Meet Emily's Web Design Studio

Emily runs a web design studio in Manchester. She works with various clients, and while the business is thriving, she often faces cash flow challenges because many of her clients take 30 to 60 days to pay their invoices.

In July, Emily completed a project for a major client, and she invoiced them £10,000, payable in 60 days. However, she needs some of that money now to pay her team, handle operational costs, and invest in a new software tool.

Emily approaches an invoice finance provider, who assesses the invoice's credibility and her client's reliability.

The provider offers Emily 85% of the invoice value upfront. So, she receives £8,500 immediately. This injection of cash allows her to meet her immediate expenses without waiting for the client to pay.

Two months later, Emily's client pays the full invoice amount (£10,000) to the invoice finance provider. The provider then gives her the remaining 15% (£1,500) but deducts a fee for their service, let's say £200.

So, Emily receives an additional £1,300, making her total £9,800 out of the £10,000 invoice, after the fee. The invoice finance provider keeps their service fee, and the transaction is complete.