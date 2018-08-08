 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
Samsung
Galaxy Note 9 deals

Galaxy Note 9

    Our guides

    Samsung Galaxy Note 9

    At a glance

    • Excellent battery life and large, bright screen
    • New S-Pen lets you control phone remotely
    • Similar dual camera as the S9, but with welcome extra features

    Samsung Galaxy Note 9

    Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 features an 'all-new' version of the Note range's trademark stylus, as well as more power, a 6.4-inch screen, a large 4,000mAh battery and up to 1TB of storage (depending on which model you choose).

    The Note 9 also features the same dual-camera pairing as Samsung's Galaxy S9. But improves on it with the addition of flaw-detection and image-optimisaton technology to make it easier to take good photos.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 9 deals

    Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 is available on all major UK networks, including Three, O2, Vodafone, Sky Mobile and Tesco Mobile.

    As you'd expect, the Note 9 is priced in line with other premium phones such as the iPhone X. To find a competitive Note 9 monthly contract with a suitable allowance of data, calls and texts, use our comparison tables and apply filters to tailor results to your needs.

