Catherine Hiley

As Senior Content Editor for comms at Uswitch, Catherine spends her work days writing up the latest tech news, commissioning product reviews, and playing with all the latest gadgets. She has been at Uswitch for nearly five years, and oversees all our written content about mobile phones, broadband, TV, tech, gadgets and games. Catherine is also a spokesperson here at Uswitch and has been quoted in several high-profile publications, including The Sun and The Metro. Catherine has written for several other online publications, such as CheapFlights, Bride Magazine and EMP. She has a Master's degree in English from the University of Southampton and she is a member of Mensa. When she's not hard at work driving the comms content strategy, you'll likely find Catherine listening to loud music, planning yet another trip to Disneyland or ranting about Saints FC's latest poor performance.

catherine.hiley@uswitch.com