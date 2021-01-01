Shona Eyre

 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content

Thermo-spats: temperature control set to cause a billion rows this winter

Six in ten adults go behind the backs of their loved ones to change the thermostat

British gas

British Gas 5.5% price rise comes into effect

This year's price rises mean if you're rolling off a fixed deal soon, you could be in for a 26% bill hike

British Gas announces gas and electricity price rise of 5.5%

EDF has now followed suit, increasing the price of its SVT by 1.4%

British Gas reveal large profit for 2015 at £574m

The largest "Big Six" supplier has seen an increase in profit of 31%

Energy prices

Price cap condemns customers to more of the same

High bills, poor service, and the failure to address vulnerable consumers will continue to be issues under a cap

Going green has never been more affordable

For every unit of electricity used by someone on a green tariff, the same amount is bought from a renewable source by the supplier

British Gas hikes up prices again following safeguard cap announcement

3.5 million customers still adjusting from a price hike in May, will be hit again with a 3.8% increase.

Second round of 2018 price rises underway

EDF Energy are the latest supplier to hike prices for a second time in 2018

£590m added to energy bills so far in 2018

19 suppliers have heaped 21 price rises on their customers in the first half of 2018

E.ON price rise of 4.8% on its standard tariff

The announcement comes just months after online discounts were removed

ScottishPower is the latest supplier to announce a price rise for SVT customers

The big six supplier has followed British Gas, EDF, and E.ON in raising its prices this year

British Gas is to hike electricity prices by 12.5%

From 15th September, consumers on British Gas' standard variable tariff will have their bills increased

Bulb bucks the trend with a 2.5% energy bill decrease

Small energy supplier Bulb has just one tariff, meaning a cut to every customer's bill

EDF announces second price rise in six months

A 7.2% dual fuel price increase is on the cards for consumers on the standard variable tariff

ScottishPower is the latest supplier to announce a price rise

The 7.8% increase announcement was followed by British Gas revealing they will freeze prices until August

npower's 9.8% price rise to affect half of customers

It's the largest single price rise from a big six supplier since 2013. Consumers are urged to choose a fixed deal and protect against further hikes.

Fix your energy rates now: cheapest energy deals are going up in price

With price freezes set to thaw in spring, Uswitch urges energy customers to switch to a fixed deal now to protect against further increases.

EDF Energy announces 8.4% electricity price rise

The supplier will lower gas prices by 5.2% on their standard variable tariff but have scheduled an increase in electricity prices for March

Standard tariff freezes for winter "false sense of security"

As the cost of wholesale energy puts strain on competitive consumer pricing, some big six suppliers have chosen to freeze their most expensive tariffs

One in three families struggle to pay their energy bills

A staggering four million homes are already feeling financial pressure ahead of the cold winter

2.5 million households in debt to energy suppliers

This comes at the time when consumers should be in credit as energy usage starts to increase

GB Energy Supply customers hit by 30% price rise

Wholesale prices are also affecting some of the cheapest energy deals on the energy market

Fixed energy deal prices increased over the summer

Is Co-op Energy's standard tariff increase a one-off, or a warning sign of more to come?

All of the "Big Six" suppliers have now made cuts to standard domestic gas prices

But where are the standard electricity price cuts?

ScottishPower and npower are the latest energy suppliers to offer gas price cuts

5.4% (ScottishPower) and 5.2% (npower) is to be knocked off standard gas bills

Energy suppliers

Uswitch uWin: loyal consumers are wasting £3.5 billion, sticking with their energy supplier

With one of the lowest rates of energy switching in the country, Uswitch visited Winkleigh in Devon, to kick off a national switching campaign

Removal of the four core tariff cap

How have suppliers changed their deals since Ofgem's relaxation of the four tariff rule?

Bulb start refunding exit fees for switchers

Small energy supplier Bulb encourages switching by paying the early exit fees charged by its competitors

CMA proposes remedies to fix the energy market

'Today’s suggested remedies are a step in the right direction'

Big six offer competitive fixed plans amid dropping wholesale costs — but is it enough? — Updated

There have been ongoing calls for suppliers to make double-digit cuts to the standard costs of electricity and gas.

Fuel vulnerability

More suppliers to offer warm home discount

The government has announced plans that require smaller energy suppliers to take part in the scheme

Cheap fixed deals are falling short at supporting vulnerable consumers

The Government's Warm Home Discount scheme isn't offered by some of the most competitive suppliers

Green energy

Choosing a green energy plan could save you money

New figures reveal that consumers could go green for a fraction of last year's cost

Weird ways to make green energy

In the fight to be greener, scientists are creating unlikely energy superheroes

Meet the small suppliers

Meet the Small Suppliers: Powershop UK

Powershop is establishing itself as a unique brand in the energy marketplace

Npower

What is npower's two year recovery plan?

£99m losses have triggered job cuts, and an aim of simplifying and improving customer service.

Ofgem

Iresa banned from accepting new customers

Ofgem has told the energy supplier it has three months to make improvements to its customer service

Public interest

How much will your energy bill be after the festive period?

Charging guests’ gadgets, keeping lights on and watching the TV can all add up to mean higher costs

Research and tips

What to do if the extreme weather affected your bills

Two million homes are set to receive cold weather payments, but if you're not one of them you could still save yourself some money

£1.3 billion of credit to be claimed back from suppliers

11 million households could reclaim hundreds from their energy supplier following winter

Are you eligible for energy bill support this winter?

There are many schemes that aim to help out with the extra energy costs winter can bring with it

How well do you know your home?

Locating gas meters, bleeding radiators, and changing lightbulbs have become a struggle for many Brits

Sports TV marathons to cost £9million this summer

With a TV schedule packed full of sport, there'll be extra energy costs involved for many Brits

Smart meters

Are households being pushed to get smart meters?

61% of customers offered a smart meter say they were not given a full explanation of why they were being offered it

Research claims 81% of people with smart meters would recommend them

The latest Smart Energy GB report has been released, showing up to date customer insight on the smart meter rollout

Smart thermostats vs smart meters — what's the difference?

With an influx of smart tech to help manage your home's energy and heating, here's a look at a couple of the most popular

Almost 80% of smart meter users would recommend them to others

Smart Energy GB's biannual report shows positive reception to the Government's smart meter rollout

Cooking smart: 'Bake Off' star shares his recipes for saving money and energy

'Great British Bake Off' finalist Ian Cumming used his smart meter to develop low cost, tasty meals

52% say their smart meter is helping them to save money

Smart meters set out to give a clear picture of energy consumption in pounds and pence, and bring an end to estimated bills

Sse

SSE becomes the last big six supplier to announce a price rise in 2018

A price rise of 7.9% was announced by SSE, which includes the removal of paperless billing discounts

Switch energy

Energy switching numbers rise for the first quarter of 2016

Ofgem: "but many customers are yet to reap the rewards from switching away from standard tariffs"

Tariffs and plans

It's a big month for fixed energy deals ending — don't forget to check your broadband too

Households could see bills rise by up to £49 per month from November as popular energy and broadband deals come to an end

New plans to make energy smarter

The Government and Ofgem have set out plans to upgrade energy systems, aiming for smarter control in the home

Is your fixed energy plan ending? Here's what you need to do

A number of popular plans are fast approaching their end date. Don't let yourself be rolled onto a pricier tariff

Prepayment energy customers — don't miss out on your £12 free credit!

If you're on prepayment, make sure you've claimed your rebate before the end of February

Utility bills

Increased protection against shock bills

Energy regulator Ofgem has proposed a mandatory 12 month limit for suppliers back-billing consumers

Consumers are £270million out of pocket due to billing errors

3.8 million energy consumers have been overcharged by their supplier due to billing errors in the last year

60% of consumers still don't understand energy bills

Energy suppliers have been named the worst culprit for handing out confusing bills

Bills survey highlights regional differences with energy

Consumers in England, Scotland and Wales are missing out on opportunities to save money on their household bills

