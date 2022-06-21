Business insurance exclusive offer!

 Skip to main content

Enter your details

Get a personalised quote in minutes by providing details about you

Review your quote

Review your chosen covers and limits to make sure they’re right for your business

Get set up

Done and dusted in under 10 minutes, with instant access to your documents

"2 months free" offer is available to any Money.co.uk customer taking out a new business policy with Superscript; it will not be granted in conjunction with any other offer, voucher or discount, excluding unique referral codes from our Refer-A-Friend programme which can be used in conjunction with the money.co.uk offer. The "2 months free" offer applies for 2 months only from the inception date of the initial policy.

Types of business insurance

Not all businesses require the same range of cover. Some insurance is a legal requirement if you have people working for you. Depending on the type of work you do, your business insurance requirements will vary. 

They could include: 

Employers’ liability insurance

If your business hires employees you’ll need employers’ liability insurance as this is a legal requirement.

Not being covered may result in a fine of up to £2,500 for each day you didn’t have it.

Public liability insurance

This is worth considering if people come to your premises. Or if your business involves in-person interaction with clients.

You may need this insurance cover in case a member of the public is injured. 

Professional indemnity insurance

If you provide professional advice, deliver contracts or services, or offer advice you should consider this type of insurance.

You could be sued for giving the wrong advice. This could be costly and damage reputations.

Business contents insurance

In the event that your business contents are damaged or disappear due to: fire, flooding, malicious damage, storm damage or theft, you’ll either be covered for the cost of repairs, or replacement. 

Include all necessary equipment - such as computers, laptops and phones, plus technical machinery, documents and even cash.

Cyber insurance

It provides specialist technical, financial and communications support in the event of a cyber breach, plus compensation costs in the event of a regulatory breach.

From ransomware attacks to accidental privacy breaches, the cost to your business can be devastating. 

D&O insurance

Directors and officers’ insurance, also known as management liability insurance covers claims made personally against company directors and officers, for fines, penalties and legal expenses.

If you’re looking for funding, investors will typically require you to have this cover.


