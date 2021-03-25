 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content

Compare 70% LTV mortgages

Platform 2 year fixed cashback mortgage

Initial rate
0.94% until 30 Nov 2023
Fees
£1499
APRC
3.8% overall cost
Monthly cost
£733.36 for 27 months
Enquire
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £196,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.8%. Repayments: 27 months of £733.36 at 0.94% (fixed), then 273 months of £1,039.72 at 4.34% (variable). Total amount payable £305,143.28 which includes interest of £107,644.28. Product Fee (£1,499) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of England

Are resident of Scotland

Are resident of Wales

Are older than 18 years

Max age at term end: 75 years

Minimum income £15,000

Available via brokers only.

Additional criteria may apply.

Yorkshire Building Society 2 year fixed remortgage

Initial rate
0.97% until 31 Oct 2023
Fees
£1495
APRC
3.8% overall cost
Monthly cost
£736.01 for 62 months
Enquire
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £196,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.8%. Repayments: 26 months of £736.01 at 0.97% (fixed), then 36 months of £983.32 at 3.75% (discount), then 238 months of £1,047.90 at 4.49% (variable). Total amount payable £305,430.98 which includes interest of £107,935.98. Completion Fee (£1,495) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of England

Are resident of Scotland

Are resident of Northern Ireland

Are resident of Wales

Are older than 18 years

Available Direct.

Max age at term end: 80 years

Remortgage only.

Additional criteria may apply.

Available via lender only

TSB 2 year fixed remortgage

Initial rate
0.99% until 30 Nov 2023
Fees
£995
APRC
3.2% overall cost
Monthly cost
£737.78 for 27 months
Enquire
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £196,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.2%. Repayments: 27 months of £737.78 at 0.99% (fixed), then 273 months of £967.26 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £284,977.04 which includes interest of £87,982.04. Product Fee (£995) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of England

Are resident of Scotland

Are resident of Wales

Are older than 18 years

Available Direct.

Max age at term end: 75 years

Remortgage only.

Additional criteria may apply.

Available in branch only

Progressive Building Society 2 year discount remortgage for properties in Northern Ireland

Initial rate
0.99% for 2 years
Fees
£0
APRC
3.8% overall cost
Monthly cost
£737.78 for 24 months
Enquire
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £196,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.8%. Repayments: 24 months of £737.78 at 0.99% (discount), then 276 months of £1,044.75 at 4.35% (variable). Total amount payable £306,057.72 which includes interest of £110,057.72. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of Northern Ireland

Are older than 18 years

Available Direct.

Remortgage only.

Self employed not accepted.

Available in branch only.

Additional criteria may apply.

Furness Building Society 2 year fixed

Initial rate
0.99% for 2 years
Fees
£999
APRC
4.5% overall cost
Monthly cost
£737.78 for 24 months
Enquire
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £196,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 4.5%. Repayments: 24 months of £737.78 at 0.99% (fixed), then 276 months of £1,125.79 at 5.14% (variable). Total amount payable £329,423.76 which includes interest of £132,424.76. Product Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of England

Are older than 18 years

Available Direct.

Max age at term end: 80 years

Area restrictions may apply.

Additional criteria may apply.

Santander 2 year fixed cashback remortgage

Initial rate
1% until 02 Nov 2023
Fees
£999
APRC
3% overall cost
Monthly cost
£738.67 for 26 months
Enquire
Representative example:

Repayment mortgage of £196,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3%. Repayments: 26 months of £738.67 at 1% (fixed), then 274 months of £945.40 at 3.35% (variable). Total amount payable £279,244.02 which includes interest of £82,245.02. Product Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.

Eligibility

You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:

Are resident of England

Are resident of Scotland

Are resident of Northern Ireland

Are resident of Wales

Are older than 18 years

Available Direct.

Max age at term end: 75 years

Remortgage only.

Additional criteria may apply.

YOUR HOME MAY BE REPOSSESSED IF YOU DO NOT KEEP UP REPAYMENTS ON YOUR MORTGAGE

What is a 70% LTV mortgage?

You are eligible for a 70% LTV mortgage if you can put down a deposit of 30% of the value of the property you’re intend to buy.

LTV thresholds decide the mortgage rates you can apply for, a 70% LTV mortgage is at the lower-mid end of LTV values.

Advantages of 70% LTV mortgage

LTV is your loan to value ratio, which is the ratio of the deposit you can put down against how much you will need to borrow with a mortgage to purchase a property.

The bigger the deposit you can put down, the lower your LTV will be. As you’re deemed a less risky borrower if you have a lower LTV, you will enjoy a lower interest rate which mean cheaper monthly repayments.

70% LTV mortgages sit in the low to mid range of LTV thresholds, giving relatively cheap rates.

Aiming for a 70% LTV mortgage

A 30% deposit is worth aiming for. As 70% LTV mortgages offer manageably low interest rates and monthly repayments.

It’s not unfeasible for even first time buyers to be able to save up enough to be apply for a 70% LTV mortgage. A 30% deposit for the average UK home (which costs around £180,000), will be £54,000. Though, more often 70% LTV mortgages are aimed more at those moving home or remortgaging.

Other available LTV mortgages

