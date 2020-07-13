Tesco later bought out RBS and got its own banking licence

Tesco Bank was a joint venture between the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and Tesco

Tesco Bank was launched by the supermarket in July 1997.

Tesco car insurance is sold by Tesco Bank, which is owned by the supermarket chain Tesco.

Does Tesco Bank sell its own insurance?

Tesco Bank is not an insurance company. It is an intermediary that works with specialist insurance companies and badges those as its own products. Tesco Bank is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and is authorised to sell insurance.

Tesco Bank Car Insurance is arranged and administered by Tesco Bank and is underwritten by a select range of insurers including:

Tesco Underwriting Ltd

AXA UK plc

Aviva Insurance Ltd

Sabre Insurance Company Ltd

Zenith Insurance plc

Tesco Bank Box Insurance is arranged and administered by Insure The Box Limited

Does Tesco Bank offer Tesco customers cheaper car insurance?

Tesco Clubcard customers get a discount if they quote their Clubcard number when applying for Tesco Car Insurance.