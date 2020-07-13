John Lewis car insurance

Standard comprehensive cover from John Lewis includes a courtesy car; cover for audio and satnav equipment; replacement key; unlimited repair guarantee by an approved repairer and up to £250 personal belongings; onward travel cover and 90 days European cover.

There is the uninsured driver protection ensuring if you are not at fault and the person responsible is uninsured not only is your no claims bonus unaffected, also you won’t have to pay any excess.

In addition, in the event of an accident you can claim for child car seat. There is also a misfuelling cover, which will pay up to £500 for draining and flushing your car's fuel tank if you have accidentally used the wrong fuel. It also replenishes up to 10 litres of the correct fuel for onward journey.

There is windscreen repair available but excess according to the terms of your policy applies. Cover will pay for repairing or replacing a damaged windscreen or windows of your car as well as repairing scratches to the bodywork caused by the windscreen or windows being broken if they are damaged accidentally or maliciously.

It is worth noting that to claim for loss or damage due to theft, attempted theft or malicious damage requires a police crime reference number. Check policy terms closely.

Personal accident cover of £10,000 if either the policyholder or their spouse is seriously injured in an accident. Personal belongings has a £250 limit and cash among other items is excluded. Your cover does not include theft of personal belongings, unless they are in a glove box, boot or luggage compartment and your car is locked when it is unattended.