Geoffrey car insurance

About Geoffrey Insurance Services

Geoffrey has been around since 1965 in one guise or another. It is a specialist motor insurance provider, but also focuses on pet insurance. Geoffrey has won many industry awards.

More than half a century old

Geoffrey Insurance Services was called Chaucer Direct until February 2016. Geoffrey is the medieval poet Chaucer’s first name. Chaucer wrote The Canterbury Tales.

It is a division of Markerstudy Direct which been providing motor cover under various brand names since 1965.

Other companies in the Markerstudy group include Zenith, the Policy Shop, Masterquote, Supercover, Auto Windscreens, Sureterm Direct and Insurance Factory. Markerstudy is privately-owned, headquartered in Bessels Green, near Sevenoaks, Kent. Geoffrey is also based at this address.

The founder and majority shareholder is Kevin Spencer. It had gross annual premiums of nearly £800m in the year to December 31 2018.