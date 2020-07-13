Claire Flynn

Claire is a Senior Content Editor and mortgages expert at Uswitch. She is also a spokesperson for mortgages, helping people to understand what mortgage options are available to them.
Previously she was Editor and PR spokesperson at a property marketing company, where she developed expert knowledge of the UK property and mortgage markets.
Claire is passionate about creating useful guides and tools to help you navigate the complicated world of mortgages and find the right deal for you.
Mortgages
MA (hons) in History and Politics - University of Glasgow