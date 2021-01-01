The Confidence Code, which is managed by the UK energy market regulator Ofgem, is a voluntary code of practice for online domestic price comparison services designed to help make the switching process easier, more reliable and provide reassurance for consumers. Requirements include ensuring accuracy of information presented and ensuring that information is comprehensive.

The Financial Conduct Authority We're authorised to help you compare money and insurance products by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) - an independent organisation set up by government to regulate financial services in the UK. The FCA promotes good business practice and fair financial markets to help consumers get a fair deal.