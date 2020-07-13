GoSkippy car insurance

About GoSkippy Insurance

Launched in 2012 to provide a more distinctive branding for Eldon Insurance, GoSkippy is predominantly owned by businessman Arron Banks. Skip, is the company’s kangaroo mascot.

The company says it is one of the fastest growing brokers in the UK with a broadening range of services on offer, but its star rated products remain motor insurance policies.

More about GoSkippy

Eldon Insurance, two years after the launch of GoSkippy, founded Footprint to sell van and motorbike insurance, which is now sold under the GoSkippy brand.

The parent company, also in 2014, entered a partnership to sell insurance under the Debenhams brand. It is also a 50% owner of a joint venture called Vavista, which provides car and life insurance.

In late 2017, Banks said he was aiming to float Eldon Insurance on the London stock market with an initial public offering that he hoped would raise £250m.

GoSkippy remains in private hands, with Banks owning a controlling share, and since October 2016, the broker has traded under the banner of its managing general agent Somerset Bridge, with Eldon Insurance becoming defunct as a business entity in 2017.