Repayment mortgage of £196,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.8%. Repayments: 27 months of £733.36 at 0.94% (fixed), then 273 months of £1,039.72 at 4.34% (variable). Total amount payable £305,143.28 which includes interest of £107,644.28. Product Fee (£1,499) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Max age at term end: 75 years
Minimum income £15,000
Available via brokers only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £196,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.8%. Repayments: 26 months of £736.01 at 0.97% (fixed), then 36 months of £983.32 at 3.75% (discount), then 238 months of £1,047.90 at 4.49% (variable). Total amount payable £305,430.98 which includes interest of £107,935.98. Completion Fee (£1,495) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Northern Ireland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Available Direct.
Max age at term end: 80 years
Remortgage only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £196,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.2%. Repayments: 27 months of £737.78 at 0.99% (fixed), then 273 months of £967.26 at 3.59% (variable). Total amount payable £284,977.04 which includes interest of £87,982.04. Product Fee (£995) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Available Direct.
Max age at term end: 75 years
Remortgage only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £196,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3.8%. Repayments: 24 months of £737.78 at 0.99% (discount), then 276 months of £1,044.75 at 4.35% (variable). Total amount payable £306,057.72 which includes interest of £110,057.72. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of Northern Ireland
Are older than 18 years
Available Direct.
Remortgage only.
Self employed not accepted.
Available in branch only.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £196,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 4.5%. Repayments: 24 months of £737.78 at 0.99% (fixed), then 276 months of £1,125.79 at 5.14% (variable). Total amount payable £329,423.76 which includes interest of £132,424.76. Product Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are older than 18 years
Available Direct.
Max age at term end: 80 years
Area restrictions may apply.
Additional criteria may apply.
Repayment mortgage of £196,000 over 25 years, representative APRC 3%. Repayments: 26 months of £738.67 at 1% (fixed), then 274 months of £945.40 at 3.35% (variable). Total amount payable £279,244.02 which includes interest of £82,245.02. Product Fee (£999) with an option to add to the loan. Early repayment charges apply. Fees are assumed to be paid upfront. Other fees may apply.
Eligibility
You must meet the following criteria in order to get this loan:
Are resident of England
Are resident of Scotland
Are resident of Northern Ireland
Are resident of Wales
Are older than 18 years
Available Direct.
Max age at term end: 75 years
Remortgage only.
Additional criteria may apply.
YOUR HOME MAY BE REPOSSESSED IF YOU DO NOT KEEP UP REPAYMENTS ON YOUR MORTGAGE
You are eligible for a 70% LTV mortgage if you can put down a deposit of 30% of the value of the property you’re intend to buy.
LTV thresholds decide the mortgage rates you can apply for, a 70% LTV mortgage is at the lower-mid end of LTV values.
LTV is your loan to value ratio, which is the ratio of the deposit you can put down against how much you will need to borrow with a mortgage to purchase a property.
The bigger the deposit you can put down, the lower your LTV will be. As you’re deemed a less risky borrower if you have a lower LTV, you will enjoy a lower interest rate which mean cheaper monthly repayments.
70% LTV mortgages sit in the low to mid range of LTV thresholds, giving relatively cheap rates.
A 30% deposit is worth aiming for. As 70% LTV mortgages offer manageably low interest rates and monthly repayments.
It’s not unfeasible for even first time buyers to be able to save up enough to be apply for a 70% LTV mortgage. A 30% deposit for the average UK home (which costs around £180,000), will be £54,000. Though, more often 70% LTV mortgages are aimed more at those moving home or remortgaging.
