Business insurance exclusive offer!

Not all businesses require the same range of cover. Some insurance is a legal requirement if you have people working for you. Depending on the type of work you do, your business insurance requirements will vary.
They could include:
If your business hires employees you’ll need employers’ liability insurance as this is a legal requirement.
Not being covered may result in a fine of up to £2,500 for each day you didn’t have it.
This is worth considering if people come to your premises. Or if your business involves in-person interaction with clients.
You may need this insurance cover in case a member of the public is injured.
If you provide professional advice, deliver contracts or services, or offer advice you should consider this type of insurance.
You could be sued for giving the wrong advice. This could be costly and damage reputations.
In the event that your business contents are damaged or disappear due to: fire, flooding, malicious damage, storm damage or theft, you’ll either be covered for the cost of repairs, or replacement.
Include all necessary equipment - such as computers, laptops and phones, plus technical machinery, documents and even cash.
It provides specialist technical, financial and communications support in the event of a cyber breach, plus compensation costs in the event of a regulatory breach.
From ransomware attacks to accidental privacy breaches, the cost to your business can be devastating.
Directors and officers’ insurance, also known as management liability insurance covers claims made personally against company directors and officers, for fines, penalties and legal expenses.
If you’re looking for funding, investors will typically require you to have this cover.
Public liability insurance, provides cover for legal and compensation costs in relation to a claim made against a business due to injury or property damage inflicted on a non-employee
Employers' liability (EL) cover is a legal requirement for any UK business that hires employees, including full-time, part-time, contractors or temporary staff.
Professional indemnity insurance, or PI insurance, is designed to protect your businesses if a client loses money because of a mistake you made in your professional services.
Travel insurance is a form of cover to protect you while you are away on holiday or travelling abroad. it can also provide monetary compensation for other loss or inconveniences you may suffer when your travels don't go to plan.
