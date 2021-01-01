Dani Warner

 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content

Plusnet due to increase prices for broadband

Plusnet has announced plans to increase their prices across the board as of December 2019.

New guidelines to crack down on unfair broadband practices

Ofcom has unveiled a series of guidelines it will be following to determine if broadband providers are treating their customers unfairly.

Broadband customers urged to be wary of 'poor speed' scammers

Phone scammers pose as 'BT Openreach' to trick people into installing malware.

Vulnerable consumers 'have more difficulty' choosing broadband services

New figures from Ofcom reveal vulnerable people may often be less confident about switching to a better broadband service or provider.

Basics

What is a "Fair Usage Policy"?

Fair use policies are fairly common, but what does fair internet usage actually mean to you and your browsing and downloading habits?

What is an IP address?

You’ve probably heard mention of these things called IP addresses. But what are they? And how do they work?

What is 50Mbps broadband?

We've come a long way since the days of dial-up when we had to wait for pages to load. Fibre-optic connections blow their predecessors out of the water and make waiting a thing of the past.

Nuisance calls: how to stop them

Find out how to stop all those unsolicited calls to your landline once and for all.

What is local loop unbundling?

When researching broadband ISPs you might have come across the terms 'LLU' or 'LLU pricing'. This kind of difficult-to-grasp phrase often puts the consumer off, but, like most jargon, it's actually just an obtuse name for something which in reality is quite simple.

Broadband history

From the days of dial-up to the development of fibre. Read up on the history of broadband.

Broadband and tv packages

Virgin Media announces upcoming price increases

Virgin Media announce upcoming price increases for the majority of its cable customers, so what should they do next in order to save money?

Five tips for getting the best gaming broadband deal

There are a number of factors that go into good gaming broadband. Here are our tips on what should you be looking for when finding a gaming broadband deal.

Sky price rises set to go into effect 1 April

Sky TV and broadband users can expect to see their bills increase Monday as a range of price increases come into effect.

Virgin Media offers free PS4 in new broadband flash sale

Virgin Media is offering a free PlayStation 4 with FIFA 19 in its latest flash sale.

Save £144 with new Virgin Media TV and broadband offer

Virgin Media cuts cost Full House TV and broadband package by £12 a month.

Now Broadband cuts setup fees in new offer

Now Broadband removes setup fees on 12-month contracts.

BT adds VICE channels and on-demand services to TV deals

VICE Media added to BT TV, with live TV and on-demand content.

Now TV offers F1 'season ticket' for £5 a week

Now TV offers discounted access to all Sky Sports channels with F1 Season Ticket.

Sky revs up for F1 season with discounted Sports offer

F1 channel up for grabs for just £10 per month.

BT Sport offers new ways to watch on the big screen

The BT Sports app is available to download now on Samsung smart TVs, apple TV and Xbox One.

Sky confirms every golf major for 2019 on Sky Sports

Every golf major of 2019 from men's and women's game live on Sky Sports.

Virgin Media announces new shows for UHD channel

Nature docs and music coming to UHD channel this spring.

Virgin Media brings back free wine offer in new flash sale

Free eight or 16-bottle case of wine up for grabs with TV and broadband packages.

Now TV launches offline viewing for iOS and Android

Offline viewing arrives for Now TV's Entertainment, Hayu and Sky Cinema passes.

Virgin Media flash sale offers free 4K TV with top bundles

Pick up a free Toshiba 43-inch 4K TV with Virgin Media bundles for a limited time.

Netflix on Sky Q helps online streaming services soar

More than 11 million homes in the UK now subscribe to video on demand platforms, with Netflix in particular benefiting from its integration with Sky Q.

Broadband coverage

Ofcom sets date for USO — will it help you get better broadband?

Ofcom has set the date for the implementation of its new Universal Service Obligation (USO), which could see thousands of homes and businesses benefit from faster broadband speeds. Find out when this change takes place and how it could benefit you.

Broadband speeds

Is your broadband good enough for Google's Stadia streaming games service?

Stadia is set to shake up gaming, but you'll need 25Mbps broadband to get on board.

Broadband customers to get more speed details at sign-up

Major broadband providers to give more information about download speeds.

NFU reveals scale of poor broadband issues in rural areas

Just 16 per cent of UK farmers have access to superfast broadband, highlighting the fact there is still a big connectivity gap between urban and rural locations.

1 in 8 new homes still lack decent broadband

New figures show one in eight new homes still lack access to decent broadband speeds.

Everyone will need gigabit broadband, CityFibre claims

An executive at CityFibre has responded to suggestions that gigabit broadband is not necessary for most users.

Netflix unveils fastest broadband providers for streaming

Virgin Media offers the best performance for video streaming, figures from Netflix indicate.

Bt

BT unveils 'Stay Fast Guarantee' - what does it offer?

BT's new Stay Fast Guarantee promises to offer continuous monitoring to ensure users are getting the speed and reliability they have been promised.

Consumers warned of phone scams as one in three receive calls impersonating BT

New research reveals more than one in three people in the UK have been contacted by fraudsters pretending to be from BT.

ASA bans 'misleading' BT and TalkTalk broadband ads

Advertising Standards Authority takes action.

BT offers free Amazon Echo with new broadband deals

BT's latest fibre broadband deals come with a free Amazon Echo home speaker worth £89.99.

Openreach confirms next full-fibre areas, boosts number of engineers

Openreach has announced it will hire 3,000 more fibre engineers to help deliver FTTP services to more locations in the UK.

BT fibre customers 'charged for unwanted landline services'

BT has been criticised for requiring fibre broadband customers to take home phone services, even if they do not want or need them.

BT extends Complete Wi-Fi offer to all fibre customers

All new customers signing up for BT fibre broadband can now add the company's Complete Wi-Fi service to their package.

BT changes how broadband price rises calculated

Broadband provider BT is changing how it managing price increases by linking future rises to inflation.

Cable broadband

Zen Internet cuts price of fibre broadband with lifetime guarantee

Zen Internet Unlimited Fibre 1 broadband package now £29.99 a month.

'Gigabit cities' said to be in the works from Virgin Media

Virgin Media looking to connect two UK cities to gigabit broadband later his year?

Virgin Media adds free Amazon Echo to TV and broadband deals

Virgin Media's latest flash sale includes a free Amazon Echo or Echo Dot with selected TV and broadband packages.

ZZoomm suburban-focused full fibre company launches

Full fibre broadband provider to focus on smaller towns and suburbs.

Broadband providers urge changes to Ofcom's broadband plans

ISPA calls on Ofcom to do more to protect vulnerable users.

TalkTalk sale offers 'Britain's cheapest fixed-price fibre broadband'

TalkTalk cuts cost of Faster Fibre to under £20p/m, making it one of the UK's cheapest fibre deals.

Hyperoptic drops price of ultrafast broadband deals

Hyperoptic cuts cost of Gigabit broadband package to £38 a month.

Consumer trends

Video, gaming, social and shopping — what do Brits get up to online?

A new report from Ofcom reveals what Brits use the internet for, with video and other entertainment services especially popular. Read more to find out how much time we spend online and what else we get up to.

UK kids prefer online video to TV, Ofcom finds

Children in the UK spend around 20 minutes more a day using the internet than they do watching TV.

Now

Now TV offers discounts for new broadband users

Now TV has reduced the cost of its broadband deals for new customers until January 24th.

Providers

How to claim free vouchers from BT

Just bought BT broadband? Read on to find out how to claim your vouchers from BT.

Ofcom's new 'fairness for customers' commitments

A new set of commitments laid out by Ofcom should ensure broadband suppliers are treating customers fairly and with respect. Find out what these commitments mean for you.

Broadband customers to get more info on best deals when their contract ends

New rules from Ofcom will give broadband users more information about when their contract expires and what they can expect to pay. Could it save you money?

Ofcom names worst broadband customer service providers

Ofcom's latest customer satisfaction survey finds EE has the happiest broadband customers in the UK, while TalkTalk customers are the least satisfied. Find out how your provider stacks up.

Sky

Sky customers warned to expect price increases

Sky is expected to announce its annual price increases next week.

Sky sale cuts 50% off TV and broadband deals

Sky has cut the cost of its Broadband and Entertainment package by 50 per cent as part of a new sale.

Better voice control and more personalisation among Sky TV plans for 2019

Sky TV and broadband customers are set to enjoy a range of new features and innovations this year.

Streaming

Comparing the best streaming services in the UK — and how to access them

The UK has a number of streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime and NOW TV. We compare UK streaming services to help you figure out which one is the best for your home and how to add them to your TV.

Talk talk

TalkTalk introduces Plume Wi-Fi technology to the UK

TalkTalk customers to get advanced Wi-Fi. via partnership with US firm Plume.

TalkTalk customers to see £4 a month price rise for TV services

TalkTalk is to add a £4 charge for its TV users from February 1st by making its multiroom service a standard feature.

Could you save on gym fees with better broadband?

TalkTalk claims Brits could save £200 a year by using internet-streamed workout videos at home instead of hitting the gym.

TalkTalk launches 'call whisper' feature to tackle high directory enquiry costs

TalkTalk has announced a new feature to warn people of potentially high costs whenever they dial a 118 directory enquiries number.

Three

Three unveils new unlimited mobile broadband plan with Alexa

Three debuts unlimited mobile broadband plan with an Alexa-enabled router.

Mobile broadband provider Relish rebrands to Three

London-based mobile broadband provider Relish gets rebranded after acquisition.

Virgin media

Virgin Media introduces faster speeds, more package options

Virgin has overhauled its range of TV and broadband offers, with a new premium package and more personalisation options on offer. We've broken down what you need to know about Virgin Media's new broadband packages.

Virgin Media flash sale offers £150 bill credit on TV and broadband deals

Virgin Media is offering a £150 bill credit on certain TV and broadband packages for one day only.

Vodafone

Vodafone unveils 'Super WiFi' to end broadband blackspots

Vodafone now offers enhanced Wi-Fi services to its broadband customers.

Vodafone heads list of most complained-about broadband providers

Vodafone has jumped to the top of the list of most-complained about broadband providers after appearing in Ofcom's figures for the first time.

Vodafone takes the lead on better broadband project

Vodafone will take a leading role in a new scheme to create 'invisible networks' that deliver a more reliable, consistent service.

Vodafone unveil new deals with free Amazon gift cards

Get a free £50 or £75 Amazon gift card with new fibre broadband offers from Vodafone.

