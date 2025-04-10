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With a 10-year fixed rate mortgage, you lock in the rate of interest and keep your repayments the same for a decade. It’s a long-term commitment with more determined monthly payments, with plenty of pros and cons you should be aware of.
And, when you’re ready to see your options, tell us about yourself and our broker partner Mojo will find the best 10-year fixed-rate mortgage deals for you.
Our content is regularly reviewed by a team of our expert writers and our services are provided at no cost to you. Learn more about partnership content and how we make our money.
On a ten-year fixed-rate mortgage deal, your mortgage interest rate will stay the same for 10 years, regardless of what happens to the Bank of England base rate or across the mortgages industry generally. This gives you certainty that your mortgage payments won't change for an entire decade.
This table shows some of our partner Mojo's best 10-year fixed-rate mortgage deals, based on initial rate available at different loan-to-value (LTV) ratios. You can also check out the average mortgage rates today across a range of products on our rates page.
LTV is the amount you borrow compared to the value of the property. This rate is what you pay during the introductory deal period (for a ten-year fixed-rate mortgage, the introductory period is ten years).
We've also included the Annual Percentage Rate of Change (APRC), after the initial rate for each deal. APRC takes fees and the lender's standard variable rate (or SVR) - into account, so it can be useful when comparing the overall cost of different deals. Bear in mind, though, that you may choose to remortgage onto another deal rather than automatically moving onto the SVR - in which case the APRC is less helpful. Below are mortgage rates for purchase and remortgaging, though are subject to change.
Your property may be repossessed if you do not keep up with your mortgage repayments.
|LTV
|Best 10 year fixed mortgage rates
|90%
Nationwide BS
Initial rate: 5.64% | APRC: 6.2%
Repayment mortgage of £270,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 6.2%. Repayments: 120 months of £1,680.69 at 5.64% (fixed), then 180 months of £1,774.50 at 6.49% (variable). Total amount payable £521,092.80. Early repayment charges apply until 10 years. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1014.
|80%
Nationwide BS
Initial rate: 5.54% | APRC: 6.1%
Repayment mortgage of £240,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 6.1%. Repayments: 120 months of £1,479.55 at 5.54% (fixed), then 180 months of £1,572.29 at 6.49% (variable). Total amount payable £460,558.20. Early repayment charges apply until 10 years. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1014.
|70%
Santander UK Plc
Initial rate: 5.34% | APRC: 5.5%
Repayment mortgage of £210,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 5.5%. Repayments: 122 months of £1,268.29 at 5.34% (fixed), then 178 months of £1,366.36 at 6.5% (variable). Total amount payable £397,943.46. Early repayment charges apply until 02-Feb-2037. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1224. Legal fees £184.75.
|60%
Santander UK Plc
Initial rate: 5.29% | APRC: 5.7%
Repayment mortgage of £180,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 5.7%. Repayments: 122 months of £1,081.79 at 5.29% (fixed), then 178 months of £1,169.19 at 6.5% (variable). Total amount payable £340,094.20. Early repayment charges apply until 02-Feb-2037. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1224. Legal fees £184.75.
The above fixed rates are provided by Mojo Mortgages and updated every 12 hours. THEY MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE WHEN YOU'RE READY TO SUBMIT AN APPLICATION.
Whether or not a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage is suitable for you depends on your personal circumstances and preferences. It's important to ask yourself some questions:
Will my circumstances change or am I planning to move soon? Remember, your deal will be fixed for ten years and a lot can happen in this time. It can be difficult to leave a long-term fixed deal without paying high early repayment charges (ERCs).
Will I want to borrow more? The easiest way to borrow more on your mortgage is when you remortgage to a new product. As you may not be remortgaging for a decade, then additional borrowing can come with extra costs.
Will I overpay on my mortgage? Overpayments can save you money on interest, but check how much you can overpay without penalty. Most lenders have ERCs of 5%-7% of the amount repaid early. If you think you want to make substantial overpayments, you may want a lower term fixed mortgage.
How important is it that my mortgage repayments won't increase for 10 years? A ten-year fix may be appealing to those who really value stability and predictability. However, 10-year fixed rates can sometimes be higher than 2 or 5-year deals so it's worth considering if you're willing to pay a small premium for a decade of certainty.
Do you think mortgage interest rates generally will go up (or down) during the 10-year period? While you will be protected if rates increase significantly during your ten-year fixed-rate period, you won't benefit if rates fall either.
While there are a number of advantages to a ten-year fixed-rate mortgage, it’s important to carefully consider whether this type of deal is right for you.
Your rate (and monthly repayments) won't change. The most obvious advantage of a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage is that your mortgage rate will stay the same so your monthly repayments won't fluctuate either.
Easy to budget as you know what your repayments will be. As long as your financial situation stays the same, your repayments won’t become unaffordable as a result of any interest rate hikes that happen within your 10-year fixed period.
Protects you from interest rate rises. If interest rates rise during the 10-year fixed period, you should save money compared to someone on a variable rate mortgage deal.
Save on fees. You won’t have to think about remortgaging or paying any of the costs associated with taking out a new mortgage deal for a long time.
Can be more expensive than shorter-term deals. You'll typically pay more for the security of locking in your rate for such a long period. However, this is not always the case, so it may be a good idea to seek advice from a mortgage broker to find the best 10 year fixed-rate deal on the market at any given time.
Early repayment charges can be expensive. If your circumstances change and you want to switch your mortgage deal or pay it off completely during the ten year period, you’ll face ERCs (early repayment charges) that can amount to hundreds or even thousands of pounds.
Your circumstances could change. Most people are far more likely to want to move house in the next decade, than in the next two years. If your mortgage is portable, you should be able to take it when you move home, but it's even more important to ensure that this is the case before committing to a long term fix.
You won't benefit if interest rates fall. If interest rates fall (or even remain relatively steady) over the next ten years, you may find that a ten-year fixed-rate option isn't the cheapest option.
A 10-year fixed-rate mortgage works in a similar way to other fixed-rate deals. Your interest rate will be locked in for ten years, so your mortgage payments are guaranteed to stay the same for a decade. Once this 10-year period is over, you'll be moved to the lender's typically more expensive Standard Variable Rate (SVR) unless you remortgage to a new deal.
A larger deposit will certainly help you to qualify for the best 10 year mortgage rates, but this is true no matter the length of your fix or whether you take a fixed or variable rate mortgage.
That's because the length of your fixed-rate mortgage deal has no direct impact on your deposit requirement - it is determined by the loan-to-value (LTV) of your borrowing (the amount you need to borrow compared to the full cost of the property).
Each lender usually has a set maximum LTV for each mortgage product, but also make adjustments based on your personal circumstances.
Longer term fixed-rate deals are typically more expensive than short-term fixes (2 year fixed and 5 year fixed mortgage rates) as you're paying a premium for the security of locking in a rate for longer.
When working out how much a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage might cost, you'll need to factor in mortgage fees and charges as well as the interest rate. This can include product fees (typically around £1,000), valuation fees (£150 to £1,000 or more depending on your property value, although some mortgage deals offer free valuations) and early repayment charges for leaving your previous deal if you're still in a fixed term.
It’s a good idea to compare remortgages around six months before your 10-year fixed-rate deal is due to end to see if you could switch to a cheaper deal.
You can usually lock in a remortgage rate up to six months in advance, but you won’t be tied to it until your current deal ends. This means you can switch again if a better deal becomes available before then.
With a two-year fixed-rate mortgage, your rate stays the same for two years - so your repayments won't rise during that time. Interest rates on shorter fixes may be (but are not always) lower than five-year fixed-rate deals, but offer a relatively short period of certainty.
A five-year fixed-rate mortgage offers the peace of mind of knowing your mortgage costs for five years, but won’t tie you into a deal for the next decade. At the current time, some are cheaper than two-year deals, so can be a good mid-length fix for some people.
You may be able to find 20, 30 or even 40-year fixes available. As most mortgage terms are 25-30 years, this means it may even be possible to fix your rate for the lifetime of your mortgage - though these kinds of mortgage products are very rare. Interest rates on this type of deal are typically very high, but you can usually remortgage without paying ERCs - although always check the individual terms and conditions.
Ten-year fixed-rate mortgages offer a decade of certainty that your mortgage payments won't rise, but they're less flexible, so consider whether your circumstances could change in that time.”Jason McDonald, Mortgage Expert
Easy to use personal service tailored…
Used them for a remortgage
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One of the main advantages of fixing your mortgage interest rate for a long period is that, regardless of any changes in the base rate, your monthly mortgage payments can't rise -which can be helpful for budgeting and planning ahead.
If the base rate falls, rather than rises, however, you won’t be able to take advantage of lower mortgage rates until your deal has ended, unless you pay early repayment charges (ERCs).
Most mortgages allow you to overpay by a certain percentage each year without paying early repayment charges. The amount you can repay depends on your lender – many allow overpayments of up to 10% a year – so check before making any extra payments.
You can repay any mortgage early, but this will usually result in substantial early repayment charges (ERCs). ERCs are usually charged as a percentage of your outstanding mortgage balance, which can be thousands of pounds - but will usually reduce the closer you are to the end of the mortgage deal.
Most fixed-rate mortgages allow you to make overpayments up to the amount of 10% of your remaining mortgage balance per year - this can help you repay your mortgage sooner without ERCs.
If you want to know what your mortgage repayments will be in the long term, you may want to consider remortgaging to a 10-year deal. However, if you’re currently tied into a fixed or variable-rate deal, you’ll need to wait until it ends before remortgaging to avoid paying hefty ERCs.
A bad credit rating can affect your chance of getting any mortgage, not just a 10 year fixed-rate mortgage specifically, however, there are lenders that specialise in bad credit mortgages.
Yes buy-to-let mortgage deals are available that let you fix your rate for multiple terms, including two year fixed, five and 10 years.
If your 10 year mortgage deal is portable, you can transfer it to your new home. If it isn’t, you may have to pay ERCs on the remaining balance. These can be quite expensive, especially if you’re near the start of your 10-year fixed term or if you have a lot left to repay.
You may have the following costs if you decide to move:
Admin and solicitor fees to exit your mortgage and take out a new one
An arrangement fee to your new mortgage lender (along with booking and valuation fees)
Legal fees
Moving costs
Stamp duty (if it’s payable on the property you’re buying)
Be aware of the additional costs when moving during a fixed-term mortgage.
Find out about other mortgages
YOUR HOME/PROPERTY MAY BE REPOSSESSED IF YOU DO NOT KEEP UP WITH YOUR MORTGAGE REPAYMENTS.
The FCA does not regulate mortgages on commercial or investment buy-to-let properties.
Uswitch makes introductions to Mojo Mortgages to provide mortgage solutions.
Uswitch and Mojo Mortgages are part of the same group of companies. Uswitch Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under firm reference number 312850. You can check this on the Financial Services Register by visiting the FCA website.
Uswitch Limited is registered in England and Wales (Company No 03612689) The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London SE1 2LH.
Mojo Mortgages is a trading style of Life's Great Limited which is registered in England and Wales (06246376). Mojo are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and are on the Financial Services Register (478215)
Mojo’s registered office is The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London, SE1 2LH. To contact Mojo by phone, please call 0333 123 0012.