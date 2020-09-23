What is a personal loan?

If you are looking to borrow money for home improvements, buy a car, or reorganise your finances, then you could consider searching for a cheap personal loan.

A personal loan is a fixed sum of money that you borrow from a lender, such as a bank, without having to put up an asset for collateral. You then pay it back over a set period of time at a fixed interest rate.

When you are looking for a new loan, you should compare the cheapest interest rates available. You can do this using our loan comparison tool on our Personal Loans page. This compares options across the market and helps you narrow down your search to find the best deal.

How do I get the best personal loan?

The cheapest personal loans are those with the lowest interest rate once you’ve accounted for other charges. The very best deals are available to people with excellent credit ratings. If you’ve had credit problems in the past, you may still be able to get a loan, although the interest rate is likely to be higher.

To explore your options if you have a poor credit score, you can check out our guide to Bad Credit Loans.

Before you apply for a personal loan you should try to get your credit rating into the best shape possible. This means making sure you are on the electoral register, ensuring that you pay bills on time, and that you are not in arrears for any credit agreements.

Find out more about Credit reports and credit scoring with our guide to What affects credit rating.

What types of cheap loans should I get?

While there are several types of loans depending on your purpose for the loan, there are two different categories of loan that you can apply for in the UK:

Unsecured loans - unsecured loans are when you borrow money without putting any assets up as collateral. These are more commonly known as personal loans. Typically, you can borrow small amounts up to £50,000, but some lenders will offer more. Interest rates may be tiered depending on how much you want to borrow. Use our comparison checker to get the best deal.

Secured loans – this is when you borrow money secured against an asset you own, most often your home. These are more suitable for long-term borrowing, with typical payment terms of between 5 and 35 years. The interest rates on these mortgage loans will be lower than a personal loan. However, if you do not keep up with repayments your home will be at risk

How does a cheap interest rate loan work?

When you receive a loan, you have to pay it back over a set amount of time, which is known as the term of the loan.

On top of the capital you’ve borrowed, you also pay the lender an agreed interest rate over the term of the loan. The faster you repay the money you have borrowed, the less interest you will pay in total.

You agree the term and the interest rates at the start of the loan contract. Some lenders allow you to pay your loan off early, but others charge a penalty if you pay off the loan before the end of its official term.

For a full guide on how loans work, see our guide Loans Explained: all you need to know