Sky to launch new channels Sky Crime and Sky Comedy

Sky has made plans to add to its already-extensive list of channels with the launch of Sky Crime and Sky Comedy, which will both be available to Sky customers at no extra charge. Although these channels will not premier until October 2019 and February 2020 respectively, they have already begun compiling a long list of compelling programs and original content.

The new channels follow Sky’s recent creation of Sky Studios, which will be the production company responsible for creating original content over the next five years.

What is Sky Crime and Sky Comedy?

Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content at Sky, said:

“Sky Crime and Sky Comedy are fantastic additions to our entertainment portfolio, providing our customers with two new destinations for their favourite shows. Sky Crime, the home of premium true crime, will complement Sky Witness perfectly, while Sky Comedy is an exciting new proposition for Sky customers, offering them a daily dose of the best US comedy which will sit alongside our expanding slate of Sky Original comedy on Sky One.

“By investing in the best of the US as well as doubling our investment in original drama and comedy, we are making Sky an unbeatable destination for the best range of premium TV.”

(Note: Both channels will also launch on NOW TV, available as part of the NOW TV Entertainment pass.)

What’s on Sky Crime?

If you like your crime drama real and slightly terrifying, then set Sky Crime to your favourites list. When launched it will feature premium US true crime from networks like Oxygen and HBO, as well as first-run content from Jupiter and Woodcut. Be sure to check out the following shows coming to Sky Crime:

I Love You, Now Die

I Love You, Now Die follows the story of 18-year-old Conrad Roy who was believed to have committed suicide in July 2014. Police investigations have since revealed an alarming amount of evidence to suggest his girlfriend Michelle Carter was actually the one that encouraged him to take his own life. This dramatic true-crime series raises questions about technology, social media and mental health.

The Disappearance of Susan Cox Powell

Susan Cox Powell disappeared in 2009 and her husband Josh was named as a suspect. Tragedy struck again when, two years after her disappearance, Josh took not only his own life but the lives of his two sons as well. The documentary uncovers new details of the final years of Susan’s life and looks at other potential suspects, including her father-in-law Steven Powell.

In Defense Of

This anthology series examines the complicated relationship between attorneys and their infamous clients, profiling a different case in each episode. Find out more about the trials of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh and serial killer Ted Bundy.

A Wedding and a Murder

A dark twist on Four Weddings and a Funeral, this show explores the bizarre, yet true stories of engagements, weddings and honeymoons that end with an untimely death. Each episode exposes a grisly homicide on what was most definitely not the happiest day of their lives...

What’s on Sky Comedy?

Sky TV will finally have a channel dedicated entirely to US comedy, with new shows from major US networks set to debut on the channel when it’s launched in February 2020. Here are some new and popular shows that will be available exclusively on Sky Comedy:

Righteous Gemstones

Righteous Gemstones stars John Goodman, Adam DeVine and Danny McBride in the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work.

Mrs Fletcher

Starring Kathryn Hahn, this comedy about a divorced woman who jumpstarts her love life by adopting a sexy new persona, is produced by US mega-studio HBO. So be prepared for plenty of swearing and risqué content.

Ballers

Dwayne Johnson stars in this series as a retired football superstar trying to reinvent himself as a financial manager for current players in sun-soaked Miami.

Other favourites on Sky Comedy:

Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Will & Grace

Parks and Recreation

Sunnyside

Excited for the new TV shows appearing on Sky soon? Check out some of our Sky TV deals