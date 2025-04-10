Best 70% LTV mortgage rates

The table below shows some of our partner Mojo's best 70% LTV fixed-rate deals based on initial rates available for two or five years. LTV (loan-to-value) is the amount you borrow compared to the value of the property). You'll pay this rate throughout the introductory period (in this case two or five years, although other deal lengths are also available).

We've also included APRC (or Annual Percentage Rate of Change) costs after the initial rate for each deal. The APRC is calculated with fees and the lender's standard variable rate (SVR) included, so can help you compare the overall cost of different deals. Below are mortgage rates for purchase and remortgaging, though are subject to change.

However, many people choose to get a remortgage deal at the end of their introductory deal to avoid the SVR, which is typically higher.