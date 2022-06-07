Catherine Hiley

Bio here
Expertise here
Education here
Catherine has recently been featured and quoted in several high profile publications including:
Where in the world has the best broadband? We reveal the countries with the fastest and cheapest broadband.Learn more
Find out which movies are the best rom coms according to Uswitch analysis and IMDb reviews.Learn more
When it comes to online dating it’s easy to get lost in the crowd. The popularity of apps like Tinder, Hinge and Bumble boomed after national lockdowns made it more difficult than ever to meet new people without cheap broadband, and you might be wondering what it takes to stand out.Learn more
Find out which are the most in-demand fake designer fashion, tech and beauty brands and learn how to avoid them when shopping online this Black Friday.Learn more
Find out which TV shows and movies are the most boring according to IMDb reviews.Learn more
Taking the world’s most common broadband issues, we have re-imagined what they would look like if they were retro horror movies.Learn more
Looking at 20 different Starbucks recipes on TikTok, we reveal just how much you could save by making the drinks yourself.Learn more
Looking at 12 UK cities, we reveal some of the best boozy venues that are perfect for remote-workingLearn more
We reveal the country with the most locations to book an adventure in Europe, and where to try them out in the UKLearn more
With trainers becoming more of a collectible than a fashion accessory, Uswitch sought to uncover which popular trainer models are the most resold online and which are most profitable.Learn more
We analysed 700 films from the 20 most profitable movie production companies to reveal which produces the best films.Learn more
We analyse the future of the smart home market by reviewing the top smart home startups from Crunchbase and the number of smart home patent applications.Learn more
Uswitch reveals what percentage of our lives we spend looking at screens and the effects it has on our wellbeing.Learn more
We reveal the most listened to songs and artists for all sorts of home-based activities, from cooking classics to toilet tunes.Learn more
Weather data pinpoints the best months to book 2021’s trending holiday destinations.Learn more
Taking 15 of Spotify’s most popular karaoke playlists, we have revealed the most popular karaoke songs, mapped.Learn more
Uswitch reveals the world’s best connected landmarks around the world.Learn more