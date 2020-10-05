What is considered as a capital gain?

Capital gains tax, or CGT, is a tax payable on any profit you make when selling or otherwise disposing of an asset. The tax only applies to the profit, i.e. the difference between the price you paid and how much you get back when you sell it.

For example: You buy a property for £200,000 You then sell it for £210,000 Capital gains (or profit) from this transaction would be £10,000 You will therefore need to pay tax on that £10,000*

*if the property is not your main home, and your total capital gains exceeds the annual tax-free allowance given for the current tax year.

If you sell an asset you own with someone else, such as a property you jointly own with a partner, you may also have to pay capital gains tax on your share of the gain.

You won’t usually need to pay capital gains tax when you sell your main residential home, unless you have let out part of it for profit, used it solely for business purposes or it exceeds 5000 square metres.

What do you pay capital gains tax on?

When we think about property, capital gains tax is payable when you make a profit from the sale of any property that is not your main residential home, so could include:

Capital gains tax does not only apply to property, however, and may also apply to other assets or possessions, such as:

Jewellery, paintings, antiques, and coins worth £6,000 or more

Shares that aren't in an ISA (Individual Savings Account) or a PEP (Personal Equity Plan)

Non-property business assets, that are not classed as wasting assets (wasting assets typically have a lifespan of less than 50 years, so things like cars or furniture)

Cryptoassets such as cryptocurrency or NFTs

Are gifts included in the capital gain tax allowance?

There are lots of capital gains tax exemptions, including certain gifts, such as:

Gifts between husband and wife or registered civil partners

Gifts to charities

The sale or gifting of private cars

The sale or gifting of jewellery, antiques, paintings and coins worth below £6,000

Gambling winnings

ISAs, pensions and other national savings products

Life insurance payouts, unless they are second hand

Anything you leave behind when you die (although inheritance tax may apply)

How much is the capital gains tax allowance?

The capital gains tax allowance you are entitled to will depend on your income and the type of assets you sell. The allowance will change each tax year, so be sure to calculate your taxable profit based on the relevant entitlement.

The UK capital gains tax allowance for 2022/23 has not yet been announced, however, this will not apply until April 6th 2023.

The capital gains tax allowance 2021/22 is £12,300

This amount is for individuals, so a married couple or civil partners will receive £24,600 allowance on jointly owned assets.

If you sell an asset that is liable for CGT before and including April 5th 2023, the allowance for the 2021/22 tax year will apply.

Different rules apply to trusts, find out more about capital gains tax for trusts here.

What are the capital gains tax rates for 2022-2023?

The tax rates for capital gains have not changed since 2017, however, if there is to be any change to the capital gains tax rates for 2022/23, this will be made public in April.

At the current time, the CGT rates are:

10% for basic rate taxpayers, and 20% for higher and additional rate taxpayers for non-property assets

18% for basic rate taxpayers, and 28% for higher and additional rate taxpayers for second homes and investment properties

If you are usually a basic rate taxpayer but your capital gains push you over the basic rate taxpayer threshold, you will be charged CGT at the same rate as higher rate taxpayers.