Shona Eyre

This year's price rises mean if you're rolling off a fixed deal soon, you could be in for a 26% bill hike
EDF has now followed suit, increasing the price of its SVT by 1.4%
High bills, poor service, and the failure to address vulnerable consumers will continue to be issues under a cap
For every unit of electricity used by someone on a green tariff, the same amount is bought from a renewable source by the supplier
3.5 million customers still adjusting from a price hike in May, will be hit again with a 3.8% increase.
EDF Energy are the latest supplier to hike prices for a second time in 2018
19 suppliers have heaped 21 price rises on their customers in the first half of 2018
The announcement comes just months after online discounts were removed
The big six supplier has followed British Gas, EDF, and E.ON in raising its prices this year
From 15th September, consumers on British Gas' standard variable tariff will have their bills increased
Small energy supplier Bulb has just one tariff, meaning a cut to every customer's bill
A 7.2% dual fuel price increase is on the cards for consumers on the standard variable tariff
The 7.8% increase announcement was followed by British Gas revealing they will freeze prices until August
It's the largest single price rise from a big six supplier since 2013. Consumers are urged to choose a fixed deal and protect against further hikes.
With price freezes set to thaw in spring, Uswitch urges energy customers to switch to a fixed deal now to protect against further increases.
The supplier will lower gas prices by 5.2% on their standard variable tariff but have scheduled an increase in electricity prices for March
As the cost of wholesale energy puts strain on competitive consumer pricing, some big six suppliers have chosen to freeze their most expensive tariffs
A staggering four million homes are already feeling financial pressure ahead of the cold winter
This comes at the time when consumers should be in credit as energy usage starts to increase
Wholesale prices are also affecting some of the cheapest energy deals on the energy market
Is Co-op Energy's standard tariff increase a one-off, or a warning sign of more to come?
But where are the standard electricity price cuts?
With one of the lowest rates of energy switching in the country, Uswitch visited Winkleigh in Devon, to kick off a national switching campaign
How have suppliers changed their deals since Ofgem's relaxation of the four tariff rule?
Small energy supplier Bulb encourages switching by paying the early exit fees charged by its competitors
'Today’s suggested remedies are a step in the right direction'
The government has announced plans that require smaller energy suppliers to take part in the scheme
New figures reveal that consumers could go green for a fraction of last year's cost
Two million homes are set to receive cold weather payments, but if you're not one of them you could still save yourself some money
11 million households could reclaim hundreds from their energy supplier following winter
There are many schemes that aim to help out with the extra energy costs winter can bring with it
Locating gas meters, bleeding radiators, and changing lightbulbs have become a struggle for many Brits
61% of customers offered a smart meter say they were not given a full explanation of why they were being offered it
The latest Smart Energy GB report has been released, showing up to date customer insight on the smart meter rollout
With an influx of smart tech to help manage your home's energy and heating, here's a look at a couple of the most popular
Smart Energy GB's biannual report shows positive reception to the Government's smart meter rollout
'Great British Bake Off' finalist Ian Cumming used his smart meter to develop low cost, tasty meals
Households could see bills rise by up to £49 per month from November as popular energy and broadband deals come to an end
The Government and Ofgem have set out plans to upgrade energy systems, aiming for smarter control in the home
A number of popular plans are fast approaching their end date. Don't let yourself be rolled onto a pricier tariff
Energy regulator Ofgem has proposed a mandatory 12 month limit for suppliers back-billing consumers
3.8 million energy consumers have been overcharged by their supplier due to billing errors in the last year
Energy suppliers have been named the worst culprit for handing out confusing bills