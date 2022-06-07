 Skip to main content
Catherine Hiley

Senior Content Editor

Articles written by Catherine

10 March 2022

Global Broadband Index

Where in the world has the best broadband? We reveal the countries with the fastest and cheapest broadband.

tv with rom com text
23 February 2022

The best rom coms index

Find out which movies are the best rom coms according to Uswitch analysis and IMDb reviews.

graphic of two phones - RE dating
14 February 2022

Tips for creating the best dating app profile

When it comes to online dating it’s easy to get lost in the crowd. The popularity of apps like Tinder, Hinge and Bumble boomed after national lockdowns made it more difficult than ever to meet new people without cheap broadband, and you might be wondering what it takes to stand out.

Fake designer bags
06 December 2021

Revealed: The most in demand designer knock-offs and how to avoid them

Find out which are the most in-demand fake designer fashion, tech and beauty brands and learn how to avoid them when shopping online this Black Friday.

04 November 2021

Most boring TV shows & movies

Find out which TV shows and movies are the most boring according to IMDb reviews.

House of Broadband Horrors
18 October 2021

Broadband horrors: Common internet issues re-imagined

Taking the world’s most common broadband issues, we have re-imagined what they would look like if they were retro horror movies.

06 October 2021

Revealed: The cost of making TikTok’s most loved Starbucks iced coffees at home

Looking at 20 different Starbucks recipes on TikTok, we reveal just how much you could save by making the drinks yourself.

22 September 2021

The Best Boozy Co-Working Spaces in the UK

Looking at 12 UK cities, we reveal some of the best boozy venues that are perfect for remote-working

The European adventure destination index header
06 September 2021

The European adventure destination index

We reveal the country with the most locations to book an adventure in Europe, and where to try them out in the UK

Pink pair of trainers.
06 August 2021

The most resold trainers in the world

With trainers becoming more of a collectible than a fashion accessory, Uswitch sought to uncover which popular trainer models are the most resold online and which are most profitable.

Picture of a Hollywood film set
14 July 2021

Hollywood’s most successful movie production companies of all time revealed

We analysed 700 films from the 20 most profitable movie production companies to reveal which produces the best films.

Header image for the future of smart home markets.
13 July 2021

The future of the smart home market

We analyse the future of the smart home market by reviewing the top smart home startups from Crunchbase and the number of smart home patent applications.

Picture of TV and computer screens stacked in a pyramid formation
15 June 2021

How much of your time is Screen Time?

Uswitch reveals what percentage of our lives we spend looking at screens and the effects it has on our wellbeing.

25 May 2021

The Soundtrack To Our Homes Revealed

We reveal the most listened to songs and artists for all sorts of home-based activities, from cooking classics to toilet tunes.

Trendy trips: Weather data pinpoints the best months to book 2021's trending holiday destinations.
24 May 2021

UK Sunny Staycations: The best weeks in the year to book your holiday

Weather data pinpoints the best months to book 2021’s trending holiday destinations.

12 May 2021

The world's most popular karaoke songs, mapped

Taking 15 of Spotify’s most popular karaoke playlists, we have revealed the most popular karaoke songs, mapped.

08 April 2021

The world’s best connected landmarks

Uswitch reveals the world’s best connected landmarks around the world.

