlist

While some people like to pass the time on their daily commute by reading a book or catching up on some last-minute work, many of us like to spend the time listening to our favourite songs. Interested in finding out which songs are the most popular for commuting, Uswitch scraped raw data of more than 45,000 songs to uncover each track’s relative popularity by taking the number of appearances across 200 ‘commuting’ playlists and Spotify’s general “track popularity”. This allowed us to find the most popular songs and reveal the most common artists and albums*. We can reveal that this is the ultimate commuting playlist – whether you travel to work by train, bus or car.

Our analysis reveals Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits is the perfect addition to your commuting playlist. The song’s high energy and steady tempo has a popularity score of 100 out of 100 and is found on 22 playlists analysed. Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa is also among the most popular commuting songs, with a near-perfect popularity score of 99.997 out of 100. If you’re someone who struggles to wake up in the morning (or needs a pick-me-up after work), this song will certainly lift your mood with its poppy mix of danceability and high energy. Olivia Rodrigo’s good 4 u is a song sure to have you singing (or shouting) on your commute to and from work. The record-breaking song, which has a fast tempo, has received a popularity score of 99.995 out of 100, appears on 22 playlists and has a high song rating by Spotify themselves. The ultimate commuting playlist has a mix of happy and sad songs As part of our analysis, we also assessed the ‘valence’ of a song – how happy or sad a track sounds. Tunes with lower valence tend to sound more negative, whilst those with a higher rating are more uplifting and positive. The tracks with the highest valence in the top 25 most popular commuting songs are: Kiss Me More by Doja Cat and SZA

Leave The Door Open by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic

Levitating by Dua Lipa and DaBaby On the other hand, if you’d prefer a slightly sombre ride to and from work, opt for songs with a lower valence, such as: Circles by Post Malone

Heat Waves by Glass Animals

Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi

Blinding Lights by The Weeknd The most popular commuting albums

