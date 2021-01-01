Dani Warner

Plusnet has announced plans to increase their prices across the board as of December 2019.
Ofcom has unveiled a series of guidelines it will be following to determine if broadband providers are treating their customers unfairly.
Phone scammers pose as 'BT Openreach' to trick people into installing malware.
Fair use policies are fairly common, but what does fair internet usage actually mean to you and your browsing and downloading habits?
You’ve probably heard mention of these things called IP addresses. But what are they? And how do they work?
We've come a long way since the days of dial-up when we had to wait for pages to load. Fibre-optic connections blow their predecessors out of the water and make waiting a thing of the past.
Find out how to stop all those unsolicited calls to your landline once and for all.
When researching broadband ISPs you might have come across the terms 'LLU' or 'LLU pricing'. This kind of difficult-to-grasp phrase often puts the consumer off, but, like most jargon, it's actually just an obtuse name for something which in reality is quite simple.
Virgin Media announce upcoming price increases for the majority of its cable customers, so what should they do next in order to save money?
There are a number of factors that go into good gaming broadband. Here are our tips on what should you be looking for when finding a gaming broadband deal.
Sky TV and broadband users can expect to see their bills increase Monday as a range of price increases come into effect.
Virgin Media is offering a free PlayStation 4 with FIFA 19 in its latest flash sale.
Virgin Media cuts cost Full House TV and broadband package by £12 a month.
Now Broadband removes setup fees on 12-month contracts.
VICE Media added to BT TV, with live TV and on-demand content.
Now TV offers discounted access to all Sky Sports channels with F1 Season Ticket.
F1 channel up for grabs for just £10 per month.
The BT Sports app is available to download now on Samsung smart TVs, apple TV and Xbox One.
Every golf major of 2019 from men's and women's game live on Sky Sports.
Nature docs and music coming to UHD channel this spring.
Free eight or 16-bottle case of wine up for grabs with TV and broadband packages.
Offline viewing arrives for Now TV's Entertainment, Hayu and Sky Cinema passes.
Pick up a free Toshiba 43-inch 4K TV with Virgin Media bundles for a limited time.
Ofcom has set the date for the implementation of its new Universal Service Obligation (USO), which could see thousands of homes and businesses benefit from faster broadband speeds. Find out when this change takes place and how it could benefit you.
Stadia is set to shake up gaming, but you'll need 25Mbps broadband to get on board.
Major broadband providers to give more information about download speeds.
Just 16 per cent of UK farmers have access to superfast broadband, highlighting the fact there is still a big connectivity gap between urban and rural locations.
New figures show one in eight new homes still lack access to decent broadband speeds.
An executive at CityFibre has responded to suggestions that gigabit broadband is not necessary for most users.
BT's new Stay Fast Guarantee promises to offer continuous monitoring to ensure users are getting the speed and reliability they have been promised.
New research reveals more than one in three people in the UK have been contacted by fraudsters pretending to be from BT.
Advertising Standards Authority takes action.
BT's latest fibre broadband deals come with a free Amazon Echo home speaker worth £89.99.
Openreach has announced it will hire 3,000 more fibre engineers to help deliver FTTP services to more locations in the UK.
BT has been criticised for requiring fibre broadband customers to take home phone services, even if they do not want or need them.
All new customers signing up for BT fibre broadband can now add the company's Complete Wi-Fi service to their package.
Zen Internet Unlimited Fibre 1 broadband package now £29.99 a month.
Virgin Media looking to connect two UK cities to gigabit broadband later his year?
Virgin Media's latest flash sale includes a free Amazon Echo or Echo Dot with selected TV and broadband packages.
Full fibre broadband provider to focus on smaller towns and suburbs.
ISPA calls on Ofcom to do more to protect vulnerable users.
TalkTalk cuts cost of Faster Fibre to under £20p/m, making it one of the UK's cheapest fibre deals.
A new report from Ofcom reveals what Brits use the internet for, with video and other entertainment services especially popular. Read more to find out how much time we spend online and what else we get up to.
Just bought BT broadband? Read on to find out how to claim your vouchers from BT.
A new set of commitments laid out by Ofcom should ensure broadband suppliers are treating customers fairly and with respect. Find out what these commitments mean for you.
New rules from Ofcom will give broadband users more information about when their contract expires and what they can expect to pay. Could it save you money?
Sky is expected to announce its annual price increases next week.
Sky has cut the cost of its Broadband and Entertainment package by 50 per cent as part of a new sale.
TalkTalk customers to get advanced Wi-Fi. via partnership with US firm Plume.
TalkTalk is to add a £4 charge for its TV users from February 1st by making its multiroom service a standard feature.
TalkTalk claims Brits could save £200 a year by using internet-streamed workout videos at home instead of hitting the gym.
Three debuts unlimited mobile broadband plan with an Alexa-enabled router.
Virgin has overhauled its range of TV and broadband offers, with a new premium package and more personalisation options on offer. We've broken down what you need to know about Virgin Media's new broadband packages.
Vodafone now offers enhanced Wi-Fi services to its broadband customers.
Vodafone has jumped to the top of the list of most-complained about broadband providers after appearing in Ofcom's figures for the first time.
Vodafone will take a leading role in a new scheme to create 'invisible networks' that deliver a more reliable, consistent service.