The government has been pushing the idea of a full fibre future for the UK including committing some public money to upgrading our digital infrastructure. Superfast broadband is available to 95% of the premises in the country, and mobile networks cover 90% of the country geographically — but despite this, we still risk consumers being left behind.

It isn’t enough to put new masts up or new cables in the ground - consumers have to upgrade to them. New services should to be straightforward to buy, not cost prohibitive, and the benefits should be well communicated to ensure that as much of country can benefit from investment as possible.

Too many consumers suffer from broadband speeds that are slower than what they signed up for or are plagued by patchy coverage on their mobile. Our research shows that one in five people struggle with broadband speeds of less than 10Mbps on standard connections and half of consumers living in rural areas report problems making calls from their mobile while indoors, with one out of every five calls being patchy. Is there a better way?