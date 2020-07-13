Budget car insurance

Feefo rating 4.6/5 stars

'You've done a lot to make customers happy with your site,' said one reviewer. 'Even though tough questions were asked, it's for the good of everyone to be upfront when declaring details,' they added.

Other Feefo reviewers praised the lack of jargon when applying for car insurance and the clear, patient customer service advice experienced.

Budget Insurance was awarded a Feefo rating of 4.6 out of five based on 1,200 verified reviews.

