About Acorn car insurance

All car insurance policies offer certain benefits as standard, such as cover in the event that the policyholder collides with and causes damage to another insured vehicle or damages another driver or passenger in an accident. This is known as third party only insurance.

Acorn Insurance offers two higher levels of car insurance with some added extras, such as legal cover and no claims bonus protection, available should the policyholder requirement them:

third party, fire and theft – covers damage and injury to other people or their property, as well as losses incurred by the policyholder through fire and theft

comprehensive – covers the vast majority of losses that can be claimed for, including damage or loss of the policyholder’s car and property, and that of third parties

Specifically, Acorn’s Haven Insurance policy covers the items listed below.