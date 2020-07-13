Geoffrey car insurance

Geoffrey Insurance Services has been providing insurance under various brand names for over 50 years. Learners, young drivers and performance car owners are included in its clientele.
Defaqto rating: 5/5 stars
Geoffrey Insurance Services car cover is rated as five star by Defaqto, an independent financial research company.
Note: Not all Defaqto products with the same star ratings have the same covers and terms.
Trustpilot rating: 4.8/5 stars
Trustpilot has given Geoffrey a rating of 4.8 out of five based on 7,338 reviews. Not all of these are for car insurance, however. Recently, user reviews have been a mix of five (maximum) and one star (minimum) with enthusiasts praising individual customer service personnel and complaints condemning long waiting times and increased premiums.
User reviews often tend to major on either extreme praise or extreme dislike. Based on the past twelve months, 92% are very positive.
Geoffrey has been around since 1965 in one guise or another. It is a specialist motor insurance provider, but also focuses on pet insurance. Geoffrey has won many industry awards.
Geoffrey Insurance Services was called Chaucer Direct until February 2016. Geoffrey is the medieval poet Chaucer’s first name. Chaucer wrote The Canterbury Tales.
It is a division of Markerstudy Direct which been providing motor cover under various brand names since 1965.
Other companies in the Markerstudy group include Zenith, the Policy Shop, Masterquote, Supercover, Auto Windscreens, Sureterm Direct and Insurance Factory. Markerstudy is privately-owned, headquartered in Bessels Green, near Sevenoaks, Kent. Geoffrey is also based at this address.
The founder and majority shareholder is Kevin Spencer. It had gross annual premiums of nearly £800m in the year to December 31 2018.
See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch
Contact Uswitch: 0800 688 8557
Markerstudy employs some 3,000 staff throughout the UK, was named 11th in ‘The Sunday Times Best 100 Companies to Work For’ in 2015, and ranked within the top 30 of the 'Best Big Companies to Work For' in 2017.
It has an ethos of ‘putting the fun into insurance’ for the good of ‘customers, employees and the wider community.’
Geoffrey provides all three types of cover:
Fully comprehensive
Third party fire & theft
Third party only
Comprehensive cover is the most usual.
Telematics is part of Geoffrey car insurance’s offer to younger and learner drivers. Black boxes enable insurers to see if motorists covered are driving well. They enable insurers to offer lower premiums to some drivers who restrict mileage.
It’s worth shopping around for the best telematics insurance to suit your needs.
Geoffrey offers a multi-car discount. Taking out a multi-car insurance policy can help reduce your insurance costs:
if you own more than one car
if you’re a family with more than one driver
if you’re a couple with more than one vehicle
Whether this is competitive or not depends on individual circumstances. In some cases, it might be money saving to insure cars in multi-vehicle households with more than one company.
It offers this facility, although restricted to existing annual car insurance policyholder who need to contract temporary car insurance on a second vehicle.
Compare a range of short-term insurance policies with Uswitch and money.co.uk*
Glass claims are considered no fault if no other claim is made at that time or from that incident. Geoffrey uses Auto Windscreens. This is part of the same group.
This is up to £200 per incident on comprehensive cover only.
The insurer will give up to £300 to replace child seats damaged in accidents on comprehensive and third party, fire and theft policies.
In common with most policies, there is no cover for damage caused by the wrong fuel such as putting diesel into a petrol car.
Geoffrey includes up to £100,000 legal expenses and representation cover. This is standard across all policies and is provided free of any additional charge.
Five options are available:
Home Start – covers within one mile radius of residence
UK Roadside Assistance and Local Recovery – covers more than one mile from residence
UK Roadside Assistance, Home Start and Local Recovery – covers at all locations
UK Roadside Assistance, National Recovery and Home Start – includes transport back home or to final destination if vehicle cannot be repaired easily
UK Roadside Assistance, National Recovery, Home Start and European Breakdown
You can purchase additional cover for driving in the EU, whether for a short trip or throughout the year.
You can purchase breakdown cover for driving in the EU. This could be for a short trip or for throughout the year.
Geoffrey can include cover for replacement keys and locks, call out charges, up to three days vehicle hire and provides a 24 hour, 365 day helpline. The maximum you can claim in anyone policy year is £1,500.
Learners
High-performance car drivers
Younger drivers
Extras such as legal expenses and roadside repairs
Careful drivers
Returning customers – it promises to reward these with lower prices than new customers
Moneyfacts named it best pet insurance provider in 2020.
The Financial Ombudsman Service received 173 car insurance complaints about Geoffrey owner Markerstudy in the first half of 2020. That gave Markerstudy 3.4% of complaints but the company had more than 6% of the market share, so it received a much smaller proportion of complaints than might be expected for its size. To put complaints in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.
See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch