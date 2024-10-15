Ben Smithson

Background

Ben has more than a decade of experience working in various areas of financial services, including insurance, legal and lending. Originally from Australia, he now helps British consumers understand and find the best personal finance products, including credit cards, mortgages, ISAs and home and life insurance.

He has been quoted on financial topics in numerous publications including Daily Express, Phone Week and The Times.

He has a personal interest in credit card, airline and hotel loyalty programs and has written numerous guides on how to reduce travel expenses through utilising loyalty points and miles, as well as general travel advice.