The highlights

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is here, and it might just have the best camera we’ve yet to see on a smartphone. But that's not all, here's everything we love about this smartphone.

How good is the Galaxy S20 camera?

Dubbed ‘the smartphone camera to end all cameras’, the S20 boasts a spectacular array of lenses to help you take the best pictures. There’s a 64MP Telephoto Camera, 10MP Front Camera and 12MP Wide Camera, that come together to give pro-level shots in a flash.

With an Ultra Wide Camera and a supremely far-reaching zoom, the perfect shot is closer than ever. Out to make the ultimate video? Switch to high quality movies with the press of a button and record in stunning 8K resolution at 30FPS. Next stop, Hollywood?

You’ve got a range of shooting options too, Pro Video Mode and Super Steady 2.0 let you capture motion clips smoother than ever. And to record after dark just switch to Night Mode.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S20 display?

Take in the edge-to-edge clarity of the Galaxy S20’s 6.2” Infinity-O Display, with a smaller than ever punch-hole selfie camera that you won’t even notice. Dive into your content and get immersed in every detail whether you’re watching a movie, playing a game or scrolling through socials. The 120Hz refresh rate means everything is smooth, sharp and easy on the eyes.

How long does the Galaxy S20 battery last?

The Galaxy S20’s battery clocks in at 4,000 mAh so you can comfortably keep smartphoning for the whole day - and more. And with Super Fast Charging getting you back in action in a flash, even in those moments when you do have low battery, it won’t be low for long.

The smart battery uses power efficiently, directing it away from apps you’re not using. If your friend needs a helping battery hand, just pop their handset back to back with your Galaxy S20 for a swift boost. And with Super Fast Charging you’ll spend even less time tied to a phone charger, so you can keep on getting on with your life.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S20 compatible with 5G?

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is all set to handle superfast 5G, so as long as you have a 5G plan, you can take advantage of those blistering speeds and get the most out of your content on the S20. Download HD movies in seconds, stream without a single stutter and make your competition eat your dust in the gaming arena.

When is the Samsung Galaxy S20 out?

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is out right now. Take your pick from our range pay monthly plans to find the perfect package.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy S20 cost?

Although it's the cheapest of the Galaxy S20 range, the standard S20 probably doesn't come cheap.

The standard S20 cost £799 at time of release. Or you can get the phone on contract so you can split the cost of the handset over a period of two years.

Scroll up and have a look at our best S20 Ultra deals at the top of this page.