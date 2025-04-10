What is a 3 year fixed-rate mortgage?

A 3 year fixed-rate mortgage is a home loan where your interest rate stays the same for the first three years in your deal. Your monthly repayments don’t change, no matter what happens to the interest rates in that time – making it much easier to budget.

While 2- and 5-year fixed rate mortgage deals tend to be the norm, some lenders offer 3-year fixed rate mortgage deals, giving you more options to lock in a rate you’re comfortable with for a little longer than two years, without having to commit to five or 10 years.

Once the 3 years have passed, you could switch to a new fixed or variable-rate deal.



