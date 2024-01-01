Your cookie preferences

Hometree Your Home (£95 excess)

From £19.95

per month

£95.00

per callout

Unlimited

callouts

Get a quote

£45 Amazon.co.uk gift card included from Hometree

What's covered?

Includes

  • An annual boiler service

  • Gas boiler, flue & controls

  • Wider central heating system, such as radiators, cylinders, pipes

  • Plumbing & water supply pipes

  • Unblocking of drains & waste pipes

  • Mains electrical wiring system, such as circuits, fuse box, sockets, light fittings

  • Gas supply pipe (connects your gas appliances to your meter)

  • Free replacement of your boiler if Hometree deems it beyond Economic Repair and it’s less than 7 years old

Excludes

  • Removal of sludge, scale or repairing damage caused by this

  • Showers and taps

  • Bathroom items, such as sinks, toilet bowls and other ceramic items

  • Household appliances, such as fridges and washing machines

Terms & Conditions

Hometree is a trading name of Hometree Marketplace Limited and Hometree Services Limited which are registered at Hamilton House, 4 Mabledon Place, King’s Cross, London, WC1H 9BB. Hometree Services Limited has Company Number: 12535561 and VAT Number: 364324895. Hometree Services Limited (FRN 935444) is an Appointed Representative of Xact Risk Solutions Ltd (FRN 590914) who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. There is a no claims period of 14 days from your contract start date.

Full Terms & Conditions can be read here.