The John Lewis Partnership has a 150-year long history and reputation that extends to its various businesses from its John Lewis & Partners department stores to its banking and financial services.
Defaqto rating: 5/5 stars
Defaqto awarded John Lewis car insurance its highest rating.
Note: Not all Defaqto products with the same star ratings have the same covers and terms.
Trustpilot rating: 3.4/5 stars
Trustpilot, gives John Lewis car insurance an average rating of 3.4 based on 1,149 reviews.
John Lewis is owned by its employees and operates under a trust on their behalf. It entered the insurance sector as part of an expansion into home-based services with the launch of Greenbee in October 2006. The insurance and travel company was renamed John Lewis Insurance in 2010.
Customer trust underpins the range of insurance offerings from the company in home, pet, wedding, event and car insurance. At the launch of Greenbee, then chairman of John Lewis Sir Stuart Hampson, said: "This is not a price-led proposition. There is a growing interest in the broader concept of value; lots of consumers are concerned about the totality of the offering - where a product is sourced from and after sales service. Trust is more important than price."
John Lewis Insurance offers third party only, third party, fire and theft, and comprehensive insurance to a wide age range from age 17-85 with provisional or a full UK driving licence. Covéa Insurance underwrites its car insurance.
See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch
Contact Uswitch: 0800 688 8557
Standard comprehensive cover from John Lewis includes a courtesy car; cover for audio and satnav equipment; replacement key; unlimited repair guarantee by an approved repairer and up to £250 personal belongings; onward travel cover and 90 days European cover.
There is the uninsured driver protection ensuring if you are not at fault and the person responsible is uninsured not only is your no claims bonus unaffected, also you won’t have to pay any excess.
In addition, in the event of an accident you can claim for child car seat. There is also a misfuelling cover, which will pay up to £500 for draining and flushing your car's fuel tank if you have accidentally used the wrong fuel. It also replenishes up to 10 litres of the correct fuel for onward journey.
There is windscreen repair available but excess according to the terms of your policy applies. Cover will pay for repairing or replacing a damaged windscreen or windows of your car as well as repairing scratches to the bodywork caused by the windscreen or windows being broken if they are damaged accidentally or maliciously.
It is worth noting that to claim for loss or damage due to theft, attempted theft or malicious damage requires a police crime reference number. Check policy terms closely.
Personal accident cover of £10,000 if either the policyholder or their spouse is seriously injured in an accident. Personal belongings has a £250 limit and cash among other items is excluded. Your cover does not include theft of personal belongings, unless they are in a glove box, boot or luggage compartment and your car is locked when it is unattended.
Optional extras are available for breakdown, legal protection and protected no claims discount.
If an accident is not your fault, up to £100,000 in legal costs for disputes are covered where you have contact details for whoever caused the accident and only if the legal team determines there is a greater than 50% chance of a positive outcome.
There is also access to 24-hr legal helpline under the legal protection add on for advice on private legal problems and access to online legal documents.
for those who don’t mind paying a bit more for quality of service
if you want a replacement car as standard
if you want personal belongings as standard
if you want to be rewarded for a long period of no claims (up to nine years) in the form of a discount off your premium
The Financial Ombudsman Service received fewer than 10 car insurance complaints about John Lewis (that could have been a single complaint). To put that in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.
See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch