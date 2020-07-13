A guide to Debenhams car insurance and how it can help you find the cheapest quote
Defaqto rating: 5/5 stars
Independent financial products reviewer Defaqto has given Debenhams car insurance a 5-star rating.
Note: Not all Defaqto five-star rated products have the same covers and terms.
Trustpilot rating: 4/5 stars
Trustpilot, has given Debenhams car insurance four out of five stars and a rating of great, based on more than 850,000 reviews.
Debenhams car insurance is part of Debenhams Personal Finance. Debenhams Personal Finance is owned by the high street retailer Debenhams.
Debenhams is over 200 years old.
1778 - William Clark established a drapers store at 44 Wigmore Street in London's West End selling expensive fabrics, bonnets, gloves and parasols.
1813 - William Debenham invested in the firm
1818 - the first store outside London was opened
1851 - it was renamed Debenham & Freebody.
1905 - Debenhams Ltd came into existence
1919 - the business merged with Marshall & Snellgrove
1920 - Debenhams bought Knightsbridge retailer Harvey Nichols.
1928 it became a public company
Debenhams has around 130 UK stores and also owns the leading department store retailer in Denmark, Magasin du Nord, which operates seven stores and a leading Danish website. Debenhams website is one of the 10th largest online retailers in the UK.
See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch
Contact Uswitch: 0800 688 8557
Debenhams Personal Finance also offers a Mastercard credit card through New Day, travel money and other types of insurance including gadget insurance, travel insurance, wedding insurance and pet insurance.
Debenhams doesn’t offer its own insurance. It is an appointed representative of Somerset Bridge Insurance Services Limited. Somerset Bridge, known as Eldon Insurance until December 2019, is itself a broker. Somerset Bridge Insurance works with car insurance providers rather than providing its own insurance.
Through Somerset Bridge, Debenhams car insurance works with several insurance providers in order to check and compare car insurance quotes.
Debenhams can source cheaper quotes from a panel of insurance providers
Debenhams doesn’t make recommendations or give advice
it receives commission paid by the insurer and a fee paid by you
the total price you pay is made up of the insurer's premium plus Debenham’s fee
as with all insurance you also pay Insurance Premium Tax (IPT)
Debenhams, the parent company, entered administration in April 2020. Geoff Rowley and Alastair Massey of FRP Advisory were appointed joint administrators of Debenhams Retail Limited and Debenhams Properties Limited on 09 April 2020.
This means that while Debenhams is insolvent it has breathing space to pay its creditors while a potential buyer is found.
Debenhams Personal Finance continues to offer the same services to customers as its policies are with insurance companies that are not in administration.
Debenhams Personal Finance offers all Debenhams cardholders - those with its credit cards - 10% off all its services.
Debenhams provides three types of cover:
Fully comprehensive
Third party, fire and theft
Third party
Debenhams does not offer short-term car insurance.
Looking for temporary car insurance? Short term insurance cover includes:
cover from 1 to 28 days without putting the no-claims bonus at risk.
lending a car to a friend, colleague or relative.
borrowing a car from a friend, colleague or relative
drive-away insurance if you've just bought a car
unaccompanied vehicle demonstrations or use of courtesy cars
Compare a range of short-term insurance policies with Uswitch and money.co.uk*
Debenhams doesn’t offer multi car insurance.
If you have multiple cars to insure in your household taking out a multi-car insurance policy can help reduce your insurance costs:
if you own more than one car
if you’re a family with more than one driver
if you’re a couple with more than one vehicle
Up to 10% off for Debenhams Cardholders, customers who hold a Debenhams Mastercard credit card, membership includes a reward scheme. Debenhams also offers the following benefits to holders of fully comprehensive policies.
Debenhams car insurance will cover medical expenses up to £100 (with comprehensive cover).
Debenhams car insurance comprehensive cover includes 90 days foreign travel, conditions apply.
After an accident covered by your policy (as long as your car is being repaired by an approved repairer).
Debenhams car insurance will provide you with a courtesy car while the repairs are being carried out, subject to availability, and terms and conditions apply.
The courtesy car applies to comprehensive cover for accidental damage claims and third party, fire & theft for fire and theft claims where damage is repairable.
No claims discount protection
Legal expenses
Key care, cover for lost or stolen keys
Mis-fuel cover
RAC Roadside & Recovery
RAC Full UK Breakdown Cover
RAC Full UK & EU Breakdown Cover
Replacement vehicle hire
discounts for Debenhams credit card customers
no frills car insurance with the option to buy breakdown cover
access to a panel of specialist insurers
Debenhams, the parent company, entered administration in April 2020. Geoff Rowley and Alastair Massey of FRP Advisory were appointed joint administrators of Debenhams Retail Limited and Debenhams Properties Limited on 09 April 2020.
This means that while Debenhams is insolvent it has breathing space to pay its creditors while a potential buyer is found.
Debenhams Personal Finance continues to offer the same services to customers as its policies are with insurance companies that are not in administration.
The Financial Ombudsman Service received 97 car insurance complaints about Somerset Bridge, which runs Debenhams car insurance, in the first half of 2020. Somerset Bridge refused to say how much total GWP it has for motor to get an accurate idea of market share Its complaints numbers make it about the 13th most complained about insurance brand but it is thought to have a smaller market share. To put complaints in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 complaints each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.
See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch