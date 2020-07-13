Debenhams has around 130 UK stores and also owns the leading department store retailer in Denmark, Magasin du Nord, which operates seven stores and a leading Danish website. Debenhams website is one of the 10th largest online retailers in the UK.

1905 - Debenhams Ltd came into existence

1818 - the first store outside London was opened

1778 - William Clark established a drapers store at 44 Wigmore Street in London's West End selling expensive fabrics, bonnets, gloves and parasols.

Debenhams is over 200 years old.

Debenhams car insurance is part of Debenhams Personal Finance. Debenhams Personal Finance is owned by the high street retailer Debenhams.

About Debenhams Personal Finance

Debenhams Personal Finance also offers a Mastercard credit card through New Day, travel money and other types of insurance including gadget insurance, travel insurance, wedding insurance and pet insurance.

Is Debenhams an insurer?

Debenhams doesn’t offer its own insurance. It is an appointed representative of Somerset Bridge Insurance Services Limited. Somerset Bridge, known as Eldon Insurance until December 2019, is itself a broker. Somerset Bridge Insurance works with car insurance providers rather than providing its own insurance.

About insurance brokers

Through Somerset Bridge, Debenhams car insurance works with several insurance providers in order to check and compare car insurance quotes.

Debenhams can source cheaper quotes from a panel of insurance providers

Debenhams doesn’t make recommendations or give advice

it receives commission paid by the insurer and a fee paid by you

the total price you pay is made up of the insurer's premium plus Debenham’s fee

as with all insurance you also pay Insurance Premium Tax (IPT)

Is Debenhams still selling car insurance?

Debenhams, the parent company, entered administration in April 2020. Geoff Rowley and Alastair Massey of FRP Advisory were appointed joint administrators of Debenhams Retail Limited and Debenhams Properties Limited on 09 April 2020.

This means that while Debenhams is insolvent it has breathing space to pay its creditors while a potential buyer is found.

Debenhams Personal Finance continues to offer the same services to customers as its policies are with insurance companies that are not in administration.

Does Debenhams offer its customers better deals on car insurance?

Debenhams Personal Finance offers all Debenhams cardholders - those with its credit cards - 10% off all its services.