Government announces £5,000 energy saving grant

Homeowners in England could claim up to £5,000 to make energy-efficient home improvements, in government plans announced earlier this week.

The Green Homes Grant was announced in the Summer Statement, as part of the plan for helping the economy to recover after the Coronavirus pandemic.

Greener homes and jobs

When it’s launched in September, the grant will issue vouchers to cover up to two thirds of the cost of energy efficient home improvements. The least wealthy households could receive up to £10,000 to cover the cost of the renovations in full.

It’s thought that homeowners could use the grant towards the cost of energy efficiency measures such as insulation, double glazing, low-energy lighting and energy-efficient doors. More details on the scheme are set to be revealed ahead of the launch this autumn.

The measures announced by the Chancellor will aim to make over 650,000 homes more energy efficient. The Green Homes Grant could support more than 100,000 jobs and cut carbon by half a megaton per year - equivalent to taking 270,000 cars off the road.

Long-term reduction in energy bills

Sarah Broomfield, energy expert at Uswitch, said: “The extra heating and electricity used during lockdown is predicted to add £195 a year to the average home’s bills.”

“So the Chancellor’s initiative to help hundreds of thousands of people make their homes more energy efficient couldn’t come at a better time - especially as energy consumption is set to hike as soon as temperatures drop.”

Announcing the measures, the Chancellor said those who take avantage of the scheme could save up to £300 on their energy bills.

Sarah Broomfield said: “Any initiative that helps homes consume less energy should be welcomed - but to keep bills down it’s important to make sure that you’re not paying over the odds for the energy you do use.”

